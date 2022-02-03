iPhone SE 3 Release Date: Tips & Tricks

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new iPhone SE 3 in the spring. With rumors heating up and the launch seemingly getting closer, now would be a good time to start preparing for the iPhone SE 3 release date.

Nothing is confirmed, but numerous reports and rumors suggest Apple’s planning to hold an event in early 2022. A date hasn’t been nailed down, but everything points to an event in March or April.

The event will likely serve as the launch pad for several new devices including a brand new fifth-generation iPad Air and a new iPhone that many are calling iPhone SE 2022, iPhone SE 3 (or iPhone SE third-generation), or simply iPhone SE.

The new iPhone SE will supposedly bring several notable changes to Apple’s budget iPhone model. Among them, 5G connectivity and better performance.

While it might seem like it’s early to start preparing for the iPhone SE 3 release date, taking some steps ahead of time will ensure that you’re fully prepared to buy one when the time comes. If that’s what you plan to do.

Your research might even drive you to purchase another iPhone model or perhaps even a smartphone outside of Apple’s ecosystem.

In this guide we’ll take prospective iPhone SE 3 buyers through some steps to take ahead of the device’s presumed release date this spring.

Track iPhone SE 3 Rumors

If you’re at all interested in buying Apple’s iPhone SE 3, you’ll want to track the latest rumors as we push toward the release date.

Apple will do its best to keep iPhone SE 3 details under wraps, but leaks are inevitable. We’ve already seen a bunch of rumors outline a number of potential (and in some cases, likely) iPhone SE 3 features and we’ll probably see plenty more as the days go on.

These rumors will fill in many of the blanks ahead of Apple’s announcements and they’ll help you set proper expectations as we get closer to launch.

In addition to keeping an eye out for hardware and software rumors, you’ll also want to keep your eyes peeled for supply chain rumors.

Supply chain issues impacting Apple’s fall product launches and there’s a good chance they impact its spring product launches as well. The chip shortage impacting companies like Apple is expected to continue into the second half of 2022.

The iPhone SE 3 launch probably won’t get delayed, but there’s a chance the device’s stock is limited at launch. If rumors start pointing to potential shortages, you might want to think about putting in a pre-order.

Keep an Eye on Your Upgrade Eligibility

If you’re planning to buy the iPhone SE 3, or even if you’re just considering it, you’ll want to keep an eye on your upgrade status as we push closer to the spring.

If you aren’t eligible for an upgrade right now, you might not be able to buy the iPhone SE 3 right away. That being said, carriers will sometimes move up your upgrade status so you’ll want to check and see if anything changes in the buildup to the launch.

Checking your current upgrade status is easy and only takes a few minutes. Here’s how to check your upgrade online at AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, and U.S. Cellular.

Get Familiar with iOS 15

If you’re still running iOS 14 or if you’re currently using an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5s, an older iPhone, or an Android phone, and you’re thinking about buying the iPhone SE 3, you’ll want to get familiar with iOS 15.

If you’re still using an older version of iOS or you’ll be moving from Android, use this time to get comfortable with iOS 15. You can start with our guide to the software.

If you’re planning to move over from Android, we definitely recommend going hands-on with iOS and see if it’s a good fit for you and your needs.

Research iPhone Accessories

As we speed toward the iPhone SE 3 release date, you should spend some time getting familiar with the best iPhone accessories. This way, you’ll know exactly what to buy and how much to spend if you decide you want to pair your new phone with some extras.

We recommend reading reviews and digging into the best iPhone accessories before Apple makes its announcements. Some accessories could drastically alter how you use your phone.

Make sure you get a feel for potential costs, dig into the pros and cons of each manufacturer, and find styles that appeal to you. This way, you’ll be ready to go when the device arrives.

Figure Out How Much Storage You Need

Start thinking about how much storage you’ll need on your iPhone SE 3.

Picking the right amount of iPhone storage will help you save money and avoid headaches down the road. While some of you will be perfectly fine with the least amount of storage, others will want the peace of mind that comes with having the most internal space available.

We don’t know what kind of storage options Apple will provide, but you can expect at least two options. If you’re unsure about what you might need, take a look at our iPhone 13 storage guide.

Look Into Other iPhones

Before you settle on buying the new iPhone SE, you’ll want to get acquainted with Apple’s current iPhone models. You might find an iPhone you really like, at a price you love, before the iPhone SE 3 arrives.

First, we recommend taking a look at Apple’s current flagships, the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro. You’ll also want to look at the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

They don’t pack as much horsepower, but you should also check out the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. They are cheaper than the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series and they’re still in great shape.

Other in-house options include the iPhone SE 2, the iPhone XS series, the iPhone XR, and you may even want to check out the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Waiting for the iPhone SE 3 release date might be tempting, but a lot of you might be better off buying another iPhone right now. If you do, you’ll be able to upgrade to an iPhone SE 3, or another phone, next year.

Look at Other iPhone SE 3 Alternatives

Make sure you also research the best iPhone SE 3 alternatives that fall outside of Apple’s ecosystem. There’s a chance you find something you really like.

There are a ton of excellent iPhone alternatives out there, but here are a few of our favorites:

Dig into these, and others, before you make a decision to wait for the iPhone SE 3.

Make a Plan for Your Current Phone

If you plan to upgrade to a new phone in the near future, make sure you have a plan for your current device.

Some of you might know of a friend or relative who could benefit from having a new phone. Ask around and see if anyone might need a hand-me-down. You might also look into donating your phone to charity.

If you plan on selling your current device to help offset the cost of your iPhone SE 3, you’ll want to dig into prices at popular resellers.

Make sure you keep your current phone in pristine condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back from those resellers, your carrier, or Apple if/when iPhone SE 3 trade-in offers go live.

Research AppleCare

If you’re planning to buy the iPhone SE 3, you’ll want to protect your investment.

New iPhones come with a standard warranty, but Apple’s AppleCare is an extended warranty service that delivers far better support.

If you aren’t familiar with AppleCare’s service and its benefits, you should research them in the days ahead. You should also look into AppleCare alternatives.

You’ll be able to add AppleCare to your bag during the checkout process when you purchase your new device. You can also buy it later if you decide to wait.

Research Carriers

If you’re unhappy with your current provider’s coverage or plan, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit.

Each carrier has its pros and cons, but you might find one that stands out. If you’re interested in switching carriers, make sure you shop around before you settle.

