When Will Apple Release watchOS 10.3?
Apple’s confirmed a new watchOS 10.3 update and Apple Watch users are now curious about the software’s release date. Fortunately, we have a pretty good idea about what to expect.
watchOS 10.3 is a milestone upgrade, the third for watchOS 10, and it should bring enhancements and fixes to compatible Apple Watch models.
Apple hasn’t confirmed a release date for the software and we probably won’t get an announcement ahead of its official release. That being said, the company is fairly predictable when it comes to these milestone releases in terms of timing.
Thanks to this history, and leaked information, we can piece together the watchOS 10.3 release date well in advance.
First off, watchOS 10.3 won’t touch down in 2023. It will stay in beta for a few weeks culminating in a public release in early 2024. We expect the official release to come in late January or early February. Here’s why.
Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman says new software is “likely to be released between the end of January and February.” This lines up with Apple’s history.
Earlier this year, Apple released watchOS 9.3 on January 23rd. The year before that, the company pushed watchOS 8.4 to Apple Watch users on January 26th.
Looking ahead at the calendar, and taking history and Gurman’s reporting into account, we could see watchOS 10.3 land sometime during the week of January 22nd, the week of January 29th or, perhaps, the week of February 5th.
Once Apple pushes watchOS 10.3 to Apple Watch users, look for Apple to put a new watchOS 10.4 update into beta alongside new software for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Install iOS 17.2 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and you missed older versions of iOS 17, think about installing Apple's iOS 17.2 update right away.
iOS 17.2 delivers 10 new security patches to iPhone. These will help keep your device and its data protected from harm.
If you wish to find out more, you can head on over to Apple's security site for the details.
iOS 17.2 also includes iMessage Contact Key Verification which improves the security of iMessage.
If you skipped an older version of iOS, you'll get fixes from the updates you missed when you upgrade to iOS 17.1.2.
iOS 17.1.2 had two security patches on board. Both were related to WebKit. If you want to learn more, you can do so right here.
iOS 17.1 brought 18 security fixes to iPhone. It addressed issues within Weather, Status Bar, WebKit, and more.
iOS 17.0.3 brought two patches for two security issues Apple identified within the software. If you want to read about the patches, head here.
iOS 17.0.1 delivered three important patches to iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
As for iOS 17 itself, it brought 40+ new security patches with it. A staggering number to say the least. If you want to learn more about them, head over to Apple.
In addition to those patches, iOS 17 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent by AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime, and the systemwide photo picker. You now have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks.
Apple's also improved sharing permissions and you now have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
The company also notes that starting in iOS 17, Voice Memos encrypts the titles of recordings stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves.
If you skipped older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 17.2 update as well.
