5 Things to Know About the visionOS 1.1 Update

Apple’s confirmed the first major Apple Vision Pro update and visionOS 1.1 is currently in beta testing ahead of its release later this year.

The visionOS 1.1 update is the first milestone upgrade for the new Vision Pro. As such, it might bring more than bug fixes and security patches to the device. It may have other enhancements as well.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the software’s release date and we expect the software to stay in testing for a few more weeks at least.

If you don’t want to wait for the software’s stable release, you can try an early version of the firmware on your Apple Vision Pro today.

With the visionOS 1.1 update in development, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the first big update for Vision Pro.

Our guide will take you through the visionOS 1.1 update’s known changes, what you can expect from the visionOS 1.1 release date and release time, information about the beta, and more.

visionOS 1.1 Beta

If you want to start using visionOS 1.1 on your Vision Pro right now, you can.

Apple’s pushed the visionOS 1.1 beta to developers allowing them to test the software ahead of its public release.

Before you download the visionOS 1.1 beta on your Vision Pro, note that Apple’s pre-release software is typically always plagued with bugs and performance issues.

These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your device’s battery life, and its overall speed which can make it tricky to use as a daily driver.

You should be able to resolve some problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues may require a fix from Apple down the road.

visionOS 1.1 Beta Problems

If you run into trouble on the visionOS 1.1 beta, here are some resources that could help.

If you can’t find a fix for your problem, and you can’t wait for the next version of the beta, head over to Apple’s discussion forums.

If the users there can’t help you, you can get in contact with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store.

visionOS 1.1 Release Time

We don’t have a release date yet, but we do know exactly when Apple will push the software out on whatever day it chooses.

The official version of visionOS 1.1 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for software to show up so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see it right away. This is also the case for new beta software.

Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install new versions of the visionOS 1.1 beta, or the official version of visionOS 1.1, right away.

visionOS 1.1 Features

Developers are currently digging through the beta and we’ll let you know if they find anything significant. Again, this is a milestone upgrade so it should be larger than previous versions of visionOS.

Apple may add, or subtract, from the visionOS 1.1 update’s change log as the beta progresses and we’ll let you know if that occurs.

