How to Move the Chrome Address Bar to the Bottom on iPhone
Google’s made an exciting change to its Chrome browser and you can now move the address bar to the bottom of the screen on iPhone. Here’s how.
First, you’ll want to make sure you’re running the most up-to-date version of Google Chrome. Head into the App Store app, tap your Profile icon in the top right corner, and check the Available Updates section. If there’s an update for Chrome, download it.
Once you’ve ensured you’re running the latest version of Chrome, open the browser up on your iPhone, create a new tab, and bring up the address bar.
Now, you’ll want to long press the address bar until you see a pop-up window. The window will look like the one in the screenshot below.
Tap on “Move Address Bar to Bottom” and the pop-up will close and Chrome’s address bar will now be on the bottom of your iPhone’s display.
If you want to move the address bar back to the top of the screen, simply long press the address bar again and tap “Move Address Bar to the Top” and it will return to its normal position.
With the address bar positioned at the bottom of the screen, it will sit on top of all your navigation functions like back, forward, and new tab.
Google says it made the change because it knows “people prefer different address bar positions depending on the size of their hands and devices, and we took those preferences into account when building this highly requested feature.”
Install iOS 17.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's iOS 17.1 update right away.
iOS 17.1 brings 18 security fixes to iPhone. It addresses issues within Weather, Status Bar, WebKit, and more. These are essential fixes for your iPhone and this is just one reason why you should install iOS 17.1 today.
As for older versions of iOS 17, iOS 17.0.3 brought two patches for two security issues Apple identified within the software. If you want to read about the patches, head here.
iOS 17.0.1 delivered three important patches to iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
As for iOS 17 itself, it brought 40+ new security patches with it. A staggering number to say the least. If you want to learn more about them, head over to Apple.
In addition to those patches, iOS 17 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent by AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime, and the systemwide photo picker. You now have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks.
Apple's also improved sharing permissions and you now have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
The company also notes that starting in iOS 17, Voice Memos encrypts the titles of recordings stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves.
If you skipped older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 17.1 update as well.
