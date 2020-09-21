Apple
7 Things to Know About the iPhone 8 iOS 14 Update
Apple’s new iOS 14 update could have a tremendous impact on your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus’ performance.
Earlier this month Apple pulled its iOS 14 operating system and pushed it to millions of iPhone models around the world. The update is available to download right now if you own an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus.
Apple’s decision to push iOS 14 to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus means the two devices will get another year of software support and that means many of you can hold off on upgrading to a new iPhone model in 2020 and beyond.
iOS 14 is a massive upgrade and it includes a nice mix of new features, upgrades, and under-the-hood improvements.
A ton of iPhone 8 users have already made the jump to the new operating system which means we’re getting a lot of feedback about it.
The software could have a positive impact on your phone’s overall performance. Some users are noticing improved battery life and stability.
We’re also hearing a growing number of problems. Some iOS 14 users have stumbled upon performance issues and a number of annoying bugs.
Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels
If you decide to install iOS 14 on your iPhone, the download requires a nice chunk of space on your internal storage. If you’re moving up from an older version of iOS the upgrade could be massive. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are included.
With that in mind, we want to guide you through the most important things to know right now about the iPhone 8’s iOS 14 update.
It’ll take you through the software’s current problems, provide you with some fixes for common issues, fill you in on the iOS 13 downgrade, and a whole lot more.
We’ve been using the iPhone 8’s iOS 14 update for a few days now so we’ll start with some quick impressions about its performance.
iPhone 8 iOS 14 Impressions & Performance
We installed iOS 14 on the iPhone 8 shortly after Apple pushed it live. Our device was previously running iOS 13.7 and it took about 20 minutes for the installation to complete.
As for the software’s performance, iOS 14 has been running pretty smoothly on our device. The software feels snappy and we haven’t encountered any UI lag in key areas like Control Center, Notification Center, or the keyboard. Apps open up quickly on our device and animations and transitions feel fluid.
We haven’t encountered any abnormal battery drain and connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS) is strong at the moment.
Our primary apps, which include the likes of Slack, Asana, Spotify, Chrome, and Gmail, are all stable right now. If you’re having issues with an app on your device, developers are rolling out iOS 14 support updates. If you run into trouble, try downloading the latest version because it could stabilize performance.
We haven’t encountered any debilitating bugs or performance issues yet, but we’ll let you know if that changes. The software is still new and there’s always a chance a bug, or three, pops up down the road.
If you’re currently on the fence about a move from iOS 13 to iOS 14, take a look at our list of reasons to, and not to, install iOS 14 right now.
You Should Prepare for iOS 14
If you plan to install iOS 14 today or at some point in the near future, make sure you prepare yourself, and your device, for the move. Doing so will help you avoid headaches.
If you don’t know where to start, have a look at our pre-installation guide. It will take you step-by-step through the process we use before we install new iOS software on our iPhones.
If you don’t have a lot of time to devote to the pre-installation process, you’ll want to at least spend time making sure all of your data is backed up properly.
iPhone 8 iOS 14 Problems & Fixes
iOS 14 is treating our iPhone 8 well, but others have run into problems. Some of these issues are brand new, others have carried over from iOS 13.
The current list of iOS 14 problems includes weird battery drain, crashes, various issues with first and third-party apps, Touch ID issues, Exchange issues, Wi-Fi issues, UI lag, and more.
This is an early list and we expect it to grow as more people download iOS 14. If you’re feeling leery, it might be a good idea to wait for Apple’s first batch of fixes.
If you run into an issue with the software there’s a very good chance you’ll be able to solve the problem on your own.
We’ve released a list of fixes for the most common iOS 14 problems and it’s a great place to start if you don’t have an encyclopedia of fixes stored inside your head.
If your iPhone 8’s battery life takes a major hit after the move to iOS 14, we have a list of tips that should help you improve battery life going forward.
And if you’re running into bad performance (lag, slow download speeds, etc), have a look at our guide to fixing bad iOS 14 performance.
iOS 13 Downgrade Open
If you’ve moved your iPhone 8or iPhone 8 Plus to iOS 14, and you’re dealing with issues, you could try moving your phone back to iOS 13.
Apple is currently signing on iOS 13.7 which means you can drop your device’s software back in an attempt to improve its performance.
The company won’t sign on iOS 13 forever. So if you really want to get your phone off iOS 14, you’ll need to move back soon. Once Apple stops signing on iOS 13.7, there won’t be a way back to iOS 13.
If you’re unfamiliar with the downgrade process, take a look at our guide.
iPhone 8 iOS 14 Update: What’s New
The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus get most of iOS 14 has to offer. The two devices do miss out on a few features which you can learn more about over on Apple’s website.
All of the core upgrades are there though. The list includes Widgets on the home screen, improvements to Messages and Maps, the new Translate app, and a whole lot more.
We’ve released a guide that will take you through some of iOS 14’s best features and it’s worth a look if you haven’t spent any time digging into the software.
