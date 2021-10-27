5 Things to Know About the iOS 15.2 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new iOS 15.2 update and the software is currently in beta testing.

iOS 15.1 just came out of beta testing, but that hasn’t stopped Apple from putting a new milestone upgrade into beta testing. iOS 15.2 is official and the software will likely bring a batch of new features, bug fixes, and enhancements to iPhone users.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 15.2 release date yet and it could be weeks before it touches down. If you don’t want to wait for Apple, you can try an early version of the software on your iPhone right now.

With iOS 15.2 confirmed, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the next major iOS 15 update for iPhone.

In this walkthrough we’ll take you through the iOS 15.2 update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iOS 15.2 release date and release time, information about the iOS 15.2 beta, and more.

iOS 15.2 Beta

If you want to start using iOS 15.2 on your iPhone you can do so.

Apple’s pushed an iOS 15.2 beta to developers which means those enrolled in the company’s developer program can download a pre-release version of the firmware right now.

The company will also push the iOS 15.2 beta to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program. A developer account requires an annual fee while the Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a compatible device and working Apple ID. Most people should wait for the public iOS 15.2 beta.

Before you download the iOS 15.2 beta, note that pre-release software is typically always plagued with bugs and performance issues. These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your iPhone’s battery life, and its overall speed which can make it tricky to use as a daily driver.

You should be able to fix some problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple down the road.

If you can’t stand the iOS 15.2 beta’s performance on your iPhone, you can downgrade back to iOS 15.1 or iOS 15.0.2. The downgrade path to older iOS firmware is closed.

Apple is currently on iOS 15.2 beta 1.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 15.2 release date. It will likely stay in testing for several weeks. At this point, we expect a release in November or December.

iOS 15.2 Release Time

We don’t have an official iOS 15.2 release date yet, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on the date it chooses.

The official version of iOS 15.2 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see new software right away.

Apple will also release iOS 15.2 beta updates for developers, and those enrolled in the Beta Software Program, around 10AM Pacific as well. The company typically releases new betas every 1-2 weeks.

Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install new iOS 15.2 betas, or the official version of iOS 15.2, right away.

iOS 15.2 Features

Apple’s milestone updates almost always bring new features, security patches, and under-the-hood improvements to iPhone users and that’s what you should get from iOS 15.2.

Developers are digging through the first iOS 15.2 beta and we’ll let you know if they find anything significant.

Apple could add, or subtract, from iOS 15.2’s change log during the beta period so keep an eye out for changes as the beta makes progress.

iOS 15.2 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 15.2 beta.

We don’t expect developers to release a tool that’s compatible with the iOS 15.2 beta. They haven’t released one for the official version of iOS 15 yet and that release may not come for awhile.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

