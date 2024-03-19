macOS Sonoma 14.4 Problems Mount, Update At Your Own Risk

With macOS Sonoma 14.4 problems mounting for Mac users, Apple desperately needs to release new macOS Sonoma software to alleviate the issues.

In the weeks since macOS Sonoma 14.4’s release we’ve heard about several nefarious bugs discovered within the software.

These issues have disrupted work flows, rendered accessories unusable, and made day-to-day use a headache for many users.

Complaints about macOS Sonoma 14.4 started almost immediately after the software was released back on March 7th.

Users on Reddit and other forums noticed that the software was causing issues with USB hubs. Mice, keyboards, and other accessories aren’t being recognized by Mac devices running macOS Sonoma 14.4.

Some users have found a temporary fix in System Settings (Privacy & Security, change “Allow accessories to connect” to “Ask for new accessories”), but this fix hasn’t worked for everyone.

More recently, Oracle posted a blog telling Mac users to avoid the macOS Sonoma 14.4 update because an “issue introduced by macOS 14.4, which causes Java process to terminate unexpectedly, is affecting all Java versions from Java 8 to the early access builds of JDK 22.”

The company says this wasn’t an issue in prior versions of macOS Sonoma, nor was it an issue with the macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta. There’s currently no workaround for the issues.

macOS Sonoma 14.4 users who use HP printers say the software has either removed or corrupted printer drivers rendering them unusable.

And today, we’ve learned about another bug impacting saved versions located in iCloud Drive.

Mac users who have “Optimize Mac Storage” enabled on their device could lose saved versions of a file if it’s removed from iCloud Drive local storage.

Simply put, it’s a mess and the sheer number of problems could explain why it’s taking Apple so long to push a new macOS Sonoma update to Mac devices.

These issues may also give those running macOS Sonoma 14.3.1 a reason to pause on an upgrade to the latest version of Sonoma.

Fortunately, Apple’s working on new software behind the scenes. However, it’s unclear when the new firmware will drop and what it will fix exactly.

