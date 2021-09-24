iPhone 13 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

People are already experiencing several iPhone 13 problems. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that people are having issues with the iPhone 13, but keep in mind that some of the problems are actual bugs and others are a matter of people just getting used to iOS 15 and their new iPhones.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro users are complaining about bugs. connectivity, and performance issues. We haven’t heard about any serious widespread iPhone 13 issues yet, but that could change as deliveries continue.

The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max face many of the same problems because they share many parts, were released at the same time, and utilize 5G networks in the United States and abroad.

Below are the most common iPhone 13 issues, some potential fixes for the problems, show you some places to find feedback about iPhone 13 performance, and outline what’s in the iOS 15 pipeline for these devices.

It’s early, but the list of iPhone 13 problems will grow. Some of these initial problems will get resolved by Apple and its partners via software updates, but we’ll continue to see issues pop up as people put more mileage on their new phones.

iPhone 13 Problems

Like clockwork, we’re already hearing about iPhone 13 activation issues. Activation issues always plague new iPhones at launch so this isn’t surprising to see.

If you’re having issues activating your new iPhone 13, check Apple’s System Status page. If you don’t see a green symbol next to iOS Device Activation, you’ll want to wait until it’s green and then try activating your phone again.

If the symbol is green and the activation process still isn’t working, make sure you have a SIM card inserted in your iPhone. If you’re receiving a “No Sim” or “Invalid SIM” error, you’ll want to head over to this guide for assistance.

On top of those problems, we’re also hearing about issues with first and third-party apps, excessive battery drain, Face ID problems, Exchange problems, Wi-Fi problems, iCloud issues, Bluetooth issues, sound problems, and login issues.

We’re also hearing 5G/LTE cellular data issues. Some users are saying cellular service is dropping unexpectedly while on the go. Others are complaining about the speed of 5G.

It’s important to note that 5G is still new technology and coverage is still very inconsistent. Some of the frustrations with slow 5G performance should resolve over time as carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile build out their 5G networks.

iPhone 13 Performance

If you’re thinking about buying an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max, or if you already own one, you’ll want to monitor feedback from other people using the same device. This feedback will alert you to potential issues with Apple’s hardware and software.

We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter, and sites like the MacRumors forums for ongoing feedback about Apple’s flagship phones.

We’ve released list of the best reasons to, and not to, install the latest version of iOS 15 and it’s worth a look if you’re on the fence about downloading Apple’s latest iOS software.

How to Fix iPhone 13 Problems

If you run into a problem on your iPhone there’s a very good chance you’ll be able to fix the problem yourself. In some cases, you may need to contact Apple support, contact your carrier, or take your phone into an Apple Store.

If you’ve run into trouble, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iPhone problems. Our guide runs down fixes for the most common iPhone issues like broken Bluetooth and busted Wi-Fi.

We’ve also released some tips to help improve your phone’s performance and a guide that could help you improve battery life if you think it’s draining faster than it should be.

If you can’t find a fix in our guides, you’ll want to check Apple’s discussion forums and see if someone has a solution for whatever is ailing your phone.

If you can’t find anything on Apple’s forums, you should contact Apple. You can do so via the company’s support account on Twitter. You can also get in contact with Apple Support via the company’s website.

If you’d rather get answers in person, you might want to take your new phone into your local Apple Store and see if they can diagnose your problem. If you’ve got an Apple Store in your area, make sure you schedule a Genius Bar appointment.

Your iPhone is currently under warranty so they might offer you a replacement if the problem is serious enough.

iOS 15 Downgrade Status

If you’re dealing with software problems on your iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can try downgrading your devices to the previous version of iOS 15 if the option is available.

If you’re unfamiliar with the iOS downgrade process our iOS downgrade guide will walk you through everything you need to know before you make the move.

If your device is struggling on iOS 15, Apple’s working on new software.

Apple’s confirmed a new version of iOS 15 and iOS 15.1 is currently in beta ahead of a public release sometime later this year. The company hasn’t confirmed a specific date.

If your problems are really bad, you can try downloading the iOS 15.1 beta onto your iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max and see if it helps.

For more on iOS 15.1 and the beta, have a peek at our walkthrough. For more about the iOS 15.1 release date, check out our guide.