If you’re moving your phone from an older version of iOS 13 to iOS 14 you’ll, again, get the features and fixes from the updates you skipped.
We’ve also released a guide that goes over the latest iOS 13 features so make sure you check it out if you’re curious about the most recent versions of iOS 13.
What’s Next for the iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus
If your iPhone is having a hard time on iOS 14, or you’re feeling a bit nervous about the move, you won’t have to wait long for fixes.
Apple recently told CNET that it is “aware of an issue that can impact default email and browser settings in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 and that a “fix will be available to users in a software update.”
The company recently confirmed an iOS 14.2 update and we’ve also heard that Apple might release iOS 14.1 alongside the iPhone 12 series in October. We could also see a fast iOS 14.0.1 release.
We should see a new version of iOS 14 roll out sooner rather than later so those of you dealing with issues should keep an eye out as we push through the month.
iPhone 8 iOS 14 Jailbreak
Don’t upgrade your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus to iOS 14 if you’re jailbroken or want to jailbreak.
Earlier this year the developers behind the “unc0ver” jailbreaking tool released version 5.0.0. It’s compatible with iOS 13.5 and most versions of iOS that fall between iOS 13.5 and iOS 11.0.
It doesn’t work with iOS 12.3-12.3.2, iOS 12.4.2-12.4.5, or iOS 13.7-iOS 13.5.1. It doesn’t work with the current version of iOS 14 either. We don’t know when we’ll see a public iOS 14 jailbreak tool. It could take months.
For more on the iOS 13 jailbreak, head here.
Install iOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 14 update right away.
iOS 14 brings 11 new security patches to your iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iOS 13.7 or any older versions of iOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 14 update.
In addition to those patches, iOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
Apple
6 Reasons to Wait for the iPad Mini 6 & 5 Reasons Not To
According to reliable sources, Apple is working on a new sixth-generation iPad mini. With a release reportedly on tap 2021, we want to take you through the best reasons to wait for the iPad mini 6 and the best reasons to skip it and go with something else.
If you’re on the hunt for a new iPad in 2020, you’ve got a lot of options.
Earlier this year Apple released new iPad Pro models and they come with an assortment of enticing upgrades. The company’s 2018 iPad Pro models are also excellent and they’re also much cheaper than they once were.
You should also check out the new iPad Air 4, new eighth-gen iPad, 10.2-inch iPad, 2019 iPad Air, and the iPad mini 5. We’ve seen some significant price cuts on the latter three and they’re worth a look if you’re interested in buying a new tablet this fall.
You might’ve heard that Apple might be cooking up additional iPads for release in 2020 and beyond. The list reportedly includes a high-end iPad Pro and a iPad mini 6.
iPad mini 6 Rumors
Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple is planning to launch a brand new iPad mini. He initially thought the device would arrive before the end of the year, but that’s changed.
Kuo’s backtracked a bit and now says that Apple hardware with mini-LED technology, the same tech that’s supposedly on board the iPad mini 6, has been pushed into 2021.
A newer research note from Kuo backs this up. The analyst claims a new version of the iPad mini should launch sometime in the first half of 2021. An even newer note suggests the same.
Digitimes, a hit-or-miss publication, believes Apple will launch a brand new iPad mini in the second half of 2020, but that should be taken with an immense grain of salt now that the company’s put two new iPads on shelves.
Other than the potential launch date, and a few other details, we don’t know a whole lot about the iPad mini 5‘s successor. It’s unclear if it will be another modest upgrade or if Apple will make significant changes to the budget iPad line.
- 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
With new iPads on the way, that puts those of you in the market for one in a tough position. Should you buy a new iPad now or wait and see what Apple’s got up its sleeve?
In this guide we want to help you answer that question. We’ll take you through the best reasons to think about waiting for the rumored iPad mini 6 and the best reasons to go with another model.
Wait for Performance Improvements
If Apple is developing a new version of the iPad mini, you can expect it to come with numerous performance improvements. In fact, we've already heard about a few of them.
According to Kuo, the iPad mini 6 will come with mini-LED backlighting. The company is reportedly bringing the technology to the iPad Pro line, a new 10.2-inch iPad, the MacBook Pro line, and the Mac Pro.
According to a report from DigiTimes, Apple is planning to use super-thin rigid PCB boards from manufacturer Tripod Technology. Volume production will reportedly start in early 2021.
In a more recent note, Kuo says Apple will accelerate its adoption of mini-LED displays in its iPad and Mac lineups.
The analyst believes mini-LED technology will be used on board 30–40% of iPad shipments and 20–30% of the company's MacBook shipments next year.
So what does this all mean for you? Well, mini-LED has some advantages over the LCD and OLED displays you find on most devices.
For one, they offer higher contrast. They're also less prone to some of the burn-in issues that often plague OLED displays.
They also provide deeper blacks, higher brightness, and they're also more power-efficient which could help with battery life.
In addition to this you can expect the iPad mini 6 to include a new processor which could also help with battery life, overall speed/multitasking, and experiences like gaming.
