Apple
3 Reasons to Pre-Order the iPhone 14 & 4 Reasons to Wait
There are some great reasons to pre-order an iPhone 14 right away, but there are also some reasons why you might want to put your wallet away and wait.
Apple’s confirmed its 2022 iPhone models and the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are slated to go on sale later this week.
The devices, which replace the iPhone 13 series as Apple’s flagship models, will go up for pre-order in the United States and other countries around the world this Friday.
iPhone 14 pre-orders start at 5AM Pacific which means you might need to stay up late, or wake up early, in order to get the iPhone 14 model you want.
The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max look like excellent phones on paper. The new models come with enhanced performance, improved cameras, design tweaks, and more.
These upgrades, and potential shipping delays, are among the reasons why you might want to consider putting in an iPhone 14 pre-order right when sales start.
If you can’t or simply don’t want to pre-order, you’ll find the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max in stores next week. Their release date is September 16th. The new iPhone 14 Plus will land in stores on October 7th.
That said, in-store stock can and probably will be unpredictable and there’s a chance you walk away empty-handed or with a model that wasn’t your first choice.
- Pre-Order If You Want Your iPhone 14 ASAP
- Pre-Order If You Want a Popular Model
- Pre-Order to Avoid Stores
- Wait for iPhone 14 Reviews
- Wait If You Aren’t Prepared
- Wait for More iPhone 14 Deals
- Wait If You’re Worried About Problems
Buying a new iPhone 14 right away might be tempting, but spending $700 or more on a product you haven’t had a chance to try in person might make this a tough decision for a lot of you.
In this guide, we’ll help you decide if you should pre-order the iPhone 14.
Pre-Order If You Want Your iPhone 14 ASAP
If you want a brand new iPhone 14 in your hands as soon as possible, you’ll probably want to put in a pre-order.
We expect supply constraints to impact the iPhone 14 series. We’ve heard quite a bit about the challenges Apple’s faced in the buildup to launch and we suspect we’ll see shipping delays.
We may not see an immediate sell out, but there’s a very good chance we see some, and perhaps all, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipping dates get pushed into October.
If you want a guaranteed delivery on or around September 16th, or October 7th if you want to buy the iPhone 14 Plus, you’ll want to put in a pre-order through Apple, your carrier, or your favorite retailer shortly after pre-orders open up on Friday.
If you don’t, and shipping times slip for the iPhone 14 model you want, you’ll have to go into a store or wait several weeks for your new phone to arrive.
Pre-Order If You Want a Popular Model
Like previous models, the iPhone 14 series comes in several different colors. There are also a number of storage options to choose from.
We expect the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models to sell out quickly. Apple’s Pro models are extremely popular and we don’t expect the lofty price points to scare buyers away.
We typically see a lot of demand for new colors as well so don’t be surprised if we see the purple models start flying off shelves this week as well.
If you want one of these devices, think about pre-ordering.
Pre-Order to Avoid Stores
If you decide to pass on a pre-order, but still want an iPhone 14 in your hands on or around September 16th, you’ll need to head into a physical store.
We probably won’t see lines wrap around entire city blocks, but we could see quite a bit of foot traffic at some locations if the devices sell out during the pre-order period.
If you want to avoid crowds of people due to COVID, the weather, or some other reason, you’ll want to buy your new phone online.
There’s no way of knowing what kind of stock Apple and retail partners will have available on release day. While some stores could have a a lot of iPhone 14 stock available, others might have uneven stock or very little stock.
If you don’t want to risk it, buy your iPhone 14 online.
Wait for iPhone 14 Reviews
Again, the iPhone 14 series looks great on paper, but there’s no guarantee you’ll want or need all of the changes Apple’s made this year.
We don’t expect iPhone 14 reviews to go live before pre-orders start. That said, we do expect reviews to trickle out a few days before the new models arrive in stores.
Buying an iPhone 14 might sound great, but many of you will be just fine going with a cheaper model like the iPhone 11 or iPhone SE 3. You’ll also want to investigate the iPhone 13 series and iPhone 12 series.
If money is tight right now or you can’t decide which iPhone 14 model to buy, we recommend waiting for iPhone 14 reviews, long-term feedback from critics and early adopters, and the ability to go hands-on with one or more of these devices.
Wait If You Aren’t Prepared
If you aren’t fully prepared to buy the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max, you’ll want to hold off on a pre-order. Here’s what we mean by that.
Before you invest in a new iPhone you’ll want to spend some time prepping for your purchase. Individual needs will vary, but here are a few things to consider.
