5 Things to Know About the iOS 13.4.5 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new iOS 13.4.5 update and the firmware is in beta testing ahead of a release for iPhone.

Unless Apple decides to release iOS 13.4.1, iOS 13.4.5 will serve as iOS 13.4’s successor. It’s unclear why the company jumped from iOS 13.4 to iOS 13.4.5.

The iOS 13.4.5 update is a point release (x.x.x) which means it probably won’t have a ton of new features on board. The company typically saves new features for milestone upgrades (x.x).

We don’t have an official iOS 13.4.5 release date yet, but iPhone users who don’t want to wait for the official release can try the update out right now via Apple’s beta program.

With iOS 13.4.5 on the way, we want to take you through everything there is to know about what’s next for the iPhone and iOS 13.

In this guide to the iOS 13.4.5 update we’ll take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iOS 13.4.5 release date and release time, key information about the iOS 13.4.5 beta, and more.

iOS 13.4.5 Beta

If you don’t want to wait for the official version of iOS 13.4.5 to arrive, you don’t have to.

The iOS 13.4.5 beta is now available to developers. The company will also push iOS 13.4.5 to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program. While a developer account requires you to pay money, the Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a working Apple ID.

The iOS 13.4.5 beta is compatible with all iPhones compatible with iOS 13, a list that includes the iPhone 6s, iPhone XS, and many others.

The company is currently on iOS 13.4.5 beta 1.

Before you download the iOS 13.4.5 beta onto your phone remember that pre-release software is almost always plagued with bugs and performance issues. These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your device’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes it a less than ideal daily driver.

You should be able to fix some of these problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple in a future beta or in the final version of the update.

If you can’t stand the beta’s performance you can downgrade back to an older version of iOS 13 though Apple is only signing on iOS 13.4 and iOS 13.3.1. The downgrade path back to other updates is closed.

In other words, if you were to move from iOS 13.1.3 to iOS 13.4.5 beta, there’s no way back. Keep that in mind before you jump to the beta.

iOS 13.4.5 Release Date

Apple hasn’t confirmed an official iOS 13.4.5 release date for iPhone, but given that it fixes some bugs, there’s a good chance it rolls out in a few weeks time.

According to Israeli website The Verifier, Apple was planning to release a new version of iOS 13 in April (dubbed iOS 13.4.1) so it’s possible this is said update.

iOS 13.4.5 Release Time

We don’t have an official iOS 13.4.5 release date to share yet, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on whatever day it chooses.

The official version of iOS 13.4.5 will probably arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see new software right when the clock strikes 10AM.

Apple will also release iOS 13.4.5 beta updates for developers, and those in the Beta Software Program, in and around 10AM Pacific. The company typically releases new beta updates every 1-2 weeks.

Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install the official version or new iOS 13.4.5 betas right away.

iOS 13.4.5 Update: What’s New

Apple’s x.x.x updates always bring under-the-hood improvements and iOS 13.4.5 won’t be any different.

We’re still digging through the iOS 13.4.5 beta, but you can expect the update to come with a fix for a VPN issue that was discovered lurking in iOS 13.3.1 and iOS 13.4. There’s also a new feature.

As of right now it looks like iOS 13.4.5 adds a new option for sharing Apple Music songs on Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories.

Apple could add, or subtract, from the iOS 13.4.5 change log as the beta progresses so keep an eye out for changes as the software makes progress behind the scenes.

iOS 13 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 13.4.5 beta. The only way you can jailbreak a device right now is if it’s running an older version of iOS 13 or iOS 12.

We don’t expect them to release a tool that’s compatible with the iOS 13.4.5 beta.