Again, Kuo claims the next-gen iPad mini will follow the iPhone SE 2’s product strategy which would call for an up-to-date processor. The budget iPhone SE 2 utilizes the same chip inside the company's flagship iPhone 11.
Kuo also believes the iPad mini 6 will come with a 20W fast charging power adapter.
Last update on 2020-09-21. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API
Apple
4 Reasons to Wait for the 2021 iPad Pro & 4 Reasons Not To
Apple is reportedly working on a new version of the iPad Pro. And while it initially looked like a souped up model would launch in late 2020, it now looks like the release will probably take place in 2021.
If you’re in the market for a new iPad you’ve got a lot of options.
Apple’s iPad mini 5, iPad Air 3, and 10.2-inch iPad are worth a look if you want solid performance, but don’t want to break the bank. Same goes for the new iPad Air 4 and eighth-gen iPad.
You’ll also want to investigate the 2018 iPad Pros which can still hold their own in 2020. They’re also much cheaper than they once were thanks to the 2020 iPad Pro launch.
Earlier this year, Apple released new iPad Pro models with an assortment of upgrades including new processors, a LiDAR Scanner for enhanced AR (Augmented Reality), and better microphones.
Despite these upgrades, the new iPad Pros are more of a refresh than an overhaul and some of you might want to hang around and wait for Apple to make additional changes to the iPad Pro line.
- Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology
- Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID
- Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics
- Fast SSD storage
2021 iPad Pro Rumors
Earlier this year it looked like Apple would launch a new flagship iPad Pro model in the fall of 2020. Rumors repeatedly hinted at an arrival in 2020. However, rumors are now telling a different story.
In April, multiple reports stated that the new iPad Pro’s release had been pushed to 2021 due to the strain the coronavirus outbreak’s put on Apple’s supply chain.
Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has thrown his weight behind the rumored delay. Kuo, who initially said that we might see multiple iPads launch in the fall, now says these products have probably been pushed into next year. Kuo is a reliable source who has accurately predicted many Apple launches ahead of time.
According to Jeff Pu, an analyst at Chinese research firm GF Securities, Apple will launch a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED tech in the first quarter of next year. This lines up with Kuo’s timing.
Another a batch of rumors that come from Twitter accounts L0vetodream and choco_dream suggest that Apple is working on multiple iPad Pro models for 2021.
The devices are reportedly codenamed J517 (small model) and J522 (big model) and are set for release sometime in Q1 or Q2 of next year.
According to Korean publication The Elec, the new iPad Pro has entered trial production ahead of a release in Q4 2020 or 2021 with 2021 more likely.
TrendForce also believes Apple will launch a new iPad Pro in 2021 and that the release will come sometime in the first quarter of the year.
Hit-or-miss source Digitimes says Apple’s new 5-nanometer-based A14X processor, which is reportedly on board the new iPad Pro, will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of this year. That points to a launch next year.
We don’t know everything about Apple’s rumored 2021 iPad Pro, but rumors have outed several potential features including faster data speeds, new display technology, and a better processor.
This information puts those of you in the hunt for a new iPad in a tough position: Upgrade now or wait. While there are some great reasons to buy a new tablet right now, there are also some great reasons to hang around and wait for Apple’s announcements.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to consider waiting for the rumored 2021 iPad Pro and the best reasons to go with something else.
Wait for 5G
Here's one of the best reasons to skip the 2020 iPad Pros and wait for the new flagship.
Later this year, Apple will release its first 5G-powered devices. The iPhone 12 will likely be the first device with the feature on board, but you can expect Apple to extend 5G connectivity to the iPad down the road.
In fact, the new high-end iPad Pro is rumored to have 5G on board. Multiple rumors have hinted at 5G connectivity and there's a good chance the new iPad Pro is one of the first 5G-capable iPads.
So if you tend to take your iPad out of the house for work or fun, and you can't or don't want to rely on Wi-Fi connectivity, you might want to hang back and wait for the 5G iPad Pro.
&feature=emb_title
For more on 5G speeds, take a look at our video from the Indianapolis Colts 5G-enabled stadium above.
Last update on 2020-09-21. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API
Apple
iPhone 11 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know
We continue to see complaints about iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max problems as we push deeper into 2020.
Last September Apple confirmed, and released, its 2019 iPhone models. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max replace the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR as the company’s flagship models and they do so with some big time upgrades on board.
As we move further away from their release date, we’re getting a lot of feedback from those who now own one of Apple’s flagship iPhone models.
A lot of the feedback is good. These are powerful devices with outstanding cameras and they’re worth a look if you’re in the market for a new smartphone.
They’re solid devices, but they aren’t perfect. We’re also getting a list of the hardware and software problems plaguing the devices.
We haven’t heard about any widespread “gate” issues, but we have heard about various bugs, performance issues, and issues with the design. We expect the list of iPhone 11 problems to grow as more people adopt these devices throughout 2020.
With all of that in mind, we want to take you through the most important things to know, right now, about iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max issues.
This guide we’ll take you through the current state of these issues, potential fixes for problems, places to find feedback about problems, and what’s next for the devices.
Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels
iPhone 11 Problems
If you’re having issues activating your new iPhone 11, check Apple’s System Status page. If it’s not showing green, you’ll want to wait until it’s green and then try activating the phone again.
If it’s green and it’s still not working, make sure you have a SIM card inserted in your iPhone. If you’re receiving a “No Sim” or “Invalid SIM” error, you’ll want to head to this guide for assistance.
Some iPhone 11 users are complaining about iCloud Restore issues. This is another common problem with new iPhones. If you run into issues restoring from iCloud, head here for some potential fixes.
We’re also hearing about Face ID problems, issues with first and third-party applications, RAM management problems, Exchange problems, iCloud issues, visual voicemail problems, Bluetooth issues, Wi-Fi issues, and sound problems.
On top of that, some iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max users are seeing a weird green tint seconds after unlocking the phone.
As of right now it doesn’t look like a widespread issue, we haven’t seen the problem on the iPhone 11 models in our possession, but it’s something to keep an eye if you own an iPhone 11 or if you’re thinking about buying one.
A number of iPhone 11 users are also complaining about scratched displays and you can read more about those complaints in our report.
Where to Find Feedback
If you’re thinking about buying an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone Pro Max, or if you already own one, you’ll want to monitor feedback from early adopters. This feedback will alert you to potential issues with the hardware and software.
We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter, and the MacRumors forums for ongoing feedback about the flagship phones.
We’ve also released our impressions of the iPhone 11’s iOS 13.7 update. Check out this roundup for additional feedback if you need it.
We’ll release our impressions of the iPhone 11’s iOS 14 update in the near future so be on the lookout for that.
How to Fix iPhone 11 Problems
If you run into a problem on your new iPhone, there’s no need to panic. There’s a good chance you’ll be able to avoid taking it into an Apple Store or your local carrier store for help.
First, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS problems. It will take you through fixes for common issues like broken Bluetooth and busted Wi-Fi.
We’ve also released some tips to help you improve performance and a guide that could help you improve battery life if you’re noticing abnormal drain.
- Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology
- Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID
- Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics
- Fast SSD storage
If you can’t find a fix for your issue in our guides, you’ll want to check Apple’s discussion forums for potential fixes for your problem(s).
If you can’t find anything there, it’s time to get in touch with Apple and you can do so via the company’s support account on Twitter. You can also get in contact with Apple Support via the company’s website.
If you’d rather explain your issue in person, you should take your new phone into your local Apple Store and see if they can diagnose your problem. If you’ve got an Apple Store in your area, and it’s open, you’ll want to schedule a Genius Bar appointment.
Your iPhone is currently under warranty so they might offer you a replacement if the problem is serious enough.
How to Downgrade the iPhone 11
If you’re having issues on your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, and you’re running iOS 14, you can’t move your iPhone back to an older version of iOS.
Apple is signing on iOS 13.7 which means iPhone 11 users dealing with performance issues and bugs on iOS 14 can move back top the previous operating system in an effort to improve performance.
If you’re unfamiliar with the downgrade process our guide will walk you through everything you need to know.
What’s Next
If you’re dealing with iOS 14 issues, help is almost certainly on the way.
Apple is working on a new iOS 14.2 update. The software is currently in beta testing and it should carry new features and bug fixes for initial iOS 14 problems.
We don’t have an official iOS 14.2 release date yet, but if you can’t wait for the official release you can download the beta via one of Apple’s programs.
There’s a good chance we see another version of iOS 14 (iOS 14.0.1 or iOS 14.1) roll out before iOS 14.2 so keep an eye out as we push toward the end of the month.
For more on iOS 14.2, take a look at our guide.
Install iOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 14 update right away.
iOS 14 brings 11 new security patches to your iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iOS 13.7 or any older versions of iOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 14 update.
In addition to those patches, iOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
Last update on 2020-09-21. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API
Apple
5 Things to Know About the iOS 14.0 Update
Apple’s released its long-awaited iOS 14 update and the software a long list of features and under-the-hood improvements to the iPhone.
After several months of testing, iOS 14 is out of beta and ready to download. As expected it’s a huge upgrade for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the iPhone SE 2.
If your phone is currently running iOS 13.7, you get the smallest list of changes. If you’re moving up from an older version of iOS, your iOS 14 update will be more substantial because you’ll get the features and fixes from the updates you skipped in your upgrade.
Now that iOS 14 is out of beta, we want to take you through everything there is to know about Apple’s latest operating system for iPhone.
In this guide to the first version of iOS 14 we’ll take you through the update’s performance, the current list of iOS 14 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iOS 14 jailbreak status, and more.
We’ll start with our impressions of iOS 14 update’s performance on iPhone.
Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels
iOS 14 Review
If your iPhone is currently running iOS 13.7, you’ll see a large download.
For iOS 13.7 users, the iOS 14.0 update requires a 2GB+ download. The exact download size will vary based on your device and the version of iOS 13 your iPhone is currently running.
