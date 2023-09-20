5 Things to Know About the iOS 17.0 Update

Apple’s pushed the first version of iOS 17 to iPhone users.

iOS 17.0 is out of beta and available to download provided you own an iPhone that’s compatible with the company’s new operating system.

iOS 17 supports the iPhone XS and newer iPhone models which means the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus remain on iOS 16.

The first iOS 17 update brings a long list of changes to iPhone including new features, enhancements for older features, and security patches. It’s a major update and one that most iPhone users should install today or at some point in the near future.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything you need to know about Apple’s iOS 17.0 update for iPhone.

In this walkthrough we’ll outline iOS 17.0’s changes, offer some thoughts about the software’s performance, detail iOS 17.0 problems, highlight the iOS 17 jailbreak status, and more. We’ll start with some thoughts on iOS 17.0’s performance.

Quick iOS 17.0 Review

If your iPhone’s currently running iOS 16.6.1, you’ll see the smallest iOS 17.0 download size, around 3GB. Unless your device is really low on storage, you won’t have to make room for the download.

The iOS 17 download size depends on your iPhone model and the version of iOS it’s currently running. If your iPhone is running a really old version of iOS, you may see an even bigger download. That’s because iOS 17.0 brings the changes from any updates you skipped.

The iOS 17.0 installation process will probably take awhile given its size so you’ll need to remain patient. For more about the iOS 17.0 download and installation, check out our walkthrough.

We’ve been using iOS 17.0 on an iPhone 12 Pro for a few days now and here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far:

Battery Life & Connectivity

iOS 17.0 battery life is stable right now

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable

Bluetooth is working normally

GPS and cellular data are also working properly

App Performance

Third-party apps including Netflix, Twitter, Slack, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are all working fine

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also running well

Speed

iOS 17 feels fast and we haven’t experienced any abnormal lag, lockups, or freezes

If you’re dealing with bugs and/or performance issues on iOS 16, you might want to install the iOS 17.0 update on your iPhone today.

If you need help making a decision about an upgrade, check out our reasons to, and not to, install iOS 17 right now.

iOS 17.0 Problems

iOS 17.0 went through an extensive beta stretching from June to September. We haven’t noticed any major problems, but the operating system is causing problems for some iPhone users.

The current list of iOS 17.0 problems includes abnormal battery drain, Bluetooth issues, Wi-Fi issues, installation issues, Exchange issues, problems with first and third-party apps, and more.

If you run into a problem with iOS 17.0, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 17 problems. We’ve also released tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and some tips that could help fix battery life issues.

Apple’s currently signing on iOS 16.6.1 which means you can drop your iPhone’s software back to the previous operating system if iOS 17 starts causing problems. You can’t downgrade to any iOS software older than iOS 16.6.1.

For more about the downgrade process, check out our guide.

iOS 17 Features

iOS 17.0 is an extensive update. It has a ton of new features and enhancements on board. That being said, it doesn’t bring every feature Apple’s confirmed for iOS 17. Some features will arrive in milestone (x.x) upgrades like iOS 17.1 down the road.

Here’s the full iOS 17 change log:

Phone

Contact Posters let you customize how you appear on other people’s devices when you call them with a customized poster

Live Voicemail displays a live transcription as someone leaves a message and allows you to pick up the call

Messages

Stickers iMessage app brings all your stickers into one place including Live Stickers, Memoji, Animoji, emoji stickers, and your third party sticker packs

Live Stickers can be created by lifting the subject from photos or videos and stylizing them with effects like Shiny, Puffy, Comic, and Outline

Check In automatically notifies a family member or friend when you arrive at a destination safely and can share helpful information with them in case of a delay

Audio message transcription is available for audio messages you receive so you can read them in the moment and listen later

Search improvements help you find messages faster by allowing you to combine search filters such as people, keywords, and content types like photos or links to find exactly what you are looking for

Swipe to reply to a message inline by swiping to the right on any bubble

One-time verification code cleanup automatically deletes verification codes from the Messages app after using them with AutoFill in other apps

