5 Things to Know About the iOS 16.7.3 Update
Apple’s pushed a new iOS 16.7.3 update to iPhone users running iOS 16.
iOS 16.7.3 is the latest update for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, the three iPhone models that got left behind on iOS 16. It’s also available if you own a newer iPhone and haven’t moved to iOS 17 yet.
The iOS 16.7.2 update isn’t big, and future iOS 16 updates won’t be either, but it delivers new security patches which makes it an extremely important update for iOS 16 users.
With that in mind, we want to walk you through everything you need to know right now about Apple’s iOS 16.7.3 software for iPhone.
Table of Contents
In this walkthrough we’ll take you through iOS 16.7.3’s changes, the software’s current performance, iOS 16.7.3 problems impacting iPhone users, the iOS 16 jailbreak status, and more.
We’ll start with some quick thoughts about iOS 16.7.3’s early performance.
iOS 16.7.3 Review
If your iPhone’s currently running iOS 16.7.2, you’ll see the smallest download size. Unless your device is running low on storage, you won’t have to make room for the iOS 16.7.3 download.
As for the installation, it should take around 10 minutes or so to complete. It took just about eight minutes to install on an iPhone X that was previously running on iOS 16.7.2.
We’ve been using iOS 16.7.3 on an iPhone X for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance:
iOS 16.7.3 Battery Life & Connectivity
- Battery life is stable, we haven’t run into any abnormal battery drain
- Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable
- Bluetooth is working normally
- GPS and cellular data are working properly
App Performance
- Third-party apps like Hulu, Netflix, Twitter, Slack, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are all working fine
- First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also running fine
Speed
- iOS 16.7.3 feels fast, we haven’t run into any abnormal lag, lockups, or freezes
If your iPhone is struggling with bugs and/or performance issues on iOS 16.7.2, or an older version of iOS 16, you might want to install the iOS 16.7.3 update on your iPhone right now.
If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install iOS 16.7.3 on your iPhone.
iOS 16.7.3 Problems
iOS 16.7.3 went through testing behind the scenes at Apple, but the software is already causing problems for some iPhone users. Some issues are new, others have carried over from iOS 16.7.2 and other versions of iOS.
The current list of iOS 16.7.3 problems includes installation issues, abnormal battery drain, Face ID issues, broken Bluetooth, busted Wi-Fi, UI lag, Exchange issues, and problems with first and third-party apps.
If you run into a problem with iOS 16.7.3, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 16 problems. We’ve also released tips that could help you improve your iPhone’s performance and tips that could help fix bad battery life.
Apple’s currently signing on iOS 16.7.2 which means you can drop your iPhone’s software back to older software if iOS 16.7.3 starts causing problems. You can’t downgrade to anything older than iOS 16.7.2.
For more about the downgrade process, check out our guide.
iOS 16.7.3 Features
New versions of iOS 16 are focused on patching up issues within the operating system. Unsurprisingly, that’s what iOS 16.7.3’s focus is. Again, you don’t get any outward facing features.
The iOS 16.7.3 change log notes the software is focused on patching up security problems. You can learn more about iOS 16.7.3’s security contents over on Apple’s website.
iOS 16.7.3 Jailbreak
If you still jailbreak your iPhone(s), avoid the iOS 16.7.3 update.
Developers have released a jailbreak that works with older versions of iOS. Unfortunately, the jailbreak doesn’t work with iOS 16.7.3.
That could change down the road so keep an eye out.
What’s Next
We expect Apple to push new iOS 16 software to iPhone in the weeks and months ahead. Again, these updates will almost certainly focus on patching up security issues. We don’t expect future iOS 16 releases to deliver new features.
Apple will release new iOS 17 software in early 2024 so don’t be surprised if new iOS 16 software rolls out alongside the next milestone upgrade for iOS 17.
Install iOS 16.7.2 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's iOS 16.7.2 update on your iPhone right away.
iOS 16.7.2 isn't a huge upgrade, but the update does a number of security patches on board. These on their own should be enough to get you to install the software in the near future.
As for older updates, iOS 16.7.2 carried two important security enhancements including one that addressed a kernel vulnerability. You can learn more about the pair over on Apple's website.
iOS 16.7 had three security patches on board and you can learn more about them right here.
iOS 16.6.1 brought two important security patches to iPhone. If you're interested in what they patch up, here's Apple's guide.
The iOS 16.6 update delivered 16 security patches. For more information about the changes, check out Apple's rundown.
iOS 16.5.1 brought two security patches to iPhone users If you want to learn more, head on over to Apple's website.
The company's iOS Security Response 16.5.1 (c) update also included a security update and you can learn more about it right here.
iOS 16.5 brought a ton of security patches to the iPhone. You can find out more about them over on Apple's security site.
iOS 16.4.1 included two security upgrades . You can learn more about the pair right here.
Apple's iOS 16.4 update had a substantial number of patches on board. You can read about them in detail over on Apple's security site.
The iOS 16.3.1 update had three security patches on board including one for an actively exploited vulnerability. For more on the security contents of iOS 16.3.1, check out Apple's security page.
iOS 16.3 brought 10+ new security patches with it and you can learn more about all of those right here.
In addition, the software came with support for physical security keys for Apple ID. These will beef up your account security by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process. Learn more about the change right here.
If you skipped iOS 16.2, you'll get its changes with iOS 16.7.2. iOS 16.2 brought a ton of important security patches with it and you can dig into the details on Apple's security site.
The update also brought end-to-end encryption to iCloud, iMessage, iPhone backups, Notes, Photos, and more. If you want to learn more about it, head over to Apple's guide.
If you decided to missed iOS 16.1.2, you'll get its solitary security patch with your upgrade. Learn more about it right here.
If you skipped iOS 16.1.1, you'll get its security patches when you upgrade. You can learn more about them right here.
If you missed the iOS 16.1 update, it brought 19 security patches to the iPhone and you can learn about the particulars of those over on Apple's website.
If you failed to download iOS 16.0.3, it had one security patch on board, a fix for a potential exploit within the Mail app. For more about the fix, check out Apple's security site.
If you're still running iOS 15 your iPhone, you'll get a bunch of other patches when you upgrade.
iOS 16.0 brought a ton of security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
In addition to those patches, iOS 16 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including Safety Check which, according to Apple, will help "people in domestic or intimate partner violence situations review and reset the access they’ve granted others."
The feature also resets system privacy permissions for apps and restricts Messages and FaceTime to the device on hand.
Apple's also made some improvements to Passkeys in Safari. iOS 16 brings a brand new sign-in method that's end-to-end encrypted and safe from phishing and data leaks.