If your iPhone is running an older version of iOS 13 you’ll likely see a larger download size because, again, your iOS 14 update includes the changes from any iOS updates you skipped.
If your phone is on iOS 13.7, the iOS 14 installation will probably take at least 10 minutes to complete. It took about 15 minutes to install on an iPhone X.
For more on the iOS 14 download and installation, take a look at our guide.
We’ve been using the final version of iOS 14 for a few days now and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far:
Connectivity
- Battery life is currently stable.
- Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.
- Bluetooth is working normally.
- GPS and cellular data are stable.
Apps
- Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are running fine at the moment.
- First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also stable right now.
Speed
- iOS 14 feels faster than iOS 13.7 did.
If your iPhone is struggling with bugs or performance issues on iOS 13.7 or an older version of iOS 13, you should think about installing iOS 14 right now.
If you need help making a decision, please check out our reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 14 update. It will help you decide if upgrading is worth it.
We’re in the process of publishing our mini iOS 14 reviews for the iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE so make sure you check those for additional feedback.
- Tenth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor
- Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology
- Backlit Magic Keyboard
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics
iOS 14 Problems
The iOS 14 update is causing problems for some iPhone users. Some of these issues are brand new, others have carried over from iOS 13.
The current list of iOS 14 issues includes installation problems, lag, Exchange issues, problems with first and third-party apps, hotspot problems, weird battery drain, issues with Touch ID and Face ID, and various other bugs.
The company recently told CNET that it is “aware of an issue that can impact default email and browser settings in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 and that a “fix will be available to users in a software update.”
If you run into an issue on iOS 14, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 14 problems. We’ve also released tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and tips to help fix bad iOS 14 battery life.
If you can’t handle the iOS 14 update’s performance, you can try moving back to iOS 13. Apple is signing on the previous version of iOS 13 (iOS 13.7).
The company isn’t signing on iOS 13.6.1, or any older versions of iOS 13, so there’s no way back to those updates.
iOS 14 Update: What’s New
iOS 14 is a massive upgrade and brings a long list of new features, improvements, and security patches to the iPhone.
Here are Apple’s release notes:
All-new widgets
- Redesigned widgets can be placed right on the Home Screen
- Small, medium and large widget sizes allow you to pick the amount of information to display
- Widget stacks make the most of your Home Screen space and the Smart Stack uses on-device intelligence to surface the right widget at the right time
- Widget gallery includes all available widgets to browse and choose from
- Redesigned Apple widgets for Weather, Clock, Calendar, News, Maps, Fitness, Photos, Reminders, Stocks, Music, TV, Tips, Notes, Shortcuts, Battery, Screen Time, Files, Podcasts, and Siri Suggestions
App Library
- The App Library automatically organizes all of your apps into categories
- The Suggestions category uses on-device intelligence to show apps you’re likely to be looking for based on factors like time of day or location
- The Recently Added category shows apps that were recently downloaded from the App Store, as well as App Clips that were recently launched
- Ability to hide Home Screen pages to get to the App Library even faster by tapping on the dots at the bottom of the screen while in jiggle mode
Compact design
- Incoming Phone and FaceTime calls appear as a banner at the top of the screen
- Siri has a compact design that allows you to refer to information onscreen and seamlessly launch into your next task
- Picture in Picture enables watching a video or taking a FaceTime call while you use another app
Messages
- Pinned conversations keep up to nine of your favorite message threads at the top of the list
- Mentions let you direct a message to an individual in a group conversation
- Inline replies let you reply to a specific message and see all related messages in their own view
- Group photos can be customized for a shared group look
Memoji
- 11 new hairstyles and 19 new headwear styles to customize your Memoji
- New Memoji stickers to send a fist bump, hug or blush
- Six added age options
- Face covering options
Maps
- Cycling directions provide routes along bike lanes, bike paths, and bike-friendly roads, taking into consideration elevation or how busy a street is
- Guides offer recommendations for places to eat, meet friends, or explore, curated by a selection of trusted brands
- Electric vehicle routing helps you plan trips with supported electric vehicles and automatically adds charging stops along your route
- Congestion zones help you route around or through active zones in cities like London or Paris
- Speed cameras let you know when you’re approaching speed and red-light cameras along your route
- Refine Location enables a highly accurate location and orientation when in urban areas with a poor GPS signal
App Clips
- An App Clip is a small part of an app that developers can create and that is discoverable at the moment you need it, and focused on a specific task
- Small by design, App Clips are usable in a few seconds
- Discover App Clips through tapping NFC tags or scanning QR codes, from Messages, Maps, and Safari
- Recently used App Clips show up in App Library’s Recently Added category, and you can download the full version of the app if you want to keep it around
Translate
- The new Translate app is designed for conversations and can work completely offline so your conversations stay private
- A split-screen design in conversation mode has a single microphone button that automatically detects which of the selected languages is being spoken and transcribes the original and translated text on the correct sides of the screen
- Attention mode shows translations in larger text so you can capture someone’s attention
- Voice and text translations are supported for any combination of 11 languages
Siri
- A new compact design allows you to refer to information onscreen and seamlessly launch into your next task
- Expanded knowledge brings 20x more facts than three years ago
- Web answers help find answers to a broader set of questions using information from across the internet
- Audio messages can be sent with Siri on iOS and CarPlay
- Expanded language support for the new Siri voice and Siri translation
Search
- One place where you can find everything: search for apps, contacts, files, quick information like weather and stocks, common knowledge questions about people or places, or even quickly start a web search
- Top Hit results show the most relevant information including apps, contacts, knowledge, points of interest and websites
