macOS Sonoma 14.4 Problems Mount, Update At Your Own Risk
With macOS Sonoma 14.4 problems mounting for Mac users, Apple desperately needs to release new macOS Sonoma software to alleviate the issues.
In the weeks since macOS Sonoma 14.4’s release we’ve heard about several nefarious bugs discovered within the software.
These issues have disrupted work flows, rendered accessories unusable, and made day-to-day use a headache for many users.
Complaints about macOS Sonoma 14.4 started almost immediately after the software was released back on March 7th.
Users on Reddit and other forums noticed that the software was causing issues with USB hubs. Mice, keyboards, and other accessories aren’t being recognized by Mac devices running macOS Sonoma 14.4.
Some users have found a temporary fix in System Settings (Privacy & Security, change “Allow accessories to connect” to “Ask for new accessories”), but this fix hasn’t worked for everyone.
More recently, Oracle posted a blog telling Mac users to avoid the macOS Sonoma 14.4 update because an “issue introduced by macOS 14.4, which causes Java process to terminate unexpectedly, is affecting all Java versions from Java 8 to the early access builds of JDK 22.”
The company says this wasn’t an issue in prior versions of macOS Sonoma, nor was it an issue with the macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta. There’s currently no workaround for the issues.
macOS Sonoma 14.4 users who use HP printers say the software has either removed or corrupted printer drivers rendering them unusable.
And today, we’ve learned about another bug impacting saved versions located in iCloud Drive.
Mac users who have “Optimize Mac Storage” enabled on their device could lose saved versions of a file if it’s removed from iCloud Drive local storage.
Simply put, it’s a mess and the sheer number of problems could explain why it’s taking Apple so long to push a new macOS Sonoma update to Mac devices.
These issues may also give those running macOS Sonoma 14.3.1 a reason to pause on an upgrade to the latest version of Sonoma.
Fortunately, Apple’s working on new software behind the scenes. However, it’s unclear when the new firmware will drop and what it will fix exactly.
Install macOS Sonoma 14.4 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's macOS Sonoma 14.4 update right away.
macOS Sonoma 14.4 brings 50+ security updates to compatible Mac devices making it an extremely important download.
The update also delivers quantum security protection for iMessage. Apple says the upgrade gives iMessage "the strongest security properties of any at-scale messaging protocol in the world."
You'll also get patches from updates you missed when you upgrade to macOS Sonoma 14.4.
Apple's macOS Sonoma 14.3 update brought 16 new security patches to Mac. These will help keep your device and its data protected from harm.
macOS Sonoma 14.2.1 featured one security patch and it fixed an issue where a user who shares their screen may unintentionally share the incorrect content.
macOS Sonoma 14.2 included a whopping 20 security patches for your Mac. If you want to learn more about them, head here.
The software also included iMessage Contact Key Verification which improves the security of iMessage.
macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 delivered two security patches, both related to WebKit. These patches were extremely important.
macOS Sonoma 14.1 had numerous security patches on board and they addressed issues with Photos, Safari, Siri and more. You can learn more about them over at Apple.
macOS Sonoma 14.0, the first version of macOS Sonoma, brought a ton of new security patches to Mac. And when we say a ton, we mean a ton.
It delivered over 50 security updates to Mac users. You can learn more about the particulars over on Apple's security site.
In addition to the patches, macOS Sonoma brings additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent and received in the systemwide photo picker and third-party apps. You also have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks and improved sharing permissions which means you have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
If you skipped older versions of macOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your macOS Sonoma 14.4 update.
