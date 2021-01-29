Apple
How to Force Restart or Hard Reset iPhone XR
If your iPhone XR suddenly becomes unresponsive you should try force restarting or hard resetting your device. This typically alleviates the issue.
iPhone XR users are complaining about a variety of issues as we push into 2021. The list continues to grow as Apple releases new iOS 14 software.
Lockups and freezes are among the more prominent issues impacting the iPhone XR. Unlike battery drain and connectivity issues, these problems are often easy to fix.
If your phone locks up and doesn’t respond to gestures, we recommend a hard reset. The process only takes a few seconds and it should return your phone to a normal state. Keep in mind, this won’t wipe any data stored on your iPhone XR. It simply forces your device to restart.
If you find that your iPhone XR is locking up frequently, you might need to update your apps via the App Store or investigate other potential solutions. If that’s the case you’ll want to check out our guide to fixing common iPhone XR problems.
If you upgraded to an iPhone XR from an iPhone older than Apple’s iPhone X, you may not know how to force restart your device because you need to use a new button combination.
Here’s what you need to do to fix your frozen iPhone XR.
Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels
How to Hard Reset iPhone XR
If you owned an older iPhone model, you might remember the old process which required you to hold down two buttons to force restart the iPhone.
On newer iPhones like the iPhone XR, you now need to press two buttons quickly and then press and hold a third button to force restart.
The process might take you a few tries to master, but once you’ve gotten the hang of it, it should be committed to memory and you’ll be good to go whenever you run into these issues in the future.
If your iPhone XR stops responding to touches and swipes, here’s what you need to do:
- Press on the Volume Up button located on the left side of the phone and let go.
- Press on the Volume Down button and let go.
- Press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears on the screen.
You need to press the volume up button and volume down button very quickly, but not at the same time.
The side button is what Apple calls the power button on newer devices. After a few seconds of holding down the side button, your iPhone should restart itself.
If you find yourself having to force restart your iPhone XR all the time, you should try reseting all of your phone’s settings in the Settings app. In some cases, you might even need to speak with Apple customer service and see if they have a solution.
If for some reason your iPhone XR doesn’t startup or turn on normally, Apple recommends plugging the phone into a charger to let it charge. You should let it charge for up to an hour.
If you still see a black screen or you’re still having issues with the touchscreen after trying that, you’ll want to get in touch with Apple’s customer support.
Install iOS 14.4 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing iOS 14.4 right now.
iOS 14.4 has important security patches on board and you can read about them right here. These patches will help protect your device from harm.
If you skipped iOS 14.3 you'll get its nine security updates with your upgrade. You can read more about them on its security site.
iOS 14.3 also included a new privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices.
If you skipped iOS 14.2, your iOS 14.4 update includes iOS 14.2's 24 security patches. You can learn more about the patches on Apple's security website.
If you're still running iOS 13, iOS 14.4 include iOS 14.0's security updates.
iOS 14.0 brought 11 new security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
In addition to those patches, iOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
Researchers also discovered that Apple brought a new "BlastDoor" sandbox security system to iOS 14. The system is meant to prevent attacks from occurring via the Messages app.
You can read more about "BlastDoor" right here.
This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.