- Quick Launcher allows you to launch an app or website by typing a few characters
- As-you-type search suggestions show more relevant results as soon as you start typing
- Web search suggestions to launch Safari and get the most relevant web results
- Start a search in apps like Mail, Messages and Files
Home
- Suggested automations help you set up automations with just a tap
- A visual status at the top of the Home app gives you a summary of accessories that require your attention
- Dynamic suggestions of the most relevant accessories and scenes appear in Home controls in Control Center
- Adaptive Lighting automatically adjusts the color of your smart light bulbs throughout the day to maximize comfort and productivity
- Face Recognition for video cameras and doorbells uses on-device intelligence to let you know who is there based on the people you’ve tagged in your Photos app and recent visitors you identify in the Home app
- Activity Zones for video cameras and doorbells captures video or sends you a notification only when motion is detected in areas you define
Safari
- Improved performance with an even faster JavaScript engine
- A Privacy Report shows cross-site trackers that are being blocked by Intelligent Tracking Prevention
- Password monitoring securely screens your saved passwords for any that may have been involved in a data breach
- Web page translation (beta) translates entire web pages in English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, French, German, Russian or Brazilian Portuguese
Weather
- Next-hour precipitation chart shows a minute-by-minute forecast of the intensity of rain or snow over the coming hour for the U.S.
- Severe weather information displays government-issued alerts about certain severe weather events including tornados, winter storms, flash floods and more, for the U.S., Europe, Japan, Canada, and Australia
AirPods
- Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking on AirPods Pro places sounds anywhere in space, creating an immersive surround sound experience
- Automatic device switching transfers audio from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac
- Battery notifications let you know if you need to charge your AirPods
Privacy
- A recording indicator is displayed whenever an app has access to the microphone or camera
- Approximate location can now be shared with an app, rather than sharing your precise location
- Limited Photos library access gives you the option to share only selected photos with an app whenever an app asks for access
- App and web developers can now offer the option for you to upgrade your existing accounts to Sign in with Apple
Accessibility
- Back Tap is a quick way to trigger accessibility features by tapping on the back of your iPhone
- Headphone accommodations amplify soft sounds and adjust certain frequencies, customized for an individual’s hearing
- Sign language prominence in FaceTime detects when a participant is using sign language and makes the person prominent in a Group FaceTime call
- Sound Recognition uses on-device intelligence to detect and identify important sounds such as alarms, and alerts you to them using notifications
- VoiceOver Recognition uses on-device intelligence to recognize elements on your screen to improve VoiceOver support for app and web experiences
- Image descriptions read complete-sentence descriptions of images and photos within apps and on the web
- Text recognition speaks the text identified within images and photos
- Screen Recognition automatically detects interface controls to aid in navigating apps
This release also includes other features and improvements.
App Store
- Important details about each app are displayed in a glanceable, scrollable view, including a way to see the games your friends are playing
Apple Arcade
- Coming Soon gives you a sneak peek at upcoming Apple Arcade games and you can automatically download them as soon as they’re released
- See All Games is improved with sorting and filtering by release date, updates, category, controller support and more
- Achievements are browsable right from within the Apple Arcade tab
- Continue Playing makes it easy to resume recently played games across devices
- Game Center dashboard showcases your profile, friends, achievements, leaderboards and more, all from within your game
Apple Cash Family
- Apple Cash can be enabled for up to five family members under 18
- Send money to your child through Messages or by asking Siri
- Notifications for purchases or person to person payments as they occur
- Parental controls to limit who your children can send money to
- Option to turn off Apple Cash for family members under 18
- Shared oversight with another adult in your Family Sharing group
Augmented Reality
- Location Anchors in ARKit 4 enables apps to place AR experiences at a specific geographic coordinate
- Extended face tracking support is extended to the new iPhone SE
- Video textures in RealityKit enable apps to apply video to any part of a scene or virtual object
Camera
- Improved shot-to-shot performance speeds up the time to first shot and makes shooting photos even faster
- QuickTake video can now also be captured on iPhone XS and iPhone XR when in Photo mode
- Quick toggles in Video mode to change video resolution and frame rate from the Camera app
- Updated Night mode capture experience on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro provides guidance to help you stay steady throughout the capture, as well as an option to cancel the shot mid-capture
- Exposure compensation control lets you lock an exposure value for an entire camera session
- Mirror front camera lets you capture selfies that match the front camera preview
- Improved QR code reading to scan codes, even if they are small or wrapped around objects
CarPlay
- New categories of supported apps for parking, EV charging, and quick food-ordering
- Wallpaper options
- Share ETA and send audio messages with Siri
- Horizontal status bar support for cars with portrait screens
- Chinese and Japanese keyboard support gives users an additional option to search for points of interest
FaceTime
- Improved video quality with up to 1080p resolution on iPhone X and later
- New eye contact feature uses machine learning to subtly adjust the position of your eyes and face to make video calling more natural even when you’re looking at the screen instead of the camera
Files
- APFS encryption support for external drives
Health
- Wind Down helps you create a pre-bedtime routine with apps and shortcuts, like listening to a relaxing playlist
- Custom sleep schedules help you meet your sleep goals with bedtime reminders and wakeup alarms
- Sleep mode minimizes distractions during Wind Down and Bedtime by turning on Do Not Disturb and simplifying your Lock screen
- Health Checklist helps you track and manage health and safety features in one place
- New Mobility category in the Health app, including metrics like walking speed, double support time, step length, and walking asymmetry
Keyboard and International
- On-device dictation helps protect your privacy by performing all processing completely offline. Dictation in search uses server-based dictation in order to recognize terms you may be searching for from across the Internet.
