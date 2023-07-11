NBA 2K24 Release Date: Tips & Tricks

If you’ve pre-ordered NBA 2K24 or if you’re thinking about buying a copy of the game, there are some steps you should take before the game’s release date.

2K’s confirmed the next installment in the NBA 2K series and NBA 2K24 is heading to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch on September 8th.

With pre-orders live and the NBA 2K24 release date just weeks away, there are some things prospective buyers should do before the game arrives on shelves.

Allow us to take you through some tips and tricks that will help you prepare for the game’s arrival.

Decide If You Need to Pre-Order NBA 2K24

While you might be tempted to pre-order a copy of NBA 2K24 right now, there are some great reasons to put your wallet away and wait.

We’ve put together a guide that will take you through the best reasons to pre-order NBA 2K24 and the best reasons to hold off for the time being.

If you’re on the fence right now, dig into those reasons and see if you can make a decision one way or another.

Buy the Right NBA 2K24 Edition

If you decide to pre-order NBA 2K24, make sure you pick the edition that fits your interest level and budget.

There are currently four versions of the game up for pre-order and they have differences you should be aware of.

The NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant edition is the cheapest option, but it comes with the least amount of additional content. The NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary edition comes with the most content, but it’s far more expensive.

We’ve put together a guide that will take you through the pros and cons of each NBA 2K24 edition and help you decide which one is right for you or the person you’re buying the game for.

Keep Tabs on Your Order

If you decide to pre-order NBA 2K24, make sure you keep an eye on your order as we push toward the release date. This will help you avoid potential headaches.

You’ll want to make sure your delivery information is up-to-date. If you recently moved to a new home, you may have forgotten to update your shipping address.

You’ll also want to make sure all of your payment information is correct so you don’t hit any snags when the retailer charges your credit card.

Buy an External Hard Drive (If You Need One)

NBA 2K24 will require a huge chunk of space on your platform’s internal storage. If you typically have a ton of available space on your internal storage, you should be good to go.

However, if you’re rocking an older console with a limited amount of space, and you don’t like deleting files to make room for new games, you might want to invest in an external hard drive.

The Samsung T5 Portable SSD is one of our favorites and you’ll also want to check out the WD My Passport 4TB.

Look for NBA 2K24 Deals

Before you pre-order a copy of the game, make sure you shop around for deals.

We might see a few retailers knock $5-10 off the price right before launch so make sure you check at different places before you purchase a copy.

You’ll want to monitor sites like Slickdeals for NBA 2K24 deals.

Follow NBA2K on Social Media

If you’re interested in the game and its release, make sure you follow the NBA 2K Twitter account for the latest information about NBA 2K24.

Consider Upgrading Your Console

If you’re still holding onto an original Xbox One or PlayStation 4, you should buying an Xbox Series X or PS5. NBA 2K24 will run and look the best on current-generation platforms.

Crossplay is also coming to NBA 2K24 though it will only be available on current-gen platforms. In other words, Xbox One and PS4 owners will miss out.

Preload NBA 2K24

You’ll be able to start playing NBA 2K24 on September 7th if you buy the right version and live in a western time zone.

If you pre-order a digital copy of NBA 2K24, you can pre-load the game and start playing as soon as the game unlocks on September 8th. So if you live in a western time zone, you’ll be able to start playing on September 7th.

We haven’t heard about any midnight launch events this year so if you pre-order a physical copy of the game you’ll be able to start playing the morning, afternoon, or night of September 8th. That might not be fast enough for some of you.

Dig Into the PC Requirements

If you’re planning to play the game on Windows PC, make sure you dig into the official requirements.

2K’s released the minimum and recommended NBA 2K24 PC requirements and you’ll want to compare them to your computer’s specifications to ensure that a) they meet them and b) the game will perform to your liking.

NBA 2K24 Minimum PC Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.10 GHz/ AMD FX-4100 @ 3.60 GHz or better

Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.10 GHz/ AMD FX-4100 @ 3.60 GHz or better Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 450 1GB/ ATI Radeon HD 7770 1 GB or better

NVIDIA GeForce GT 450 1GB/ ATI Radeon HD 7770 1 GB or better DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 110 GB available space

110 GB available space Sound Card: Directx 9.0x

Directx 9.0x Additional Notes: Dual-analog Gamepad recommended. Initial installation requires one-time internet connection for Steam authentication; software installations required (included with the game) include DirectX and Visual C++ Redistributable 2012. In order to play NBA 2K24 on PC, you need a processor capable of supporting SSE 4.2 and AVX.

NBA 2K24 Recommended PC Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 @ 3 GHz/ AMD FX-8370 @ 3.4 GHz or better

Intel Core i5-4430 @ 3 GHz/ AMD FX-8370 @ 3.4 GHz or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 2GB/ ATI Radeon R9 270 2GB or better

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 2GB/ ATI Radeon R9 270 2GB or better DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 110 GB available space

110 GB available space Sound Card: Directx 9.0c

Directx 9.0c Additional Notes: Dual-analog Gamepad recommended. Initial installation requires one-time internet connection for Steam authentication; software installations required (included with the game) include DirectX and Visual C++ Redistributable 2012. In order to play NBA 2K24 on PC, you need a processor capable of supporting SSE 4.2 and AVX.

If your PC doesn’t meet the minimum requirements, NBA 2K24 will run terribly or, in some cases, won’t run at all. So if you’ve got an aging PC, and you want to play this game, make sure you check before you buy.

One other thing to keep in mind: It looks like the PC version of NBA 2K24 won’t be on par with the version for Xbox Series X and PS5. While games like Madden 24 and 2K Games’ own WWE 2K23 offer this, NBA 2K does not.

