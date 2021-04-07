4 Reasons to Wait for the iPad Air 5 & 5 Reasons Not To

Apple is reportedly working on a new fifth-generation iPad Air and it looks like the iPad Air 5 release date will land sometime next year.

As we press on into 2021 we’ve heard a lot about the new products Apple’s got up its sleeve for 2021 and beyond. While a lot of rumors have centered around the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 series, and iPhone SE 3, we’ve also heard about potential changes coming to Apple’s iPad lineup.

Nothing is confirmed, but Apple is supposedly gearing up to launch a new iPad Pro in April. The new model will reportedly have some big time upgrades on board including a mini-LED display, 5G support, and a new processor.

We don’t have an official release date yet, but all signs point to a launch sometime this month, possibly alongside Apple’s iPadOS 14.5 update.

We’ve also heard about a new iPad mini 6 which was initially pegged for release in 2021, but now looks like it will launch sometime next year.

And now we’re starting to hear iPad Air 5 rumors. Details are still a bit scarce, but it’s something to think about if you’re planning to buy a new iPad in 2021 or 2022.

iPad Air 5 Rumors

Apple is reportedly working on a follow-up to the iPad Air 4 it launch back in late 2020.

The initial batch of information comes from respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo which means the rumors are extremely credible. We’ve also got details from hit-or-miss publication Digitimes.

These iPad Air 5 rumors put those of you in the market for a new tablet in a bit of a tough position.

While a lot of shoppers will be perfectly fine buying an iPad or another tablet model in the first or second half of 2021, others might want to hold out and wait for a new iPad Air. If you fall into that group, we’re here to help.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to think about waiting for the rumored iPad Air 5 and the best reasons to go with another device.