How to Move the Chrome Address Bar to the Bottom on iPhone

Google’s made an exciting change to its Chrome browser and you can now move the address bar to the bottom of the screen on iPhone. Here’s how.

First, you’ll want to make sure you’re running the most up-to-date version of Google Chrome. Head into the App Store app, tap your Profile icon in the top right corner, and check the Available Updates section. If there’s an update for Chrome, download it.

Once you’ve ensured you’re running the latest version of Chrome, open the browser up on your iPhone, create a new tab, and bring up the address bar.

Now, you’ll want to long press the address bar until you see a pop-up window. The window will look like the one in the screenshot below.

Tap on “Move Address Bar to Bottom” and the pop-up will close and Chrome’s address bar will now be on the bottom of your iPhone’s display.

If you want to move the address bar back to the top of the screen, simply long press the address bar again and tap “Move Address Bar to the Top” and it will return to its normal position.

With the address bar positioned at the bottom of the screen, it will sit on top of all your navigation functions like back, forward, and new tab.

Google says it made the change because it knows “people prefer different address bar positions depending on the size of their hands and devices, and we took those preferences into account when building this highly requested feature.”

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 17.1 & 11 Reasons You Should [u]