Samsung Galaxy S8 Android 10 Release Date Tips

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Android 10 update remains unconfirmed and there’s a very good chance the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy S8 Active will stay put on Android Pie. Officially at least.
As we make our way into 2020 Samsung is starting to push out Android 10 updates at a rapid pace. The company’s pushed the software, which includes One UI 2.0, to the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, and others.
Samsung plans to push the software out to more regions and more devices including the Galaxy Fold in the weeks ahead.
Samsung and its partners have also released Android 10 roadmaps that outline the devices getting upgraded to the new software and One UI 2.0 in 2020. These roadmaps list off several Galaxy tablets and mid-range models.
As of right now, the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy S8 Active aren’t on any of these lists. Samsung and its carrier partners haven’t confirmed any of these updates and at this point, an official Android 10 roll out for these devices seems unlikely.
While Samsung has made some tweaks to its roll out process (Android 10 is pushing out much faster than Android Pie did), the company hasn’t changed protocol concerning the number of major Android updates Galaxy devices receive before they lose official support.
Galaxy phones and tablets typically get two major software upgrades before Samsung moves on. These devices still receive bug fixes and security patches though releases become irregular over time.
At this stage, all signs point to the Galaxy S8 series sticking around on Android Pie. That said, there’s always a chance Samsung changes its mind and pushes Android 10 and One UI 2.0 to these models. If this happens, we’d expect it to happen later in the year after Samsung’s pushed out Android 10 to newer Galaxy models.
While we wait, we want to provide you with some tips that will help you prepare for the official, or unofficial, release of the Galaxy S8 Android 10 update.
Samsung might not provide Galaxy S8 users with an official version of Android 10, but developers will provide a way to get some, or most, of what Android 10 and One UI 2.0 have to offer.
Track Android 10
If you're interested in Android 10, you'll want to track Samsung's progress as we push through 2020.
If Samsung decides to surprise Galaxy S8 users with an official version of Android 10, we'll almost certainly hear about it ahead of time.
We probably won't see Samsung release a Galaxy S8 Android 10 beta, but we would certainly see the device receive its Wi-Fi certification with Android 10 on board ahead of an official release. We could also see the update itself leak out ahead of time.
We would also see Samsung and its carrier partners confirm plans ahead of time. Regional arms like Samsung Turkey confirm updates weeks before they're officially released.
Carriers like T-Mobile in the United States and Rogers in Canada also keep updated Android schedules where they provide reliable information about updates and release dates.
Keep you eyes peeled for news and rumors as Samsung's Android 10 update picks up speed. Doing so will help you set appropriate expectations moving forward.
