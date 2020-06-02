5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 13.5.5 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new iPadOS 13.5.5 update and the firmware is currently in beta ahead of a release for iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.

Unless Apple releases iPadOS 13.5.2, iPadOS 13.5.3, and iPadOS 13.5.4, iPadOS 13.5.5 will serve as iPadOS 13.5.1’s successor.

iPadOS 13.5.5 is a point upgrade (x.x.x) for iPadOS and we expect it to bring under-the-hood improvements to the operating system. We could also see new features.

iPad users who don’t want to wait for the official iPadOS 13.5.5 release don’t have to. The iPadOS 13.5.5 update is available to try right now via Apple’s beta programs.

Now that iPadOS 13.5.5 is confirmed, we want to take you through everything there is to know about Apple’s next update for the iPad and iPadOS 13.

In this guide to iPadOS 13.5.5 we’ll take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iPadOS 13.5.5 release date and release time, key information about the iPadOS 13.5.5 beta, and more.

iPadOS 13.5.5 Beta

If you can’t wait for the official release you can try an early version of the iPadOS 13.5.5 update right now.

Apple’s pushed the iPadOS 13.5.5 beta to developers and those enrolled in the Beta Software Program. The company’s Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a working Apple ID.

Before you download the iPadOS 13.5.5 beta onto your tablet remember that pre-release software is almost always plagued with bugs and performance issues.

These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your device’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes the software less than ideal for a daily driver.

You should be able to fix some of these problems on your own, but some bugs and performance problems will probably require a fix from Apple in a future beta or in the official release.

If you can’t stand the beta’s performance you can downgrade back to an older version of iPadOS 13 though Apple is only signing on iPadOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5. The downgrade path to other updates is closed.

iPadOS 13.5.5 Release Date

Apple hasn’t announced an official iPadOS 13.5.5 release date and it’s unclear how long the update will stay in beta. You can expect it to stay in testing for several weeks before it’s released to the public.

iPadOS 13.5.5 Release Time

The iPadOS 13.5.5 release date is an unknown, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on release day.

The official version of iPadOS 13.5.5 will probably arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for software updates to show up so don’t be surprised if your update appears after the clock strikes 10AM.

Apple will also release iPadOS 13.5.5 beta updates in and around 10AM Pacific. The company typically releases new beta updates every 1-2 weeks.

Here’s what you can expect from the iPadOS 13.5.5 release time in other U.S. timezones:

Eastern – 1 PM

Central – 12 PM

Mountain – 11AM

Keep these times in mind if you plan to install new iPadOS 13.5.5 betas, or the official version of iPadOS 13.5.5, right away.

iPadOS 13.5.5 Update: What’s New

Apple’s x.x.x updates always bring under-the-hood improvements, but they sometimes bring new features as well.

Beta testers poking through the first iPadOS 13.5.5 beta haven’t found much though there are references to audio support for Apple’s News+ service.

Apple could add, or subtract, from the iOS 13.5.5 change log as the beta progresses so keep an eye out for changes as the software makes progress behind the scenes.

iPadOS 13 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iPadOS 13.5.5 beta. The only way you can jailbreak a device right now is if it’s running an older version of iPadOS 13 or iOS 12.

We don’t expect them to release a tool that’s compatible with the iPadOS 13.5.5 beta.