- Search within the Emoji keyboard using a word or phrase
- Keyboard displays AutoFill suggestions from Contacts for email addresses, phone numbers, and more in apps
- New dictionaries for French-German, Indonesian-English, Japanese-Simplified Chinese, and Polish‑English
- Wubi input method for Simplified Chinese
- Autocorrection support for Irish Gaelic and Norwegian Nynorsk
- Redesigned Japanese Kana keyboard with easier input for numbers
- Mail supports email addresses using non‑Latin languages
Music
- A new Listen Now tab for playing and discovering your favorite music, artists, playlists and mixes
- Autoplay keeps music playing when you reach the end of a song or playlist by finding similar songs to play
- Search now showcases music for your favorite genres and activities, and shows helpful suggestions as you type
- Library filtering helps you find artists, albums, playlists and other items in your library even faster
Notes
- Enhanced actions menu provides easy access to locking, scanning, pinning and deleting
- Top Hits in search surfaces your most relevant search results
- Pinned Notes list can be collapsed or expanded
- Shape recognition enables drawing perfect lines, arcs and other shapes
- Enhanced scanning captures sharper scans and more precise auto-cropping
Photos
- Filter and sort your collection to more easily locate and organize your photos and videos
- Pinch and zoom to quickly find your photos and videos in more places, like Favorites and Shared Albums
- Photos and videos caption support
- Live Photos taken using iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 will autoplay with improved stabilization in Years, Months and Days View
- Memories enhancements provide a more relevant selection of photos and videos and a larger music selection for Memory movies
- Redesigned image picker in apps uses the same smart search from the Photos app to help you easily find content to share
Podcasts
- Listen Now is smarter and includes your personal episode queue and new episodes picked for you
Reminders
- Assign reminders to people you share lists with
- New reminders can be created from the lists screen without having to enter a specific list
- Smart suggestions let you add dates, times and locations with a tap
- Personalized lists with emoji and newly added symbols
- Rearrange or hide smart lists
Settings
- Option to set your default email and web browser
Shortcuts
- Starter Shortcuts let you get started with a built-in folder of shortcuts, tailored for you
- Shortcuts automations are suggested based on your usage patterns
- Folders let you organize your shortcuts and can be added as widgets to the Home Screen
- New compact design for running shortcuts keeps you in context while you use another app
- New Automation triggers can run shortcuts based on receiving an email or message, your battery level, closing an app and more
- Wind Down Shortcuts provide a collection of relaxing shortcuts to help you get ready for a good night’s sleep
Voice Memos
- Folders help organize your Voice Memos recordings
- Favorites lets you mark your best recordings and quickly access them later
- Smart Folders automatically group together Apple Watch recordings, recently deleted recordings and recordings you marked as Favorites
- Enhance Recording reduces background noise and room reverberation
iOS 14 also has 11 security patches on board and you can read more about those over on Apple’s website.
iOS 14 Jailbreak
If you jailbreak your iPhone, you’ll have to skip iOS 14 for now.
Earlier this year, the developers behind the “unc0ver” jailbreak tool for iOS released a new version that’s compatible with iOS 13.5 and most versions of iOS going all the way down to iOS 11.0. iOS 12.3-12.3.2 and iOS 12.4.2-12.4.5 are excluded. So are iOS 13.5.1, iOS 13.6, iOS 13.6.1, and iOS 13.7.
The jailbreak tool is compatible with all iOS 13-powered devices including newer iPhone models.
Unfortunately, we haven’t heard anything about a public iOS 14 jailbreak and it could be weeks before we see a tool released to the public.
What’s Next
If your device is struggling on iOS 14, know that help is on the way.
Apple is currently working on iOS 14.2. iOS 14.2 is currently in beta and the milestone upgrade should carry new features and bug fixes for initial iOS 14 problems.
