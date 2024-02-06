Apple
5 Things to Know About the visionOS 1.1 Update
Apple’s confirmed the first major Apple Vision Pro update and visionOS 1.1 is currently in beta testing ahead of its release later this year.
The visionOS 1.1 update is the first milestone upgrade for the new Vision Pro. As such, it might bring more than bug fixes and security patches to the device. It may have other enhancements as well.
Apple hasn’t confirmed the software’s release date and we expect the software to stay in testing for a few more weeks at least.
If you don’t want to wait for the software’s stable release, you can try an early version of the firmware on your Apple Vision Pro today.
With the visionOS 1.1 update in development, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the first big update for Vision Pro.
Our guide will take you through the visionOS 1.1 update’s known changes, what you can expect from the visionOS 1.1 release date and release time, information about the beta, and more.
visionOS 1.1 Beta
If you want to start using visionOS 1.1 on your Vision Pro right now, you can.
Apple’s pushed the visionOS 1.1 beta to developers allowing them to test the software ahead of its public release.
Before you download the visionOS 1.1 beta on your Vision Pro, note that Apple’s pre-release software is typically always plagued with bugs and performance issues.
These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your device’s battery life, and its overall speed which can make it tricky to use as a daily driver.
You should be able to resolve some problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues may require a fix from Apple down the road.
visionOS 1.1 Beta Problems
If you run into trouble on the visionOS 1.1 beta, here are some resources that could help.
If you can’t find a fix for your problem, and you can’t wait for the next version of the beta, head over to Apple’s discussion forums.
If the users there can’t help you, you can get in contact with customer support via Apple’s website.
If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store.
visionOS 1.1 Release Time
We don’t have a release date yet, but we do know exactly when Apple will push the software out on whatever day it chooses.
The official version of visionOS 1.1 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for software to show up so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see it right away. This is also the case for new beta software.
Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install new versions of the visionOS 1.1 beta, or the official version of visionOS 1.1, right away.
visionOS 1.1 Features
Developers are currently digging through the beta and we’ll let you know if they find anything significant. Again, this is a milestone upgrade so it should be larger than previous versions of visionOS.
Apple may add, or subtract, from the visionOS 1.1 update’s change log as the beta progresses and we’ll let you know if that occurs.
Install iOS 17.3 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and you missed older versions of iOS 17, think about installing Apple's iOS 17.3 update right away.
The iOS 17.3 update brings 15 new security patches to iPhone. These will help keep your device and its data protected from harm.
The software also adds Stolen Device Protection to iPhone. It increases the security of your iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID to gain access to passwords, make purchases in Safari, and more.
This is useful if someone gets access to your iPhone and its passcode.
As for older updates, iOS 17.2 delivered 10 new security patches to iPhone. If you wish to find out more, you can head on over to Apple's security site for the details.
iOS 17.2 also included iMessage Contact Key Verification which improves the security of iMessage. The company also fixed an exploit that let the Flipper Zero multi-tool lock up iPhones.
iOS 17.1.2 had two security patches on board. Both were related to WebKit. If you want to learn more, you can do so right here.
iOS 17.1 brought 18 security fixes to iPhone. It addressed issues within Weather, Status Bar, WebKit, and more.
iOS 17.0.3 brought two patches for two security issues Apple identified within the software. If you want to read about the patches, head here.
iOS 17.0.1 delivered three important patches to iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
As for iOS 17 itself, it brought 40+ new security patches with it. A staggering number to say the least. If you want to learn more about them, head over to Apple.
In addition to those patches, iOS 17 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent by AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime, and the systemwide photo picker. You now have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks.
Apple's also improved sharing permissions and you now have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
The company also notes that starting in iOS 17, Voice Memos encrypts the titles of recordings stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves.
If you skipped older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 17.3 update as well.
