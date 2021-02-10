4 Reasons to Wait for the Galaxy Tab S8 & 5 Reasons Not To

With a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 release potentially on tap for 2021, we want to take prospective buyers through the best reasons to wait for the rumored Galaxy Tab S8 and the best reasons to skip it and go with another device.

If you’re in the market for a new tablet you’ve got some excellent options.

If you’re determined to stick with Android as your go-to operating system, you’ll want to take a long look at Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S6. Both of these devices are extremely capable and they’re also cheaper than they were when they first launched.

If you’re fine with a device outside of Galaxy family, you’ll want to investigate devices like Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 and Amazon’s Fire HD 10.

And if you wouldn’t mind getting into Apple’s ecosystem, check out the company’s 2020 iPad Pros, 2018 iPad Pros, iPad Air, iPad mini 5, and others from the extensive iPad family.

If you’re on the hunt for a new device, but don’t necessarily need to upgrade right now, you should think about waiting for the 2021 crop of tablets.

Apple is reportedly working on a new iPad Pro and iPad mini 6. Nothing is confirmed, but the two devices could land in March during the company’s spring launch window.

On the Android side of things, we’ve heard the company might be working on a new Galaxy Tab S8 flagship. Rumors are fairly scarce right now, but here’s what we know.

Galaxy Tab S8 Rumors

While it looks like dreams of a new 2021 Galaxy Note are dead, dreams of a new flagship Galaxy Tab are not. At least for the moment.

YouTube channel The Galox has released what it claims is early information about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. We’re unfamiliar with the source so take the leak with a grain of salt.

It’s worth noting that more well-known leakers like Ice Universe haven’t said a word about the Galaxy Tab S8, but that doesn’t rule out a launch.

The first Galaxy Tab S7 production rumors arrived in March of last year. That opened the floodgates and we started getting information about the devices on a near weekly basis.

At the moment, we know next-to-nothing about Samsung’s plans though we can make some predictions based on the company’s standard release protocol.

With a Galaxy Tab S8 release potentially in the cards for 2021, those of you in the hunt for a new tablet have an important decision to make.

While some of you might want to hang around and wait for the Galaxy Tab S8, others are better off going with another Galaxy Tab or a tablet from another family of devices.

In this guide we’ll take you through some of the best reasons to wait for the Galaxy Tab S8 and the best reasons to buy something else.