We don’t have an iOS 14.2 release date to look forward to just yet. If you can’t wait for the official release you can download the beta.
For more on iOS 14.2, take a look at our guide.
There’s a good chance we see another version of iOS 14 (iOS 14.0.1 or iOS 14.1) roll out sooner than iOS 14.2 so keep an eye out as we push deeper into the month.
Bottom line, if you’re feeling leery about the move to iOS 14.0, you might want to wait for the next version of iOS 14, and its batch of bug fixes, to arrive.
Install iOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 14 update right away.
iOS 14 brings 11 new security patches to your iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iOS 13.7 or any older versions of iOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 14 update.
In addition to those patches, iOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
Last update on 2020-09-21. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API
Apple
5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 14.2 Update
Apple’s confirmed a new iPadOS 14.2 update and the firmware is currently in beta ahead of a release for iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.
iPadOS 14.2 is a milestone upgrade (x.x) for iPadOS which means it should bring a mix of new features and under-the-hood improvements to Apple’s new operating system.
iPadOS 14.2’s arrival came as a bit of a surprise because Apple hasn’t confirmed iPadOS 14.1 yet. There’s a chance iPadOS 14.2 serves as iPadOS 14.0’s successor, but we should see another version of iPadOS 14 arrive before it.
iPad users who don’t want to wait for the official iPadOS 14.2 release don’t have to. The iPadOS 14.2 update is available to try right now via Apple’s beta program.
With iPadOS 14.2 confirmed, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the firmware.
In this guide to iPadOS 14.2 we’ll take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iPadOS 14.2 release date and release time, key information about the iPadOS 14.2 beta, and more.
iPadOS 14.2 Beta
If you can’t wait for the official release you can download an early version of the iPadOS 14.2 update right now.
Apple’s pushed an iPadOS 14.2 beta to developers and those enrolled in the Beta Software Program. The company’s Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a working Apple ID. Most people should install the public iOS 14.2 beta.
Before you download the iPadOS 14.2 beta on your tablet remember that pre-release software is almost always plagued with bugs and performance issues.
These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your device’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes the software less than ideal for a daily driver.
You should be able to fix some of these problems on your own, but some bugs and performance problems will probably require a fix from Apple in a future beta or in the official release.
If you can’t stand the beta’s performance you can downgrade back to older software though Apple is only signing on iPadOS 14.0 and iPadOS 13.7. The downgrade path to other updates is closed.
iPadOS 14.2 Release Date
Apple hasn’t confirmed a iPadOS 14.2 release date.
Nothing is confirmed, but the company is reportedly planning to launch iOS 14.1 alongside the new iPhone 12 series in October. The iPhone 12 launch is expected to take place sometime during the first half of the month.
If that pans out, Apple could release iOS 14.1/iPadOS 14.1 shortly before they arrive on shelves with the iPadOS 14.2 release coming sometime later.
We could also see the iPadOS 14.1 update drop first followed by an iPadOS 14.2 release alongside the new iPhones in late October.
Apple recently told CNET that it is “aware of an issue that can impact default email and browser settings in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 and that a “fix will be available to users in a software update.”
Given the nature of the bug, we could see a new version of iPadOS 14 (perhaps iPadOS 14.0.1 or iPadOS 14.1) roll out before iPadOS 14.2 arrives.
We’ll let you know when we learn more.
iPadOS 14.2 Release Time
The iPadOS 14.2 release date isn’t known, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on release day.
The official version of iPadOS 14.2 will probably arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for software updates to show up so don’t be surprised if your update appears after the clock strikes 10AM.
Apple will also release iPadOS 14.2 beta updates in and around 10AM Pacific. The company typically releases new beta updates every 1-2 weeks.
Here’s what you can expect from the iPadOS 14.2 release time in other U.S. timezones:
- Eastern – 1 PM
- Central – 12 PM
- Mountain – 11AM
Keep these times in mind if you plan to install new iPadOS 14.2 betas, or the official version of iPadOS 14.2, right away.
iPadOS 14.2 Update: What’s New
Apple’s x.x updates always bring a mix of features, security patches, and under-the-hood improvements and that’s what you can expect from iPadOS 14.2.
Developers digging through the first iPadOS 14.2 beta have discovered a new Music Recognition control for Control Center. The feature will let users discover music around them.
Apple could add, or subtract, from the iPadOS 14.2 change log as the beta progresses so keep an eye out for changes as the software makes progress behind the scenes.
iPadOS 14.2 Jailbreak
If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iPadOS 14.2 beta. The only way you can jailbreak a device right now is if it’s running an older version of iPadOS 13 or iOS 12.
We don’t expect them to release a tool that’s compatible with the iPadOS 14.2 beta.
Install iPadOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and it should be, think about installing iPadOS 14 right now.
iPadOS 14 has 11 new security patches on board. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.7 or any older versions of iPadOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your upgrade. They're baked in.
In addition to those patches, iPadOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iPadOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
Last update on 2020-09-21. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API
This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.