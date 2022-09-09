Apple
iOS 16 Release Date & Time: What You Need to Know
Apple’s finally confirmed the iOS 16 release date and the new operating system arrives just ahead of the company’s new iPhone 14 models.
iOS 16’s spent months in beta testing and Apple’s finally ready to deploy the final product to millions of iPhone users around the world.
The official iOS 16 release date is confirmed for September 12th which means iPhone users only have to wait a few more days for the upgrade.
The final version of iOS 16 is packed to the brim with changes including lock screen enhancements, big changes to Messages and Maps, and a whole lot more. Some features are limited to newer iPhone models and some devices won’t make the move too iOS 16.
iOS 16 will be available for the following devices:
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
Popular devices like the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone SE will get left behind on iOS 15. This won’t change so if you want access to iOS 16, you’ll need to upgrade.
If you own a compatible iPhone, here’s everything you need to know about the iOS 16 release date and time for your device.
iOS 16 Release Date
Apple’s confirmed the iOS 16 release date for Monday, September 12th. This is the release date for all iPhone models capable of running the new operating system.
The iOS 16 release date lands ahead of two other key dates: The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max release date on September 16th and the iPhone 14 Plus release date on October 7th.
All four of these models will run iOS 16 out of the box.
iOS 16 Release Time
Apple hasn’t confirmed a specific iOS 16 release time, but the company always releases its software updates around 10AM Pacific on release day.
This means if you live in London, England you should see the iOS 16 update around 6PM in the evening. If you live in Melbourne, Australia, you’ll need to stay up late or wake up early if you want to install iOS 16 right when it’s released.
Major iOS releases like iOS 16 are often plagued with download issues as Apple’s servers get slammed with requests from eager iPhone users. Those of you looking to avoid download issues and error codes should wait a few hours before installing the iOS 16 update.
Apple also plans to release watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 alongside the iOS 16 update on September 12th. The macOS Ventura update for Mac and iPadOS 16 for iPad will launch sometime in October.
Install iOS 15.6.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, you'll want to think about installing Apple's iOS 15.6.1 update right away.
iOS 15.6.1 has two security patches on board. They are essential if you want to keep your device and its data protected. You can read more about the pair on Apple's website.
If you missed Apple's iOS 15.6 update, it had 30+ security upgrades on board. You can learn more about them right here.
If you missed iOS 15.5 it brought 27 new security patches to the iPhone. You can learn more about these patches over on Apple's security site.
If you missed iOS 15.4.1, it had one new security patch on board. You can read more about it over on Apple's website.
If you missed the iOS 15.4 update, it had a whopping 36 new security patches on board. If you want to learn more about these patches, head on over to Apple's security site for the particulars.
If you missed iOS 15.3.1, it had one security patch on board. For more about it, head over to Apple's security page.
If you missed iOS 15.3, you'll also get its patches with your upgrade. iOS 15.3 brought 10 new security patches to iPhone users. If you're interested in the details, you can read more about them right here.
If you missed iOS 15.2.1, you'll get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about the change over on Apple's website.
If you missed Apple's iOS 15.2 update, you'll get its 30+ security patches with your upgrade. You can read all about them over on the company's security site.
iOS 15.2 also included some important upgrades to privacy. The software brought the company's App Privacy Report to Settings. This lets you see how often your apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days. You can also see their network activity.
In addition, iOS 15.2 brought Apple's communication safety features for kids. You'll find these features in the Messages app, in Siri, in Spotlight, and in Search.
If you missed iOS 15.1, iOS 15.6.1 will bring its security patches to your iPhone. You can read more about them on Apple's website.
If you missed iOS 15.0.2 you'll also get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about it right here.
iOS 15.0 also brought numerous security patches to your iPhone. If you'll be moving up from iOS 14 and you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
Apple's updated its website with new information about iOS 15's batch of security patches. The company now says the software patched up an issue that could have exposed a user's private Apple ID information and in-app search history. It also says iOS 15 patched up an issue that allowed apps to override Privacy preferences.
If you skipped iOS 14.8 or any older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 15.6.1 update as well.
In addition to those patches, iOS 15 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Siri. Requests made to Siri are now processed on the device itself using Neural Engine. This makes it more secure.
If you're an Apple Card user, you'll now get a security code that changes regularly to use when you make online transactions.
Apple's also included a built-in authenticator that's similar to Google Authenticator. This will let you generate verification codes for enhanced sign-in security under your Passwords.
There's also a Mail feature that hides your IP address.
