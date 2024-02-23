How to Fix Low Volume on iPhone Calls

Reports of low volume plaguing iPhone calls have picked up in 2024 and today we want to provide potential fixes to those dealing with the issue.

Owners of various iPhone models including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 are reporting an issue where the volume on their device is either extremely low or non-existent on phone calls.

The issue appears to be impacting iOS 17 users the most and some are seeing the problem emerge immediately after installing new software.

While a software bug could indeed be the culprit, it’s also possible the issue is related to the ear speaker located at the top of the iPhone.

Some users have reported success with manual fixes while others have been told they need to replace the ear speaker with a new one. If the phone isn’t under warranty, a replacement will cost money.

In an effort to help iPhone users avoid spending cash on a new part, we want to outline fixes that have worked for others when they encountered this problem.

Check These Settings

Before you try one of the fixes below, iPhone users should check a few Settings.

First, make sure your device isn’t set to silent. If your device has a Ring/Silent switch, move the switch forward so that orange isn’t showing.

Once you’ve made sure the orange strip isn’t showing, make sure Do Not Disturb isn’t toggled on. Go into the Settings app, tap Focus, and make sure Do Not Disturb is toggled off.

Remove Accessories

If applicable, try removing the screen protector, film, or case on your phone. In some cases, these accessories may be blocking the speaker.

Clean the Speakers

Next, it might be a good idea to try cleaning the iPhone’s speakers. If the phone is old, debris and gunk can buildup on the ear speaker and the volume grille located on the bottom of the device.

We recommend using a toothpick or an old toothbrush to lightly drag across the speakers in order to remove any debris that’s built up.

Update iPhone

While some iPhone users say the issue emerged after installing the latest software update, we do recommend updating to the latest iOS 17 build because software update’s can often alleviate issues, even if the problem isn’t listed in Apple’s notes.

You can learn more about the latest version of iOS 17 in our guide.

Toggle Bluetooth

If none of those fixes work, try toggling Bluetooth off. It’s possible the device is connecting to an external Bluetooth device like a headset or a car system during a call.

In order to toggle Bluetooth off, head into the Settings app, tap Bluetooth, and toggle it off. Now try making a phone call.

Call Audio Routing

Next, iPhone users having issues can try changing the Call Audio Routing in Settings.

To do this, head into the Settings app, tap Accessibility, tap Touch, and scroll down to the section that says “Call Audio Routing.”

The default setting is Automatic, but those having issues with low audio on calls should try tapping the “Speaker” setting to see if this resolves the issue.

Reset All Settings

Users can also try resetting all of the iPhone’s settings. This won’t erase any data, but it will reset the iPhone’s settings back to the default setup.

This will cause the iPhone to forget all known Wi-Fi networks (and Bluetooth connections) so make sure passwords are handy before tapping reset.

Here’s how to reset all of the iPhone’s settings:

Go to Settings

Go to General

Scroll and tap Transfer or Reset iPhone

Tap Reset

Tap Reset All Settings and enter your passcode if one is enabled

Downgrade

If the problem emerged after installing a software update, downgrading back to older software might help.

The downgrade options will change over time and downgrading may not be available as Apple stops signing on older iOS software.

For more on the iOS downgrade, take a look at our walkthrough.

