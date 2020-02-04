4 Reasons to Wait for the Galaxy Note 11 & 5 Reasons Not To

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is getting cheaper, so is the Galaxy Note 10. These are great options, but some of you might want to hold onto your current phone and wait for the Galaxy Note 11, also known as the Galaxy Note 20.

If you’re thinking about upgrading your phone, you might have your eyes on Samsung’s Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, or Galaxy S10 5G. They are still four of the best devices on the market and for many people, they’ll be worth the investment.

The Galaxy S10 series has been joined by three versions of the Galaxy Note 10. Samsung released a standard Galaxy Note 10, the larger Galaxy Note 10+, and a 5G-powered Galaxy Note 10+. They’re certainly worth investigating if you’re on the hunt for something new and extremely powerful.

If you aren’t married to Android, make sure you check out Apple’s iPhone 11 line. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are top Galaxy competitors. You’ll also want to consider devices like the OnePlus 7T and Google’s new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

There are also some interesting devices on tap for 2020. The current list includes the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Apple’s 2020 iPhones which reportedly include a budget iPhone SE 2.

There’s also a chance Samsung releases an updated version of the Galaxy Note.

Galaxy Note 11 Rumors

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has only been on shelves for a few months so it should come as no surprise to learn that we know very little about the company’s plans for the Note series in 2020.

If Samsung decides to go with a two-pronged launch in 2020 (Galaxy S, Galaxy Note), you can expect the company to make upgrades to the foundation left behind by the Note 10. You can also expect the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 11 to share some things in common.

We haven’t heard much about the Galaxy Note 11, but we have heard quite a bit about the Galaxy S11/Galaxy S20, the company’s Galaxy S10 successor that’s expected to launch in a few days. Armed with these rumors, we can start to make some assumptions about the Galaxy Note 11.

The Galaxy Note 11 release date (if there is one) is several months and many of you won’t want to delay an upgrade until the summer.

That said, the Galaxy Note 11 should be on your radar if you’re planning to upgrade your phone sometime in 2020, even if it’s just to rule out waiting for its launch.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait for the Galaxy Note 11 and the best reasons to go with another device today, tomorrow, or sometime in the weeks ahead.