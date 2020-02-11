Android
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Android 10 Release Date Tips
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Android 10 update is unconfirmed and there’s a very good chance the former flagship stays put on Android Pie.
As we push into 2020, Samsung’s Android 10 roll out is picking up incredible speed. The company has pushed the new operating system, and its new One UI 2.0, to a number of Galaxy models including the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, and older models like the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9.
This is only the beginning and Samsung’s software will hit more devices, like the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy A series, in the weeks ahead.
Samsung and its partners have released Android 10 roadmaps that outline their plans for 2020. The roadmaps do include a bunch of older Galaxy models like the Galaxy Tab S4 and the Galaxy A series from 2018.
As of this moment, the Galaxy Note 8 is nowhere to be found. That’s a bad sign for those who have been hoping for an official Android 10 release.
Samsung has made some tweaks to its roll out process (Android 10 is pushing out much faster than Android Pie), but the company hasn’t changed the protocol that calls for devices to receive two major Android updates before they’re left behind.
Devices that are two updates deep don’t lose software support. They still receive bug fixes and security patches though releases do become irregular as the months go on.
Right now, all signs point to the Galaxy Note 8 hanging around on Android Pie. That said, there’s always a chance Samsung changes its mind and decides to push Android 10 and One UI 2.0 to these models. If this happens, and that’s a huge if, it probably wouldn’t happen until much later in the year.
With that in mind, we want to provide you with some tips that will help you prepare for the Galaxy Note 8’s official, or unofficial, Android 10 upgrade.
Samsung might not provide Note 8 users with an official version of Android 10, but developers will provide a way to get some, or most, of what Android 10 has to offer.
Track Android 10
If you're interested in Android 10 and One UI 2.0, make sure you track Samsung's plans as we push deeper into the year.
If Samsung decides to push Android 10 and the new user interface to the Galaxy Note 8, we'll almost certainly hear about those plans ahead of time.
We probably won't see a beta, but we will almost certainly see the device get its Wi-Fi certification with Android 10 on board ahead of an official release.
We would also see Samsung and its carrier partners confirm plans to release the software. Regional arms like Samsung Turkey confirm updates weeks before they're officially released to the public.
Carriers like T-Mobile and Rogers in Canada keep updated Android schedules where they provide reliable information about upcoming updates.
So, as we make our way through 2020, keep you eyes peeled for news and rumors as the roll out picks up speed.
Latest
Featured
15 Exciting Things You Can Do With the New Moto 360
The new Moto 360 (3rd Gen) is a smartwatch that runs Wear OS and connects to your Android or iPhone...
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)
With the Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out to some devices and new info starting to emerge, we want...