FaceTime

Leave a video or audio message to capture exactly what you want to say when someone does not pick up your FaceTime call

Enjoy FaceTime calls on Apple TV by using your iPhone as a camera (Apple TV 4K 2nd generation and later)

Reactions layer 3D effects like hearts, balloons, confetti, and more around you in video calls and can be triggered with gestures

Video effects allow you to adjust the intensity of Studio Lighting and Portrait mode

StandBy

Full-screen experience with glanceable information like clocks, photos, and widgets designed to view from a distance when iPhone is on its side and charging in places such as your nightstand, kitchen counter, or desk

Clocks are available in a variety of styles including Digital, Analog, Solar, Float, and World Clock, with elements you can personalize like the accent color

Photos automatically shuffle through your best shots or showcase a specific album you choose

Widgets give you access to information at a distance and appear in Smart Stacks that deliver the right information at the right time

Night Mode lets clocks, photos, and widgets take on a red tone in low light

Preferred view per MagSafe charger remembers your preference for each place you charge with MagSafe, whether that’s a clock, photos, or widgets

Widgets

Interactive widgets let you take actions, like mark a reminder as complete, directly from the widget by tapping it on the Home Screen, Lock Screen, or in StandBy

iPhone widgets on Mac enable you to add widgets from your iPhone to your Mac desktop

AirDrop

NameDrop lets you exchange contact information with someone new by bringing your iPhones close together

New way to initiate AirDrop allows you to share content or start a SharePlay session over AirDrop by bringing your iPhones close together

Keyboard

Improved autocorrect accuracy makes typing even easier by leveraging a powerful transformer-based language model (iPhone 12 and later)

Easier autocorrect editing temporarily underlines corrected words and lets you revert back to what you originally typed with just a tap

Enhanced sentence corrections can correct more types of grammatical mistakes when you finish sentences (iPhone 12 and later)

Inline predictive text shows single and multi-word predictions as you type that can be added by tapping space bar (iPhone 12 and later)

Safari and Passwords

Profiles keep your browsing separate for topics like work and personal, separating your history, cookies, extensions, Tab Groups, and favorites

Private Browsing enhancements include locking your private browsing windows when you’re not using them, blocking known trackers from loading, and removing identifying tracking from URLs

Password and passkey sharing lets you create a group of passwords to share with trusted contacts that stays up to date as members of the group make changes

One-time verification code AutoFill from Mail autofill in Safari so you can log in without leaving the browser

Music

SharePlay makes it easy for everyone to control and play Apple Music in the car

Crossfade smoothly transitions between songs by fading out the currently playing song while fading in the next so the music never stops

AirPlay

Intelligent AirPlay device list makes finding the right AirPlay-compatible TV or speaker even easier by showing your devices in order of relevance, based on your preferences

Suggested AirPlay device connections are proactively shown to you as a notification to make it even more seamless to connect to your preferred AirPlay devices

Automatic AirPlay device connections are made between your iPhone and the most relevant AirPlay-compatible device so all you have to do is tap “Play” to begin enjoying your content

AirPods

Adaptive Audio delivers a new listening mode that dynamically blends Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency to tailor the noise control experience based on the conditions of your environment (AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with firmware version 6A300 or later)

Personalized Volume adjusts the volume of your media in response to your environment and listening preferences over time (AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with firmware version 6A300 or later)

Conversation Awareness lowers your media volume and enhances the voices of the people in front of the user, all while reducing background noise (AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with firmware version 6A300 or later)

Press to mute and unmute your microphone by pressing the AirPods stem or the Digital Crown on AirPods Max when on a call (AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd generation), or AirPods Max with firmware version 6A300 or later)

Maps

Offline Maps allow you to select an area you want to access, search, and explore rich information for places to download for use when your iPhone doesn’t have a Wi-Fi or cellular signal

EV routing improvements give you routes based on real-time EV charger availability for supported chargers

Siri

Option to say “Siri” in addition to “Hey Siri” for an even more natural way to make requests

Back-to-back requests can be issued without needing to reactivate Siri in between commands (iPhone 11 and later)

