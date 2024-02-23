How to Fix iPhone Randomly Restarting

Some iPhone users are running into an issue where the device randomly restarts on its own. Random reboots can be tricky to fix, but we’ll outline a few steps users can take at home before contacting Apple Support for help.

Random restarts impact all iPhone models from the iPhone 8 all the way up to the iPhone 15. In many cases, the issue is software-related though the problem can also be a sign of a larger hardware issue.

If none of these fixes work, you’ll want to get in touch with Apple as it may want to run a diagnostic check to see if a part needs to be replaced.

If your iPhone is randomly restarting on iOS 17 or iOS 16, here are some potential fixes that have worked for others in the past.

Reset Your iPhone

Before you do anything else, users should try shutting the iPhone down and leaving it off for a minute or two.

If the random reboots come back, try performing a hard reset. Hard resetting the device won’t wipe any data, it simply forces the phone to reboot.

Update Your iPhone

Next, check and make sure the device is running the latest version of iOS.

Checking for a software update is easy. Head into the Settings app, tap on General, tap on Software update. If an update is available, a prompt will appear.

Update Your Apps

We also recommend checking to make sure every application stored on the iPhone is up-to-date.

Head into the App Store app and check for new versions of apps stored on the device. If an update is available, download it and see if the reboots return.

Check Battery Health

If none of those steps help, it’s time to check the health of the iPhone’s battery. If the battery’s weak or is in need of service, it could be causing the problem.

In order to check the battery’s health, go into the Settings app, tap Battery, and then tap Battery Health & Charging.

Here, if it’s able, the iPhone’s software will provide vital information about the battery’s health.

In cases where performance management features are active, users may see a message that says: “This iPhone has experienced an unexpected shutdown because the battery was unable to deliver the necessary peak power. Performance management has been applied to help prevent this from happening again.”

If performance management features aren’t applied, users will see the following: “This iPhone has experienced an unexpected shutdown because the battery was unable to deliver the necessary peak power. You have manually disabled performance management protections.”

Users who see these either one of these messages are encouraged to get in touch with Apple Support in order to determine the next steps.

iPhone users with a healthy battery that continue to run into random reboots should also contact Apple.

