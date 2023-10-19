Apple
How to Silence an iPhone 15 Pro
If you want to silence your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Max, you have to go about it a little differently than you would on an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, or an older iPhone model.
Silent Mode is useful when you want to silence rings, alerts, and other sound effects on your device. On most iPhones, you simply flip the mute switch so it shows orange.
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max don’t have a physical mute switch so you need to flip Silent Mode off in Settings or via the device’s Action Button.
The first way to turn Silent Mode on is by heading into your iPhone 15 Pro’s Settings app. From there, follow these instructions:
- Tap Sounds & Haptics
- Toggle Silent Mode to on
If you don’t want to head into your device’s Settings every time you want to silence your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, you can utilize the Action Button.
The Action Button is located on the left side of your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max near the volume buttons. It’s where the traditional mute switch typically is.
Your iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button is handy because you can customize it to perform various functions, including enabling or disabling Silent Mode, when you press it. The Action Button is, by default, set to turn Silent Mode on or off.
If you have switch the Action Button’s function set to something else, like the flashlight or camera, you can quickly turn Silent Mode on using Control Center.
Pull down to the center from the top right corner of your iPhone’s display to open up Control Center. From there, tap the bell icon to turn Silent Mode on.
And finally, if you forget how to setup the Action Button to enable, or disable, Silent Mode, you can follow these steps to re-enable the function:
- Go into the Settings app
- Tap Action Button
- You’ll now want to assign Silent Mode to the button. Swipe until you see the bell symbol with the line through it
You can leave this menu and now, when you press down on the Action button, your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max will be in Silent Mode. Simply press it again to turn it off.
Install iOS 17.0.3 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's iOS 17.0.3 update right away.
iOS 17.0.3 brings two patches for two security issues Apple identified within the software. This alone makes it an important upgrade. If you want to read about the patches, head here.
As for older versions of iOS 17, iOS 17.0.1 delivered three important patches to iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
As for iOS 17 itself, it brought 40+ new security patches with it. A staggering number to say the least. If you want to learn more about them, head over to Apple.
In addition to those patches, iOS 17 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent by AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime, and the systemwide photo picker. You now have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks.
Apple's also improved sharing permissions and you now have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
The company also notes that starting in iOS 17, Voice Memos encrypts the titles of recordings stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves.
If you skipped older versions of iOS, like iOS 16.6.1, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 17.0.3 update as well.
