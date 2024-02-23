Apple
How to Fix Low Volume on iPhone Calls
Reports of low volume plaguing iPhone calls have picked up in 2024 and today we want to provide potential fixes to those dealing with the issue.
Owners of various iPhone models including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 are reporting an issue where the volume on their device is either extremely low or non-existent on phone calls.
The issue appears to be impacting iOS 17 users the most and some are seeing the problem emerge immediately after installing new software.
While a software bug could indeed be the culprit, it’s also possible the issue is related to the ear speaker located at the top of the iPhone.
Some users have reported success with manual fixes while others have been told they need to replace the ear speaker with a new one. If the phone isn’t under warranty, a replacement will cost money.
Table of Contents
In an effort to help iPhone users avoid spending cash on a new part, we want to outline fixes that have worked for others when they encountered this problem.
Check These Settings
Before you try one of the fixes below, iPhone users should check a few Settings.
First, make sure your device isn’t set to silent. If your device has a Ring/Silent switch, move the switch forward so that orange isn’t showing.
Once you’ve made sure the orange strip isn’t showing, make sure Do Not Disturb isn’t toggled on. Go into the Settings app, tap Focus, and make sure Do Not Disturb is toggled off.
Remove Accessories
If applicable, try removing the screen protector, film, or case on your phone. In some cases, these accessories may be blocking the speaker.
Clean the Speakers
Next, it might be a good idea to try cleaning the iPhone’s speakers. If the phone is old, debris and gunk can buildup on the ear speaker and the volume grille located on the bottom of the device.
We recommend using a toothpick or an old toothbrush to lightly drag across the speakers in order to remove any debris that’s built up.
Update iPhone
While some iPhone users say the issue emerged after installing the latest software update, we do recommend updating to the latest iOS 17 build because software update’s can often alleviate issues, even if the problem isn’t listed in Apple’s notes.
You can learn more about the latest version of iOS 17 in our guide.
Toggle Bluetooth
If none of those fixes work, try toggling Bluetooth off. It’s possible the device is connecting to an external Bluetooth device like a headset or a car system during a call.
In order to toggle Bluetooth off, head into the Settings app, tap Bluetooth, and toggle it off. Now try making a phone call.
Call Audio Routing
Next, iPhone users having issues can try changing the Call Audio Routing in Settings.
To do this, head into the Settings app, tap Accessibility, tap Touch, and scroll down to the section that says “Call Audio Routing.”
The default setting is Automatic, but those having issues with low audio on calls should try tapping the “Speaker” setting to see if this resolves the issue.
Reset All Settings
Users can also try resetting all of the iPhone’s settings. This won’t erase any data, but it will reset the iPhone’s settings back to the default setup.
This will cause the iPhone to forget all known Wi-Fi networks (and Bluetooth connections) so make sure passwords are handy before tapping reset.
Here’s how to reset all of the iPhone’s settings:
- Go to Settings
- Go to General
- Scroll and tap Transfer or Reset iPhone
- Tap Reset
- Tap Reset All Settings and enter your passcode if one is enabled
Downgrade
If the problem emerged after installing a software update, downgrading back to older software might help.
The downgrade options will change over time and downgrading may not be available as Apple stops signing on older iOS software.
For more on the iOS downgrade, take a look at our walkthrough.
Install iOS 17.3.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and you missed older versions of iOS 17, think about installing Apple's iOS 17.3.1 update right away.
iOS 17.3.1 doesn't have any security updates of its own, but if you missed iOS 17.3 or older, you'll get security patches when you upgrade.
The iOS 17.3 update brought 15 new security patches to iPhone. These will help keep your device and its data protected from harm.
The software also added Stolen Device Protection to iPhone. It increases the security of your iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID to gain access to passwords, make purchases in Safari, and more.
This is useful if someone gets access to your iPhone and its passcode.
iOS 17.2 delivered 10 new security patches to iPhone. If you wish to find out more, you can head on over to Apple's security site for the details.
iOS 17.2 also included iMessage Contact Key Verification which improves the security of iMessage. The company also fixed an exploit that let the Flipper Zero multi-tool lock up iPhones.
iOS 17.1.2 had two security patches on board. Both were related to WebKit. If you want to learn more, you can do so right here.
iOS 17.1 brought 18 security fixes to iPhone. It addressed issues within Weather, Status Bar, WebKit, and more.
iOS 17.0.3 brought two patches for two security issues Apple identified within the software. If you want to read about the patches, head here.
iOS 17.0.1 delivered three important patches to iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
As for iOS 17 itself, it brought 40+ new security patches with it. A staggering number to say the least. If you want to learn more about them, head over to Apple.
In addition to those patches, iOS 17 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent by AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime, and the systemwide photo picker. You now have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks.
Apple's also improved sharing permissions and you now have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
The company also notes that starting in iOS 17, Voice Memos encrypts the titles of recordings stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves.
If you skipped older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 17.3.1 update as well.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.