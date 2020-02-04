Android
4 Reasons to Wait for the Galaxy Note 11 & 5 Reasons Not To
The Samsung Galaxy S10 is getting cheaper, so is the Galaxy Note 10. These are great options, but some of you might want to hold onto your current phone and wait for the Galaxy Note 11, also known as the Galaxy Note 20.
If you’re thinking about upgrading your phone, you might have your eyes on Samsung’s Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, or Galaxy S10 5G. They are still four of the best devices on the market and for many people, they’ll be worth the investment.
The Galaxy S10 series has been joined by three versions of the Galaxy Note 10. Samsung released a standard Galaxy Note 10, the larger Galaxy Note 10+, and a 5G-powered Galaxy Note 10+. They’re certainly worth investigating if you’re on the hunt for something new and extremely powerful.
If you aren’t married to Android, make sure you check out Apple’s iPhone 11 line. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are top Galaxy competitors. You’ll also want to consider devices like the OnePlus 7T and Google’s new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.
There are also some interesting devices on tap for 2020. The current list includes the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Apple’s 2020 iPhones which reportedly include a budget iPhone SE 2.
There’s also a chance Samsung releases an updated version of the Galaxy Note.
Galaxy Note 11 Rumors
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has only been on shelves for a few months so it should come as no surprise to learn that we know very little about the company’s plans for the Note series in 2020.
If Samsung decides to go with a two-pronged launch in 2020 (Galaxy S, Galaxy Note), you can expect the company to make upgrades to the foundation left behind by the Note 10. You can also expect the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 11 to share some things in common.
We haven’t heard much about the Galaxy Note 11, but we have heard quite a bit about the Galaxy S11/Galaxy S20, the company’s Galaxy S10 successor that’s expected to launch in a few days. Armed with these rumors, we can start to make some assumptions about the Galaxy Note 11.
The Galaxy Note 11 release date (if there is one) is several months and many of you won’t want to delay an upgrade until the summer.
That said, the Galaxy Note 11 should be on your radar if you’re planning to upgrade your phone sometime in 2020, even if it’s just to rule out waiting for its launch.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait for the Galaxy Note 11 and the best reasons to go with another device today, tomorrow, or sometime in the weeks ahead.
Wait for Better Cameras
Samsung always makes year-to-year improvements to the cameras on board the Galaxy S series and Galaxy Note series and we expect some upgrades in 2020. In fact, we could see some major changes on the Note 11.
We haven't seen any specific Galaxy Note 11 camera rumors yet, but all signs point to some significant upgrades on board the Galaxy S20. That bodes well for the Note series.
Nothing is confirmed, but well known leaker Ice Universe says Samsung's Galaxy S20 "will adopt a new large-size large-pixel CMOS" and that it will be a "whole new beginning" for Samsung's cameras.
Ice Universe claims the Galaxy S20 "has a high probability of using a new 108MP sensor." He also claims the 108MP main camera will be accompanied by a 48MP telephoto camera.
A report from Bloomberg backs up these rumors and all but confirms Samsung's plans to include a 108MP camera sensor and 5X optical zoom capabilities.
If this happens, we'd expect the company to overhaul the Galaxy Note's camera setup so that it falls in line with the Galaxy S20's.
The cameras on board the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 are good enough for a lot of people, but if you aren't impressed and want something better, hang around for Samsung's 2020 flagships.
