iPhone 16 Colors: What We Know So Far

Information about Apple’s iPhone 16 continues to emerge and the latest news revolves around potential color options coming to the 2024 flagships.

One of the biggest choices you have to make when buying a new iPhone is selecting a color. Apple offers an array of color options and that won’t change this year when the company launches the 2024 iPhones, presumably called iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Today we want to take a look at everything we know, and think we know, about Apple’s iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro color options.

We’ll continue to update this with new information as it comes to help prospective buyers set proper expectations ahead of launch this fall.

While we’ve heard a lot about the iPhone 16 series, up until now we hadn’t heard anything about potential color options.

And while this rumor could be accurate, Apple’s plans can change during the year so there’s no guarantee things pan out this way.

According to leaker Majin Bu, the iPhone 16 Pro models may come in two new colors, “Desert Titanium” and “Titanium Gray.” This leaker has a mixed track record, but they’ve been right several times in the past.

Majin Bu says the Desert Titanium iPhone 16 Pro is similar to the gold iPhone 14 Pro, but “deeper and heavier.” The “Titanium Gray” is reportedly a shade of space gray that’s similar to the one Apple used on the iPhone 6.

This should be music to the ears of those who wanted a gold iPhone 15 Pro. Gold had been a stable in the company’s iPhone lineup, but Apple doesn’t offer a gold iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max.

So, assuming this rumor is accurate, we’d expect these colors to replace two of the current options. Apple has historically offered four iPhone Pro color options at launch.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come in Blue Titanium, Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium.

We usually see the company offer two fairly neutral colors and two standouts which means we could see Apple replace the Blue and Natural options with Desert and Gray.

We haven’t heard anything about the color options for the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models yet. The base model and the Plus model usually have a couple more options and we usually see brighter and bolder colors.

It’s still early so we expect more information to emerge in the weeks ahead as Apple works to finalize its plans for the upcoming 2024 iPhones.

The iPhone 16 release date is widely expected to land in September.

