iPhone 14 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

New iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max users are running into a variety of issues. Some of these problems are actual bugs and others are a matter of people getting used to iOS 16 and their new iPhones.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max users are complaining about Bluetooth problems, Wi-Fi issues, and performance issues.

We haven’t heard about any serious widespread iPhone 14 issues yet, but that could change as shipments continue to land on doorsteps around the world.

Below are the most common iPhone 14 problems, potential fixes for some of these problems, places to find feedback about iPhone 14 performance, and a look at what’s in the iOS 16 pipeline for these phones.

It’s early, but the list of iPhone 14 problems will grow. Some of these initial problems will get resolved by Apple and its partners via software updates, but we’ll continue to see issues pop up as people put more mileage on their new phones.

iPhone 14 Problems

Like clockwork, we’re already hearing about iPhone 14 activation issues. Activation issues always plague new iPhones at launch so this isn’t surprising to see.

If you’re having issues activating your new iPhone 14, check Apple’s System Status page. If you don’t see a green symbol next to iOS Device Activation, you’ll want to wait until it’s green and then try activating your phone again.

On top of these, we’re also hearing about issues with first and third-party apps, excessive battery drain, Face ID problems, Exchange problems, Wi-Fi problems, iCloud issues, Bluetooth issues, sound problems, and login issues.

We’re also hearing 5G/LTE cellular data issues. Some users are saying cellular service is dropping unexpectedly while on the go. Others are complaining about the speed of 5G.

iPhone 14 Performance

If you’re thinking about buying an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max, or if you already own one, you’ll want to monitor feedback from other people using the same device. This feedback will alert you to potential issues with Apple’s hardware and software.

We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter, and sites like the MacRumors forums for ongoing feedback about Apple’s flagship phones.

We’ve released list of the best reasons to, and not to, install the latest version of iOS 16 and it’s worth a look if you’re on the fence about downloading Apple’s latest iOS 16 software.

How to Fix iPhone 14 Problems

If you run into a problem on your iPhone 14 there’s a very good chance you’ll be able to fix the problem yourself. That being said, in some cases you may need to contact Apple support, contact your carrier, or take your phone into an Apple Store.

If you’ve run into trouble, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iPhone 14 problems. Our guide runs down fixes for the most common iPhone issues like broken Bluetooth and busted Wi-Fi.

We’ve also released some tips to help improve your phone’s performance and a guide that could help you improve battery life if you think it’s draining faster than it should be.

If you can’t find a fix in our guides, you’ll want to check Apple’s discussion forums and see if someone has a solution for whatever’s ailing your phone.

If you can’t find anything on Apple’s forums, you should contact Apple. You can do so via the company’s support account on Twitter. You can also get in contact with Apple Support via the company’s website.

If you’d rather get answers in person, you might want to take your new phone into your local Apple Store and see if they can diagnose your problem. If you’ve got an Apple Store in your area, make sure you schedule a Genius Bar appointment.

Your iPhone is currently under warranty so they might offer you a replacement if the problem is serious enough.

iOS Downgrade Status

If you’re dealing with software problems on your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max, you can try downgrading your devices to the previous version of iOS 16 if the option is available.

If you’re unfamiliar with the iOS downgrade process our iOS downgrade guide will walk you through everything you need to know before you make the move.

Note that because these devices run iOS 16 out of the box, you can’t downgrade to iOS 15.

If your device is struggling on iOS 16, note that Apple’s working on new software.

Apple’s confirmed a new version of iOS 16 and iOS 16.1 is currently in beta ahead of a public release later this year. The company hasn’t confirmed a specific date, but it should arrive in October.

If your problems are really bad, you can try downloading the iOS 16.1 beta onto your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max and see if it helps.

For more on iOS 16.1 and the beta, have a peek at our walkthrough. For more about the iOS 16.1 release date, check out our guide.

