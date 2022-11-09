5 Things to Know About the iOS 16.1.1 Update

Apple’s pushed an iOS 16.1.1 update to iPhone users.

iOS 16.1.1 is compatible with all iPhone models capable of running iOS 16. Unlike iOS 16.1, the iOS 16.1.1 update is a small point upgrade. It brings an important bug fixes and security patches to iPhone users. It doesn’t have any known features on board.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything you need to know about Apple’s brand new iOS 16.1.1 update for iPhone.

In this walkthrough we’ll take you through iOS 16.1.1’s changes, the software’s performance, iOS 16.1.1 problems, the iOS 16 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with some quick thoughts on iOS 16.1.1’s performance.

iOS 16.1.1 Review

If your iPhone is currently running iOS 16.1, you’ll see the smallest iOS 16.1.1 download size.

For iOS 16.1 users, the iOS 16.1.1 download is fairly small. iOS 16.1.1 is around 277 MB iPhone 12 Pro users moving up from the previous version of iOS 16.

The exact iOS 16.1.1 download size depends on your iPhone model and the version of iOS it’s currently running. So if your iPhone is running an older version of iOS, you’ll see a bigger download because your iOS 16.1.1 update includes the changes from iOS updates you skipped.

If you’re moving up from iOS 16.1, the installation process should take less than 10 minutes to complete. It took about seven minutes to install on an iPhone 12 Pro that was previously running iOS 16.1.

We’ve been using iOS 16.1.1 on an iPhone 12 Pro for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

GPS and cellular data are both stable.

App Performance

Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also stable.

Speed

iOS 16.1.1 feels as fast as iOS 16.1.

If you’re running into bugs or performance issues on iOS 16.1 or an older version of iOS, you might want to install the iOS 16.1.1 update on your iPhone right now.

If you need help making a decision, please check out our reasons to, and not to, install the latest version of iOS 16.

iOS 16.1.1 Problems

The iOS 16.1.1 update is already causing problems for some users. Some of these problems are brand new, others have carried over from iOS 16.1 and older versions of iOS.

The current list includes installation issues, UI lag, Exchange issues, problems with first and third-party apps, touchscreen issues, Wi-Fi issues, Bluetooth problems, charging issues, and stuttering.

If you encounter a problem on iOS 16.1.1, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 16 problems. We’ve also released tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and some tips that could help fix bad iOS 16 battery life.

Apple’s currently signing on iOS 16.1 which means you can drop your iPhone’s software back to the previous version of iOS 16 if iOS 16.1.1 starts causing problems. You can’t downgrade to anything older than iOS 16.1.

Keep this in mind if you’re having a good experience on iOS 16.0.3 or older. Once you make the move to iOS 16.1, you won’t be able to go back.

For more on the downgrade process, check out our guide.

iOS 16.1.1 Update: What’s New

Again, iOS 16.1.1 doesn’t have any new features on board. Instead, the software comes with some vital under-the-hood improvements. Apple doesn’t specific what those fixes are in the change log though we suspect it fixes issues with Wi-Fi connectivity.

iOS 16.1.1 also brings two important security patches with it. You can learn more about them over on the company’s security website.

iOS 16.1.1 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak your iPhone, make sure you avoid the iOS 16.1.1 update and iOS 16.

We don’t expect developers to release a tool that’s compatible with iOS 16 today or at any point in the near future. If you still jailbreak, keep an eye out for new information.

Apple’s confirmed a new version of iOS 16 and iOS 16.2 is currently in beta testing. The iOS 16.2 release date is expected to land in December.

iOS 16.2 is a milestone upgrade which means it will bring a mix of new features, bug fixes, and security enhancements to iPhone users.

If you can’t/don’t want to wait for the official release date, you might try downloading the iOS 16.2 beta and see if it helps iron out any issues you’re seeing.

For more on iOS 16.2 and the beta, have a look at our walkthrough. For more about the iOS 16.2 release date, check out our guide.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is also working on a new iOS 16.3 update and it will likely arrive in February or March of next year.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 16.1.1 & 11 Reasons You Should