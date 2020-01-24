5 Things to Know About the Galaxy Note 8 Android 10 Update

Samsung’s Android 10 roll out is picking up speed which means we’re getting questions from Galaxy users who are still running Android Pie. Some of those questions are coming from Galaxy Note 8 users who are wondering about the device’s future and today we want to address some of those concerns.

As we make our way into 2020, Samsung’s pushing its Android 10 and One UI 2.0 upgrade to a number of Galaxy phones including the Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 9, and select models under the Galaxy M umbrella.

The company is starting with these devices and we expect Samsung’s Android 10 update to hit other Galaxy models throughout the year.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is currently stuck on Android 10 and many users are curious about the company’s plans for the former flagship.

Specifically, Galaxy Note 8 users want to know if they’re getting Android 10, when a roll out could take place, and what happens if the Galaxy Note 8 gets left behind on Android Pie.

In this walkthrough we’ll fill you in on what you can expect from Samsung if you own a Galaxy Note 8.

Galaxy Note 8 Updates

If Samsung decides to keep the Galaxy Note 8 on Android Pie, that doesn’t mean software support for the device will end.

The Galaxy Note 8 is still on Samsung’s list for “Monthly Security Updates” which means it will receive software upgrades for the foreseeable future.

It’s unclear how long the device will start on this list, but once it moves, it’ll land on the company’s “Quarterly Security Updates” list. After that, it’ll move onto the “Other Regular Security Updates” list.

This means, you can expect Samsung to extend software support to the Galaxy Note 8 through 2020 and probably well into 2021 as well.

Samsung’s monthly updates patch up potential security exploits, but they sometimes bring bug fixes and new features as well.

Galaxy Note 8 Android 10 Beta

Prior to 2018, Samsung kept its Galaxy Beta Program exclusive to flagship Galaxy S phones. That changed last year when Samsung pushed the Android Pie beta to several devices including mid-range Galaxy phones.

In 2019, Samsung pushed Android 10 beta software to the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S9, and Galaxy Note 9, but it has left other models out of the Galaxy Beta Program.

If Samsung decides to push Android 10 and One UI 2.0 to the Galaxy Note 8, there’s a chance it rolls out a beta before the release. That said, we aren’t expecting a beta.

The company reportedly won’t release Android 10 beta software for newer models like the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy A series so it would be surprising to see a release for the Galaxy Note 8.

We haven’t heard anything about a Galaxy Note 8 Android 10 beta so the chances of a release are slim to none at this point in time.

Galaxy Note 8 Android 10 Update

Samsung likes to keep its Galaxy devices updated with major Android software updates for two years before dropping support.

The Galaxy Note 8 started on Android Nougat and then got bumped to Android Oreo in 2018 and Android Pie in 2019.

So unless Samsung changes its policy in 2020, and at this stage it doesn’t look like it will, the Galaxy Note 8 will probably stick around on Android Pie.

We’ve seen several Android 10 roadmaps emerge and none of them list the Galaxy Note 8. Plans can change, but the fact that it’s missing isn’t a good sign.

As far as we know, the Galaxy Note 8 Android 10 update isn’t in development. We haven’t seen any credible reports, benchmarks, or leaks.

That doesn’t rule an update out, but it certainly doesn’t inspire any confidence moving forward.

Speaking of confidence, Samsung’s customer service reps continue to tell Galaxy Note 8 users that Android 10 is coming to the Galaxy Note 8. Galaxy Note 8 owners should take this information with a grain of salt.

Over the years, Samsung reps have “confirmed” a number of Android updates only for those updates to stay in the shadows. We’ve seen it happen plenty of times so don’t be surprised if they’re wrong.

Galaxy Note 8 Android 10 Release Date

If Samsung decides to surprise Galaxy Note 8 users with an Android 10 update, and that’s a really big if, the official release probably won’t come anytime soon.

Samsung’s still working to deliver Android 10 updates to Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy M users. Several other Android 10 updates are also in testing behind the scenes right now.

The Galaxy Note 8 hasn’t been certified running Android 10 yet and that’s something that typically happens weeks before an update officially rolls out.

So, until that happens, it’s safe to assume a release is a long way away, if it even comes at all.

What’s Next

If Samsung decides to official keep the Galaxy Note 8 on Android Pie, you’ll still be able to get Android 10/One UI 2.0 features on your device.

The Galaxy Note 8 development community is still very active and developers will almost certainly bring at least some Android 10 and One UI 2.0 features over to the device.

If you aren’t familiar with rooting and custom ROMs, you might want to get acquainted right now because that might be the only way to get Android 10’s features on your Galaxy Note 8.

The Galaxy Note 8 forums on XDA-Developers is a great place to start.