You’ll want to figure out the precise amount of storage you’ll need. You’ll also want to pick the right color for your tastes.
Make sure you look into carriers and data plans. Some of you might want to use this purchase as an excuse to leave for another carrier and/or switch up your current plan.
You’ll want to check out iPhone 14 series alternatives like the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, Google Pixel 6, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series, and others.
This might be easy for some of you, but for others, it’s going to take quite a bit of time to complete. In some cases, it could take a week or more.
If you find yourself feeling unprepared and uneasy about putting in an iPhone 14 pre-order, do yourself a favor and put the credit card away and wait.
Wait for More iPhone 14 Deals
The first batch of iPhone 14 deals require you to trade in your current device. And to get the best deal, your phone needs to be in excellent condition.
It usually takes a few weeks for retailers to offer straight price cuts on new iPhone models. We probably won’t see the first true iPhone 14 price cuts until Black Friday in late November or later.
The absolute best iPhone 14 deals will likely surface next year once the holidays are over and the hype around the new models has died down.
If you don’t have a phone to trade-in and/or you don’t want to pay full price for an iPhone 14, you’ll want to hold off on a pre-order and wait for prices to improve.
Wait if You’re Worried About Problems
If you’re concerned about hardware or software problems, you might want to wait a few weeks before buying an iPhone 14.
The devices will run iOS 16 out of the box. Apple’s put the the operating system through extensive testing but it will be plagued by an assortment of bugs and performance issues. Some of these will be unique to the iPhone 14 series.
Apple will likely roll out new iOS 16 software in the coming days so it might be worth waiting for the initial batch of iPhone 14-related bug fixes to arrive before buying.
New iPhones sometimes debut with hardware issues as well. For instance iPhone 11 buyers ran into issues with scratches and iPhone 12 users ran into issues with 5G connectivity and various other issues at launch.
The iPhone 14 series utilizes a lot of new technology so we could certainly see some growing pains right out of the gates.
If you’re concerned, you might want to hang back and see what kind of problems early adopters are seeing in the days and/or weeks after the phones are released.
Install iOS 15.6.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, you'll want to think about installing Apple's iOS 15.6.1 update right away.
iOS 15.6.1 has two security patches on board. They are essential if you want to keep your device and its data protected. You can read more about the pair on Apple's website.
If you missed Apple's iOS 15.6 update, it had 30+ security upgrades on board. You can learn more about them right here.
If you missed iOS 15.5 it brought 27 new security patches to the iPhone. You can learn more about these patches over on Apple's security site.
If you missed iOS 15.4.1, it had one new security patch on board. You can read more about it over on Apple's website.
If you missed the iOS 15.4 update, it had a whopping 36 new security patches on board. If you want to learn more about these patches, head on over to Apple's security site for the particulars.
If you missed iOS 15.3.1, it had one security patch on board. For more about it, head over to Apple's security page.
If you missed iOS 15.3, you'll also get its patches with your upgrade. iOS 15.3 brought 10 new security patches to iPhone users. If you're interested in the details, you can read more about them right here.
If you missed iOS 15.2.1, you'll get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about the change over on Apple's website.
If you missed Apple's iOS 15.2 update, you'll get its 30+ security patches with your upgrade. You can read all about them over on the company's security site.
iOS 15.2 also included some important upgrades to privacy. The software brought the company's App Privacy Report to Settings. This lets you see how often your apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days. You can also see their network activity.
In addition, iOS 15.2 brought Apple's communication safety features for kids. You'll find these features in the Messages app, in Siri, in Spotlight, and in Search.
If you missed iOS 15.1, iOS 15.6.1 will bring its security patches to your iPhone. You can read more about them on Apple's website.
If you missed iOS 15.0.2 you'll also get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about it right here.
iOS 15.0 also brought numerous security patches to your iPhone. If you'll be moving up from iOS 14 and you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
Apple's updated its website with new information about iOS 15's batch of security patches. The company now says the software patched up an issue that could have exposed a user's private Apple ID information and in-app search history. It also says iOS 15 patched up an issue that allowed apps to override Privacy preferences.
If you skipped iOS 14.8 or any older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 15.6.1 update as well.
In addition to those patches, iOS 15 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Siri. Requests made to Siri are now processed on the device itself using Neural Engine. This makes it more secure.
If you're an Apple Card user, you'll now get a security code that changes regularly to use when you make online transactions.
Apple's also included a built-in authenticator that's similar to Google Authenticator. This will let you generate verification codes for enhanced sign-in security under your Passwords.
There's also a Mail feature that hides your IP address.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.