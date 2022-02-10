5 Things to Know About the macOS Monterey 12.2.1 Update

Apple’s released a new macOS Monterey 12.2.1 update and the software brings some important changes to Macs.

macOS Monterey 12.2.1 is a point release. It carries a crucial bug fix and an important security patch. It doesn’t have any known features on board.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there you need to know about the macOS Monterey 12.2.1 update and its release for Mac.

In this guide we’ll take you through the macOS Monterey 12.2.1 update’s performance, the current list of macOS Monterey 12.2.1 problems, the best places to find feedback about macOS Monterey 12.2.1 problems, and more.

We’ll start out with some early impressions of macOS Monterey 12.2.1 update’s performance on Mac.

macOS Monterey 12.2.1 Review

If your Mac is currently running macOS Monterey 12.2, you’re still going to see a fairly large download. That said, The exact size of the macOS Monterey 12.2.1 download varies based on Mac model and the version of macOS it’s currently running.

If your Mac is running macOS Monterey 12.2, the installation should take less than 15 minutes to complete. It took around 13 minutes on a MacBook Pro (2017).

For more on the macOS Monterey 12.2.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the macOS Monterey 12.2.1 update on a MacBook Pro (2017) for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

App Performance

Third-party apps including Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable.

Speed

macOS Monterey 12.2.1 feels as fast as macOS Monterey 12.2 did.

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Monterey 12.2 or an older version of macOS, you might want to install macOS Monterey 12.2.1 on your Mac today.

If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install the macOS Monterey 12.2.1 update.

macOS Monterey 12.2.1 Problems

The macOS Monterey 12.2.1 update is already causing problems for some Mac users.

We’re hearing about installation issues, UI lag, issues with first and third-party apps, abnormal battery drain, Wi-Fi problems, lockups, freezes, and crashes.

If you download macOS Monterey 12.2.1 onto your Mac and you run into bugs or performance issues, here are a few resources that could help.

Before you get in touch with Apple customer support, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Monterey problems. We’ve also released walkthrough that guides you through how to fix macOS Monterey battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store if it’s open.

macOS Monterey 12.2.1 Update: What’s New

Apple’s point updates (x.x.x) are typically focused on fixing bugs and potential security exploits and that’s exactly what macOS Monterey 12.2.1 brings to the table.

Here’s the full macOS Monterey 12.2.1 change log:

Fixes an issue for Intel-based Mac computers that may cause the battery to drain during sleep when connected to Bluetooth peripherals.

Apple says macOS Monterey 12.2.1 also includes a security update for Mac. You can read about those over on the company’s security site.

You Can Downgrade from macOS Monterey 12.2.1

If you run into problems on macOS Monterey 12.2.1 you can downgrade your Mac’s software back to an older version if you think it could help.

There is no time frame for this to expire so if you decide you need to move your Mac back to older software, it’s fairly easy to do if you are prepared. Here’s our guide to downgrade and it will help you understand the process and make the move.

Apple’s working on a new version of macOS Monterey and it’ll roll out later this year.

macOS Monterey 12.3 is currently in beta testing. The company hasn’t confirmed a specific release date yet, but it should drop sometime next month.

Apple is reportedly hosting an event in early March and we expect it to deploy software updates in and around March 8th.

If your problems on macOS Monterey 12.2.1, or an older version of macOS, are really bad, you might try downloading the macOS Monterey 12.3 beta onto your Mac right now and see if it helps.

For more on macOS Monterey 12.3 and the beta, have a peek at our walkthrough. For more about the macOS Monterey 12.3 release date, check out our guide.