Visual Look Up

Expanded domains in Visual Look Up help you discover similar recipes from photos of food, Maps information from photos of storefronts, and the meaning of signs and symbols on things like laundry tags

Multiple or single subjects can be lifted from the background of photos and videos and placed into apps like Messages

Visual Look Up in Video helps you learn about objects that appear in paused video frames

Visual Look Up for subjects in photos enables you to look up information about objects you lift from photos directly from the callout bar

Health

State of Mind reflection allows you to log your momentary emotion and daily mood, choose what factors are having the biggest impact on you, and describe your feelings

Interactive charts give you insights into your state of mind, how it has changed over time, and what factors may have influence such as exercise, sleep, and mindful minutes

Mental health assessments help you understand your current risk for depression and anxiety and if you might benefit from getting support

Screen Distance leverages the TrueDepth camera that powers Face ID to encourage you to increase the distance you view your device to reduce digital eye strain and can help reduce the risk of myopia in children

Privacy

Sensitive Content Warnings can be enabled to prevent users from unexpectedly being shown images containing nudity in Messages, AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, and FaceTime messages

Expanded Communication Safety protections for children now detect videos containing nudity in addition to photos that children may receive or attempt to send in Messages, AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime messages, and the system Photo picker

Improved sharing permissions give you even more control over what you share with apps, with an embedded photo picker and an add-only Calendar permission

Link tracking protection removes extra information from links shared in Messages, Mail, and Safari Private Browsing that some websites use in their URLs to track you across other websites, and links still work as expected

Accessibility

Assistive Access distills apps and experiences to their essential features in Phone and FaceTime, Messages, Camera, Photos, and Music, including large text, visual alternatives, and focused choices to lighten cognitive load

Live Speech lets you type what you want to say and have it be spoken out loud in phone calls, FaceTime calls, and for in-person conversations

Personal Voice enables users who are at risk of losing their voice to privately and securely create a voice that sounds like them on iPhone, and use it with Live Speech in phone and FaceTime calls

Point and Speak in Magnifier Detection Mode uses iPhone to read text out loud on physical objects with small text labels, such as keypads on doors and buttons on appliances

Other Features

Roadside Assistance via satellite lets you contact AAA to help you with vehicle issues when out of Wi-Fi or cellular range (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max)

Pets in the People album in Photos surfaces individual pets in the album just like friends or family members

Photos Album widget lets you select a specific album from the Photos app to appear in the widget

Item sharing in Find My allows you to share an AirTag or Find My network accessory with up to five other people

Activity History in Home displays a recent history of events for door locks, garage doors, security systems, and contact sensors

Grid Forecast in Home shows when your electrical grid has cleaner energy sources available (Contiguous US only)

Grocery Lists in Reminders automatically group related items into sections as you add them

Inline PDFs and document scans in Notes are presented full-width, making them easy to view and mark them up

New Memoji stickers in Keyboard include Halo, Smirk, and Peekaboo

App Shortcuts in Spotlight Top Hit offer you app shortcuts to your next action when you search for an app

Redesigned Sharing tab in Fitness provides highlights of your friends’ activity like workout streaks and awards

Email or phone number sign-in lets you sign into your iPhone with any email address or phone number listed in your Apple ID account

New drawing tools in Freeform include a fountain pen, watercolor brush, ruler and more to create expressive boards

Crash Detection optimizations (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max)

iOS 17.0 also includes important security patches though Apple hasn’t outlined them just yet. When it does, you’ll find the details right here.

iOS 17 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 17.0 update.

We don’t expect developers to release a tool that’s compatible with iOS 17 today, or at any point in the near future. If you still jailbreak, keep an eye out for new information.

What’s Next

Apple’s will release new versions of iOS 17. The company is testing multiple versions of the software behind the scenes and we expect the company to confirm the first major upgrade soon.

Look for the company to put iOS 17.1 into beta testing in the near future. If you typically install new iOS betas on your iPhone, or if you’re simply curious about the next version of iOS 17, keep an eye out.

