9 Common iPhone XR Problems & How to Fix Them

Some iPhone XR owners are dealing with performance issues, connectivity issues, and a variety of other problems. Fortunately most issues can be fixed in a matter of minutes without a software update or an appointment at your local Apple Store’s Genius Bar.

In this guide we’re going to take you through fixes for the most common iPhone XR issues. Try these before getting in touch with Apple.

How to Fix iPhone XR iCloud Restore Problems

If your iPhone XR gets stuck updating iCloud Settings you’ll need to perform a hard reset. To force your iPhone XR to restart you need to:

Press Volume Up and let go.

Press Volume Down and let go.

Press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears on your screen.

If you did this correctly your phone should reboot itself. Once it powers up you’ll want to try again.

If you run into iCloud Restore problems on your iPhone XR you’ll want to create a local backup on your computer and then restore the backup to your phone.

How to Fix iPhone XR Face ID Issues

If your iPhone XR isn’t registering your face when setting up or changing your Face ID, make sure you’re scanning your face in a well-lit room. You also might try bringing it closer and/or more level to your face. This typically solves the issue.

Some iPhone XR users are having trouble with Face ID after setup is completed. If you’re having issues unlocking your phone via Face ID, make sure you’re actively looking at the screen. You need to give the phone attention in order for Face ID to work.

Face ID will learn your face over time so if you constantly change your look, there’s a chance you might have to scan your face again.

If your Face ID issues continue, we recommend getting in contact with Apple Support because there might be an issue with your device’s hardware.

How to Fix iPhone XR Bluetooth Problems

Some iPhone XR users are having trouble connecting the device to their Bluetooth devices. If this happens to you, here’s what you need to do:

Go into your iPhone XR’s Settings.

Go to Bluetooth.

Select the Bluetooth connection having issues using the “i” in the circle.

Tap Forget this Device.

Try reconnecting to your Bluetooth device.

If you still can’t connect your iPhone XR:

Go into the Settings app.

Go to General.

Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset Network Settings.

Try reconnecting.

You can also try resetting your device’s settings to its factory defaults. To do this:

Head into Settings.

Go to General.

Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset All Settings.

How to Fix iPhone XR Battery Life Issues

Many iPhone XR users are enjoying great battery life, but some users have run into abnormal battery drain.

If your iPhone XR’s battery life starts depleting faster than you think it should, it’s most likely related to the phone’s software.

Take a look at our list of fixes for bad iPhone XR battery life. It’ll take you through some easy ways to fix battery drain.

How to Fix iPhone XR Wi-Fi Problems

Some iPhone XR users are having issues connecting to Wi-Fi. Others are complaining about slow speeds. If your iPhone XR suddenly can’t connect to Wi-Fi or if you’re noticing slower speeds than normal, here are a few things to try.

First, make sure you’re running the latest version of iOS 16. If that doesn’t help, try toggling Wi-Fi off and on again to see if that fixes the issue.

If those don’t work, check your router and your Internet Service Provider (ISP) for an outage. Check DownDetector for reports about your ISP. You can also check for outages via your ISP’s social media pages or via their customer support lines.

If you’re positive there isn’t an outage in your area, try unplugging your router for a minute. Plug the power cord back in and try again.

If your connection is still giving you problems, you’ll want to force your iPhone XR to forget the Wi-Fi network giving you issues. Here’s how to do that:

Go into Settings.

Tap Wi-Fi.

Select your connection by tapping the “i” in the circle.

Tap Forget this Network at the top of the screen.

If you’re running the latest version of iOS 16 and you’re seeing slower than normal download speeds, try resetting your device’s network settings:

Go to the Settings app.

Tap General.

Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset Network Settings.

You can also try resetting your device’s settings to their factory defaults. From the same screen, you’ll want to tap on Reset All Settings.

How to Fix iPhone XR Cellular Data Problems

If you’re seeing a “No Service” symbol on your iPhone XR, try restarting your phone.

If that doesn’t work, check your service provider for outages. You’ll want to check Down Detector and look for reports on social media. You can also get in touch with your service provider via their customer service line.

If you determine there isn’t an outage in your area, turn on Airplane Mode for 30 seconds before turning it off. Check your cellular connection again.

If Airplane Mode doesn’t help, you can try toggling Cellular Data and/or LTE off and on:

Go into Settings.

Tap Cellular.

Tap Cellular Data Options.

Tap Enable LTE.

Toggle it Off.

If you want to shut off Cellular Data completely without turning anything else off:

Go to Settings.

Tap Cellular.

Tap Cellular Data.

Toggle it off.

Toggle it back on and check your cellular connection again.

How to Fix iPhone XR Sound Issues

If your iPhone XR’s sound starts to crackle or sound muffled, there are a few things you can try before getting in contact with Apple’s customer service.

First, try restarting your phone. You can also try performing a hard reset if a simple restart doesn’t work.

If your sound is still acting up, try turning Bluetooth off and on. If the device’s sound is still missing or distorted, look for debris blocking the speaker grille or the Lightning port.

If you start noticing a sudden drop in call quality, restart your phone. You’ll also want to check the device’s receiver to make sure it’s not blocked by debris or your screen protector.

You can also try removing your case or switching LTE from Voice & Data to just Data to see if that helps. To do that:

Go Settings.

Tap Cellular.

Tap Cellular Data Options.

Tap Enable LTE.

Tap Data Only.

If your iPhone XR’s microphone suddenly stops working or starts randomly cutting out, try restarting your phone.

If the microphone is still not working you can try restoring your phone from a backup. If restoring doesn’t work, you’ll want to get in touch with Apple because the issue might be related to your device’s hardware.

How to Fix iPhone XR Performance Issues

If you’re dealing with a lot of user interface lag, occasional freezes or lockups, or just general underperformance, please take a look at our list of fixes for performance issues.

How to Fix iPhone XR Wireless Charging Issues

If wireless charging stops working and you’re using a case to store credit cards, try removing those before you charge your phone. You also might try taking your case off.

If you’re using a third party accessory to charge your iPhone XR, make sure the charger is Apple certified. You can do that via Apple’s website.

