Turning the flashlight on an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max is extremely easy and there’s even a new, and very fast, way to enable it on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Your new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro comes equipped with a very useful flashlight that can illuminate your surroundings in the dark.

If you’re a long-time iPhone user, you probably know how to do this, though if you own an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max there’s a new option you should be aware of.

If you recently switched from an extremely old iPhone to an iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Pro or if you switched from Android to iOS, you may not know how how to turn on the iPhone 15 flashlight.

You don’t need to download any flashlight apps or iOS 17 updates to use the flashlight, you just need to know where to look on the lock screen, get more familiar with Siri and Control Center, and, if you own an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, get acquainted with the new Action button.

Turn iPhone 15 Pro Flashlight On with Action Button

If you own an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, you probably noticed Apple switched out the traditional mute switch for a new Action button. It’s located on the left side of your iPhone near the volume buttons.

It’s extremely handy because you can customize it to perform various functions when you press it. And yes, the options include a quick way to turn your iPhone 15 Pro’s flashlight on.

In order to do this follow these steps:

Go into the Settings app

Tap Action Button

You’ll now want to assign an action to the button. Swipe over until you see Torch

You can now leave this menu and now, when you press down on the Action button, your iPhone 15 Pro flashlight will turn on. Simply press it again to turn it off.

Turn iPhone 15 Flashlight On From the Lock Screen

Now if you’d prefer to use the Action button for another function or if you own an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus, there are three other methods you can use to quickly turn your iPhone 15’s flashlight on.

The first is via your iPhone 15’s lock screen. If you head to the lock screen, you’ll notice a flashlight toggle located in the bottom left corner of the screen.

If you hard press it, the flashlight icon will fill in and the LED flash on the backside of your iPhone 15 will light up and brighten your surroundings.

If you want to quickly turn your iPhone 15’s flashlight off, you can return to the lock screen and hard press the flashlight icon again to turn it off.

Turn iPhone 15 Flashlight On From Control Center

You can also use Control Center to turn your iPhone 15’s flashlight on or off.

Control Center is the menu that pops up when you swipe down from the upper-right corner of your iPhone 15’s display. Here’s how to do it using Control Center:

Swipe down from the upper-right corner of your iPhone’s display

Tap the flashlight icon

If you want to turn the flashlight off, head into Control Center and tap the icon again

If you don’t see a flashlight icon in Control Center, you need to add it to the menu. To do that, go into your Settings app, tap Control Center, and tap the green plus symbol next to Flashlight.

You can remove Flashlight from Control Center by tapping the red minus symbol.

Turn iPhone 15 Flashlight On Using Siri

If you use Siri on your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, you can use it to turn the flashlight on or off.

You can use a variety of phrases though we suggest keeping it simple with “Hey Siri, turn on the flashlight” or “Hey Siri, turn off the flashlight.”

How to Change iPhone 15 Flashlight Brightness

While you can’t adjust the brightness of your iPhone 15’s flashlight on the lock screen, you can adjust it in Control Center.

Swipe down from the upper-right corner of your iPhone 15’s display to bring up Control Center. Press and hold down on the flashlight icon.

From here you can drag up or down on the slider to adjust the flashlight’s brightness.

