3 Reasons to Pre-Order the Galaxy Tab S8 & 5 Reasons to Wait

Putting in a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, or Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra pre-order might be tempting, but there are some reasons to put your wallet and wait.

After months of rumor and speculation, Samsung’s finally confirmed its new Galaxy Tab flagships. Galaxy Tab S8 rumors were accurate and the devices have some big time upgrades on board.

For the first time, Samsung’s launched an “Ultra” version of its Galaxy Tab line and the high-end model comes with a ton of horsepower.

If you’re in need of a high-powered tablet, these devices, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra in particular, should be somewhere on your shopping list. The Galaxy Tab S8 series looks like it’ll be solid competition for other flagship tablets like Apple’s iPad Pro.

The Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are currently up for pre-order ahead of their global release later this month. Their official release date is February 25th.

Some of you might want to put in a Galaxy Tab S8 pre-order today. You can save cash and you’ll get freebies like a new Book Cover Keyboard

That being said, there are also some reasons why you might want to hold out for a few more days or, in some cases, skip the pre-order process completely.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order a Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, or Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and the best reasons to wait.

Pre-Order If You Want the Galaxy Tab S8 ASAP

If you’re planning to make the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, or the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra your next tablet and you want it on your doorstep as soon as possible, you’ll want to put in a pre-order through Samsung, your carrier, or your favorite retailer.

Pre-ordering one of the models today should ensure that you get the Galaxy Tab S8 model you want on your doorstep in late February.

Again, the Galaxy Tab S8 release date is February 25th in the United States. While that’s the official street date, we could see some deliveries arrive before that. Samsung and its partners often ship products ahead of the official release date.

We’ve seen supply chain issues impact product launches so there’s always a chance some Galaxy Tab S8 delivery dates get pushed back into March or later.

If you want peace of mind and/or want a new Galaxy Tab S8 model in your hands right away, pick the option that best fits your needs and order now.

Pre-Order If You Want to Save Money

If you pre-order a Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, or Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra you can save some cash if you’ve got a device to trade-in, switch carriers, or you simply shop around.

Samsung and its partners are providing substantial trade-in offers to those willing to exchange their current tablet for a new Galaxy Tab S8.

Unfortunately these offers won’t last forever so if you want to upgrade right away and you want to save some cash, you may want to make a move in the near future. Just be sure to shop around before you commit.

Pre-Order for Free Stuff

If you pre-order a Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, or Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, you’ll get some free items thrown in with your pre-order.

If you buy a Galaxy Tab S8 or Galaxy Tab S8+, Samsung and its partners will throw in a Book Cover Keyboard Slim. If you pre-order a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, you’ll get a freeBook Cover Keyboard.

These offers won’t last forever either so if you want freebies, you’ll need to pre-order.

Wait for Long-Term Galaxy Tab S8 Reviews

The Galaxy Tab S8 series looks great, but you might want to wait for long-term reviews.

Some people have already gone hands-on with these devices, but plenty more, us included, will have a chance to test the new tablets before, or shortly after, they hit shelves in late February.

Early impressions and reviews are useful, but you shouldn’t base your decision off a review that comes hours, or even a few days, after handling new devices.

Digging into long-term feedback about tablets is extremely important, especially when you’re spending this kind of money on a gadget.

If you aren’t completely sold on buying a Galaxy Tab S8 model right now, we recommend skipping a pre-order and waiting for long-term feedback about the devices to arrive.

Wait for Apple

If you aren’t committed to buying an Android tablet, you might want to wait until early March to buy a new device.

Apple is reportedly hosting a product launch event on March 8th and we expect to see not one, but two new iPads at the show including a budget model and an iPad Air 5.

If you’re on the fence about whether to go Samsung or Apple, it might be a good idea to hang back and see what Apple’s got up its sleeve so you can compare the new iPad models to the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Wait If You Aren’t Prepared to Buy

Skip a pre-order if you aren’t prepared to buy a new tablet. Here’s what we mean by that.

If you aren’t sure what kind of effect buying the Galaxy Tab S8 will have on your data plan or your current/future finances, hold off until you’re confident.

Before you commit to the Galaxy Tab S8 you’ll want to research the storage options. You’ll also want to dig into and go hands-on with top Galaxy Tab S8 alternatives, and research your data needs if you want a 5G-powered model.

You’ll also want to make a plan for your current device. Again, we’ve seen some great trade-in deals. You’ll also want to check re-sellers like Gazelle.

If you don’t need the extra cash, you should look into donating your tablet. If you’d rather keep it in-house, get in touch with friends and family and see if someone needs a slate.

Wait for the Best Galaxy Tab S8 Deals

The current Galaxy Tab S8 trade-in offers can knock a significant chunk off their price. Again, if you want to save the most cash, you’ll need a newer tablet in great condition.

If you don’t have one or you don’t want to trade-in your current device, you’ll want to wait. Galaxy Tab S8 price cuts without a trade-in will come, but we won’t see price drops for a few weeks or longer.

Retailers and carriers will start getting competitive about pricing once the initial buzz from the release has died down.

Wait if You’re Worried About Problems

If you’re concerned about potential Galaxy Tab S8 hardware and/or software problems, you might want to wait a few weeks before buying one.

The Galaxy Tab S8 models run Android 12 and One UI 4.1 out of the box. Samsung’s software is plagued by a variety of issues and the Galaxy Tab S8’s software will likely have problems of its own.

Samsung and its carrier partners will roll out bug fix updates to address these initial issues so it might be worth it to wait for the first, second, or even the third batch of bug fixes to arrive before picking one up.

New Galaxy devices sometimes are plagued with hardware issues as well. In the past we’ve seen production issues impact Galaxy Tab models at launch.

If you’re concerned, you might want to hang back and see what kind of problems early adopters are reporting in the weeks after the release.

