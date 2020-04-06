macOS 10.15.4 Problems: 5 Things to Know

With the macOS 10.15.4 update, Apple adds in a collection of new features and fixes, but there is at least one major problem with this update.

This post focuses on the macOS Catalina errors, issues, and problems that we know about so far. While some of the issues carry over from earlier versions of Catalina, there is a pressing issue with large file transfers on macOS 10.15.4.

In this guide to macOS Catalina problems, we help you understand the current state of macOS 10.15.4 on new and old Macs. When possible we show you where to find fixes and in some cases explicit instructions not to update if you rely on third-party hardware.

macOS 10.15.4 Problems

My 16-inch MacBook Pro has been crashing a lot since I updated to Catalina to 10.15.4 and its always when the laptop is in sleep mode. Anyone else facing this? pic.twitter.com/hDLu755Tjc — Abbas Ali (@ajaffarali) April 5, 2020

There are already some macOS Catalina problems that are annoying users. Two main problems are apparent right now.

The first is a problem when transferring large files on macOS 10.15.4, and it’s an issue when trying to move 30GB or more at a time. We may need to wait for a bug fix update for this problem.

The other issue is the Macbook Pro crashing when recovering from sleep. This can be with a kernel panic or simply hanging. We had to work around this on earlier versions and it was only fixed recently, so it’s a real issue.

Where to Find Feedback

You can find feedback on the macOS Catalina update to get help from other users and to learn about what is going on. The macOS 1015.4 update is old enough that you can get feedback from forums and you can read our list of reasons to install macOS Catalina and reasons to wait.

We recommend looking at macOS Catalina problems on YouTube, on the Apple Discussion Forums and on Twitter as well as the MacRumors forums. A little prep and research can help dramatically.

How to Fix macOS Catalina Problems

While Apple will need to fix some of the macOS Catalina problems, you can solve some issues on your own. We have a full guide on how to fix macOS Catalina problems, which will help you solve most issues on your own.

If you cannot download or install macOS Catalina, try restarting the download, restarting your Mac and switching to a wired connection. If your device feels sluggish after the update, you may need to simply wait for the background processes to finish. Give it a day or two.

In cases where battery life takes a hit, the background processes could be a culprit, but you can use this guide to fix bad macOS Catalina battery life.

If you can’t use WiFi, Bluetooth or you experience sound problems, try restarting your Mac or turning WiFi or Bluetooth off and then back on. You can also reach out to Apple Support via Twitter or via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix the problem, you may need to contact Apple for help.

macOS Catalina Downgrade Options

It is possible to downgrade from macOS Catalina to macOS Mojave. There is no time limit and this is very easy if you have a good backup for your Mac. To do this, you just need to start your Mac in safe mode and choose Restore from Time Machine Backup.

If you need to get back to macOS 10.15.3, you can restore to a time machine backup that you made just before upgrading. This can help you solve sleep issues and file transfer issues.

This will take some time, so it’s not to be done lightly, but if you are no longer able to use your Mac like you need to, it could be the best option until Apple releases an update for the new macOS 10.15.5 version.

What’s Next for macOS?

You can expect to see Apple release additional maintenance updates through the rest of the year. Apple will show off macOS 10.16 at WWDC in June, which will likely arrive in September or October. .

