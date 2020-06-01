Apple
5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 13.5.1 Update
Apple’s rolled out a new iPadOS 13.5.1 update for iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.
iPadOS 13.5.1 has quickly replaced iPadOS 13.5 as the most up-to-date version of iPadOS.
The iPadOS 13.5.1 update is a point upgrade (x.x.x) for iPadOS and as such it brings a short list of changes to Apple’s stable of iPad models.
With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the latest update for the iPad and iPadOS 13.
In this guide to iPadOS 13.5.1 we’ll take you through the update’s performance, the current list of iPadOS 13.5.1 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iPadOS 13.5.1 jailbreak status, and more.
We’ll start with our impressions of iPadOS 13.5.1 update’s performance on iPad.
iPadOS 13.5.1 Reviews
If your iPad is currently on iPadOS 13.5, you’re looking at a very small download, just a few MB. It should only take a few minutes to download.
If your iPad is running iPadOS 13.5, the installation should take in and around 10 minutes to complete. It took about seven minutes to install on one of our iPad Pros.
For more on the iPadOS 13.5.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide.
We’ve been using the iPadOS 13.5.1 update on the iPad Pro for a short time and here’s what we’ve learned thus far:
Connectivity
- Battery life is stable.
- Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.
- Bluetooth is working fine.
- GPS and cellular data are stable right now.
Apps
- Third-party apps like Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working normally at the moment.
- First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are stable.
Speed
- iPadOS 13.5.1 feels as fast as iPadOS 13.5.
If you’re dealing with problems on iPadOS 13.5 or an older version of iPadOS 13, you might want to install iPadOS 13.5.1 update right now.
If you need help making a decision, take a look at our list of reasons to, and not to, install iPadOS 13.5.1.
iPadOS 13.5.1 Problems
iPad users are running into problems on iPadOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5.1.
The current list of iPadOS 13.5.1 problems includes installation issues, Exchange problems, weird battery drain, issues with first and third-party apps, issues with Face ID, UI lag, Wi-Fi issues, Bluetooth issues, and various other bugs and performance issues.
If you encounter a problem on your tablet, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common software issues. We’ve also released tips that will help you improve performance and tips that should help you improve battery life.
If you can’t handle the iPadOS 13.5.1 update’s performance note that you can downgrade to iPadOS 13.5 in an attempt to improve your tablet’s performance.
You can’t move back to anything older than iPadOS 13.5 though so those of you jumping up from iPadOS 13.4.1 and below need to approach iPadOS 13.5.1 with caution.
Once you make the move, there’s no going back.
iPadOS 13.5.1 Update: What’s New
iPadOS 13.5.1 is much smaller than iPadOS 13.5. Apple says iPadOS 13.5.1 comes with “important security updates” which you can read about on its security website.
As expected, the update patches up the exploit used for the latest iOS 13/iPadOS 13 jailbreak.
iPadOS 13 Jailbreak
If you jailbreak, you’ll want to skip iPadOS 13.5.1 for now. That said, the current jailbreak tool does support newer versions of iPadOS.
The developers behind the “unc0ver” jailbreaking tool for iOS have released a new version, 5.0.0, that’s compatible with the latest version of iPadOS 13/iOS 13.5 and most versions of iPadOS/iOS going all the way down to iOS 11.0. iOS 12.3-12.3.2 and iOS 12.4.2-12.4.5 are excluded.
For more on the jailbreak, check out the official unc0ver website.
What’s Next
Apple’s preparing a new version of iPadOS 13.
iPadOS 13.5.1 might be followed by iPadOS 13.5.5, a new version of iPadOS 13 that’s currently beta testing ahead of an unknown release date.
We don’t have a specific iPadOS 13.5.5 release date to look forward to right now, but if you can’t wait for the official release, you can download the iPadOS 13.5.5 beta onto your iPad right now.
For more on iPadOS 13.5.5, take a look at our guide.
Apple’s also hard at work on iPadOS 14 and we expect the company to push the software into beta in June shortly after the conclusion of its WWDC 2020 keynote. WWDC 2020 kicks off on June 22nd.
For more on iPadOS 14 and its release, take a look at our guide.
Install iPadOS 13.5.1 for Better Security
If you value your security, you'll want to install iPadOS 13.5.1 in the near future.
iPadOS 13.5.1 brings one security to iPadOS 13-powered iPhone models which you can read about on Apple's website. The patch is for an exploit used by jailbreak developers.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.5, iPadOS 13.5.1 includes iPadOS 13.5's 41 security patches which you can about on the company's security site.
The list includes patches for the company's Mail app, Wi-Fi, AirDrop, Bluetooth, FaceTime, Messages, and Notifications.
If you skipped Apple's iPadOS 13.4 release, you'll get the update's 28 security patches with your upgrade. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
Reports have outlined a vulnerability in Wi-Fi chips made by Broadcom and Cypress Semiconductor that left billions of devices susceptible to attack.
Dubbed Kr00k, the vulnerability allows nearby attackers to decrypt sensitive information that's relayed over-the-air.
Fortunately, it looks like the issue was patched up with the release of iPadOS 13.2, an update that arrived all the way back in October.
If you're currently running a much older version of iPadOS 13 on your tablet, you'll probably want to update your iPad right now.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.3.1 you'll get its patches with your upgrade. The iPadOS 13.3.1 had 21 new security patches on board. If you want to dig into the specifics, you can do so right here.
If you skipped a previous version of iPadOS 13, you'll get additional security patches with your upgrade to iPadOS 13.5.1.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.3, you get its 12 security patches with your upgrade. You can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iPadOS 13.3 update also added support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you missed iPadOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about them on Apple's security website.
If you missed iPadOS 13.1.1, you get a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about the patch on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iPadOS 13.1, you get another patch with your iPadOS 13.5.1 update. You can learn more about it right here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iPadOS 13.5.1 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 brought 19 security patches to the iPad line. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iPadOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
The operating system will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
