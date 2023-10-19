How to Silence an iPhone 15 Pro

If you want to silence your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Max, you have to go about it a little differently than you would on an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, or an older iPhone model.

Silent Mode is useful when you want to silence rings, alerts, and other sound effects on your device. On most iPhones, you simply flip the mute switch so it shows orange.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max don’t have a physical mute switch so you need to flip Silent Mode off in Settings or via the device’s Action Button.

The first way to turn Silent Mode on is by heading into your iPhone 15 Pro’s Settings app. From there, follow these instructions:

Tap Sounds & Haptics

Toggle Silent Mode to on

If you don’t want to head into your device’s Settings every time you want to silence your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, you can utilize the Action Button.

The Action Button is located on the left side of your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max near the volume buttons. It’s where the traditional mute switch typically is.

Your iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button is handy because you can customize it to perform various functions, including enabling or disabling Silent Mode, when you press it. The Action Button is, by default, set to turn Silent Mode on or off.

If you have switch the Action Button’s function set to something else, like the flashlight or camera, you can quickly turn Silent Mode on using Control Center.

Pull down to the center from the top right corner of your iPhone’s display to open up Control Center. From there, tap the bell icon to turn Silent Mode on.

And finally, if you forget how to setup the Action Button to enable, or disable, Silent Mode, you can follow these steps to re-enable the function:

Go into the Settings app

Tap Action Button

You’ll now want to assign Silent Mode to the button. Swipe until you see the bell symbol with the line through it

You can leave this menu and now, when you press down on the Action button, your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max will be in Silent Mode. Simply press it again to turn it off.

