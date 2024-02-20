Apple
iPhone 16 Colors: What We Know So Far
Information about Apple’s iPhone 16 continues to emerge and the latest news revolves around potential color options coming to the 2024 flagships.
One of the biggest choices you have to make when buying a new iPhone is selecting a color. Apple offers an array of color options and that won’t change this year when the company launches the 2024 iPhones, presumably called iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Today we want to take a look at everything we know, and think we know, about Apple’s iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro color options.
We’ll continue to update this with new information as it comes to help prospective buyers set proper expectations ahead of launch this fall.
While we’ve heard a lot about the iPhone 16 series, up until now we hadn’t heard anything about potential color options.
And while this rumor could be accurate, Apple’s plans can change during the year so there’s no guarantee things pan out this way.
According to leaker Majin Bu, the iPhone 16 Pro models may come in two new colors, “Desert Titanium” and “Titanium Gray.” This leaker has a mixed track record, but they’ve been right several times in the past.
Majin Bu says the Desert Titanium iPhone 16 Pro is similar to the gold iPhone 14 Pro, but “deeper and heavier.” The “Titanium Gray” is reportedly a shade of space gray that’s similar to the one Apple used on the iPhone 6.
This should be music to the ears of those who wanted a gold iPhone 15 Pro. Gold had been a stable in the company’s iPhone lineup, but Apple doesn’t offer a gold iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max.
So, assuming this rumor is accurate, we’d expect these colors to replace two of the current options. Apple has historically offered four iPhone Pro color options at launch.
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come in Blue Titanium, Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium.
We usually see the company offer two fairly neutral colors and two standouts which means we could see Apple replace the Blue and Natural options with Desert and Gray.
We haven’t heard anything about the color options for the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models yet. The base model and the Plus model usually have a couple more options and we usually see brighter and bolder colors.
It’s still early so we expect more information to emerge in the weeks ahead as Apple works to finalize its plans for the upcoming 2024 iPhones.
The iPhone 16 release date is widely expected to land in September.
Wait for Performance Improvements
The iPhone 16 series should come equipped with a new processor (likely the A18), but performance improvements will likely go beyond that.
According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple might have support for Wi-Fi 7 which the Wi-Fi Alliance recently announced.
Kuo's information has been backed up by Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu.
That being said, Pu believes the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will come with support for Wi-Fi 6E which is currently limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Pu claims the base iPhone 16 models, presumably called iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, will come with Apple's A18 chip and 8GB of RAM while the higher-end models would come with an A18 Pro processor. He's reiterated this stance in newer notes.
This has been backed up by a report from a user on Weibo who says the lower-end models will come with the first Apple chip specifically designed for the standard models.
This is an interesting development because it means the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus would skip the company's A17 chip.
Early iOS 18 code, seen by MacRumors, hints at this being the case.
Taiwanese publication Economic Daily News says Apple's upcoming A18 and M4 chips will feature an upgraded Neural Engine with more cores. This should improve the devices AI learning capabilities.
Jeff Pu also says the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will sport Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X75 modem. This should lead to faster, and more efficient, 5G connectivity.
Pu believes the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will keep the Snapdragon X70 modem from Apple's iPhone 15 lineup.
Qualcomm recently announced it extended its modem license with Apple through March 2027 which means we'll see Qualcomm modems, and not in-house Apple modems, appear on the iPhone 16, iPhone 17, and iPhone 18 at the very least.
On top of all that, we've also heard the iPhone 16's OLED display might be more power efficient thanks to new material Samsung's developing for Apple.
Naver user "yeux1122" claims the iPhone 16 Max could feature the longest-ever battery life on an iPhone.
