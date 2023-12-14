When Will Apple Release watchOS 10.3?

Apple’s confirmed a new watchOS 10.3 update and Apple Watch users are now curious about the software’s release date. Fortunately, we have a pretty good idea about what to expect.

watchOS 10.3 is a milestone upgrade, the third for watchOS 10, and it should bring enhancements and fixes to compatible Apple Watch models.

Apple hasn’t confirmed a release date for the software and we probably won’t get an announcement ahead of its official release. That being said, the company is fairly predictable when it comes to these milestone releases in terms of timing.

Thanks to this history, and leaked information, we can piece together the watchOS 10.3 release date well in advance.

First off, watchOS 10.3 won’t touch down in 2023. It will stay in beta for a few weeks culminating in a public release in early 2024. We expect the official release to come in late January or early February. Here’s why.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman says new software is “likely to be released between the end of January and February.” This lines up with Apple’s history.

Earlier this year, Apple released watchOS 9.3 on January 23rd. The year before that, the company pushed watchOS 8.4 to Apple Watch users on January 26th.

Looking ahead at the calendar, and taking history and Gurman’s reporting into account, we could see watchOS 10.3 land sometime during the week of January 22nd, the week of January 29th or, perhaps, the week of February 5th.

Once Apple pushes watchOS 10.3 to Apple Watch users, look for Apple to put a new watchOS 10.4 update into beta alongside new software for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

