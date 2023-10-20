Apple
How to Take a Screenshot on iPhone 15
If you recently upgraded to an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max from an iPhone SE, an old iPhone, or a device outside Apple’s ecosystem, you may not know how to properly take a screenshot. Let’s fix that.
On iPhone models with a physical home button you take screenshots by pressing the home button and the side button. Apple’s iPhone 15 models, like many of their predecessors, don’t have a home button so the process is different.
There are quite a few ways to take a screenshot on an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max. The easiest way is via a quick button combination, but you can also take a screenshot using a shortcut or, if you’re feeling adventurous, without having to press any buttons at all.
Table of Contents
Here’s how to capture, and edit, a screenshot on your iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Take a Screenshot With Buttons
If you want to capture a screenshot on using a quick button combination, you need to use two buttons located on the side of your iPhone 15. This is probably the way most of you will want to take your screenshots.
To take a screenshot, hold down the volume up key (located on the left side of your iPhone) and the Side button (located on the right side of the device) at the same time.
If you’ve done this correctly, you’ll hear a shutter sound (unless you have your iPhone on Silent Mode) and you’ll see a thumbnail of the screenshot you took appear in the bottom left corner of your device’s display.
If you ignore the thumbnail, it will disappear after a couple of seconds and the screenshot will head to the Library in the Photos app.
You can also tap on the thumbnail which will bring you to a preview where you can edit the screenshot or delete it.
Take a Screenshot Without Buttons
You can also take a screenshot on your iPhone 15 without having to press any buttons:
- Head into the Settings app.
- Tap Accessibility
- Tap Touch
- Scroll down until you find Back Tap
Back Tap lets you use a double tap or triple tap on the back of your iPhone 15 to perform certain actions including taking screenshots.
- Tap Double Tap or Triple Tap
- Scroll down to Screenshot and tap it and wait until you see a checkmark next to it.
You can now double or triple tap the back of your iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max to take a screenshot.
You can also use your device’s AssistiveTouch feature to take a screenshot. Here’s how to do this:
- Head into the Settings app
- Tap Accessibility
- Tap Touch
- Toggle AssistiveTouch on
You’ll now see a circular button appear on the right side of your iPhone 15’s display. Head down to the Custom Actions section where you’ll see Single-Tap, Double-Tap, and Long Press.
You’ll need to assign Screenshot to one of these sections. After you’ve done that, use the gesture you selected on the circular AssistiveTouch button to take a screenshot.
You can also tap the AssistiveTouch button, tap Device in the next menu, tap More, and then tap Screenshot to take a screenshot.
Take a Screenshot with the Action Button
If you own an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, you can also use the Action Button, located on the left side of the phone where the mute switch is on other iPhone models, to take a screen shot.
In order to do this, you need to setup a Shortcut. You can do this yourself, but you can also use Shortcuts made by others to save yourself some time and effort.
