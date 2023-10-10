When Will Apple Release iOS 17.1?

Apple’s working on a massive iOS 17.1 update for iPhone and the software will bring a laundry list of changes. But when will the software come out?

iOS 17.1 is currently in beta testing and testers have been tracking bugs and new features as the beta’s progressed.

Highlights include the ability to use NameDrop to exchange contact information via iPhone and an Apple Watch on watchOS 10, support for Nintendo N64 controllers, and a fix for a Messages search bug impacting the iPhone 15 series.

The company could add, or subtract, from iOS 17.1’s change log as the beta makes progress so it’s important to keep an eye on the software during the testing period.

While Apple has confirmed iOS 17.1, it hasn’t confirmed an official release date yet and we may not get an announcement ahead of time.

Apple recently mentioned iOS 17.1’s arrival in an update to its website, but it didn’t provide any information about timing.

As of right now, we expect Apple to push iOS 17.1 to iPhone sometime in late October. It’s possible it gets delayed, but that’s what you should anticipate right now. Here’s why.

If we draw upon Apple’s timeline for previous iOS x.1 updates, there’s a pretty clear pattern. Here are the release dates for the past three iOS x.1 updates:

iOS 16.1: Released on October 24th

iOS 15.1: Released October 25th

iOS 14.1: Released October 20th

You get the picture. While there’s no guarantee Apple follows the same protocol this year, the company tends to stick to its guns year after year.

So, with that timeline in mind, don’t be surprised if iOS 17.1 arrives the week of October 23rd, or, if it needs additional polish, the week of October 30th.

Even if it does get delayed, we wouldn’t expect it any later than early November so as to make room in the beta for a new version of iOS 17.

After iOS 17.1 arrives, look for Apple to put iOS 17.2 into beta with culminating in a release sometime in December before the holidays.

