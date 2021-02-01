5 Things to Know About the iOS 14.5 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new iOS 14.5 update and the software is in beta testing ahead of its release for iPhone.

iOS 14.5 is yet another milestone release for iOS 14 which means it will probably bring a mix of new features, security enhancements, and bug fixes to iPhone.

There’s a chance iOS 14.5 serves as iOS 14.4’s successor, but we could also see the company release iOS 14.4.1 before it touches down.

We don’t have an official iOS 14.5 release date yet, but iPhone users who don’t want to wait for the official roll out can try the update out through Apple’s beta program.

With iOS 14.5 in the works, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the next big update for iOS 14 and iPhone.

In this guide to 14.5 we’ll take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iOS 14.5 release date and release time, key information about the iOS 14.5 beta, and more.

iOS 14.5 Beta

If you don’t want to wait for the official version of iOS 14.5 to arrive, you don’t have to.

Apple’s pushed the iOS 14.5 beta to developers and that means those enrolled in the company’s developer program can download the pre-release version of the update right now.

The company will also push the iOS 14.5 beta to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program. While a developer account requires you to pay Apple, the Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a compatible device and working Apple ID. Most people should install the public iOS 14.5 beta when it arrives.

Before you download the iOS 14.5 beta onto your phone remember that pre-release software is almost always plagued with bugs and performance issues. These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your device’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes it a less than ideal daily driver.

You should be able to fix some of these problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple down the road.

If you can’t stand the beta’s performance on your iPhone, you can downgrade back to iOS 14.4 or iOS 14.3. The downgrade path to older iOS firmware is closed.

Apple hasn’t confirmed an official iOS 14.5 release date for iPhone, but we have some clues to help set expectations.

The company says its new App Tracking Transparency privacy measure will be required starting with the iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 betas.

Apple says iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 will be pushed to the public sometime in the spring though it hasn’t provided a specific date yet.

iOS 14.5 Release Time

We don’t have an official iOS 14.5 release date yet, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on whatever day it chooses.

The official version of iOS 14.5 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see new software right away.

Apple will also release iOS 14.5 beta updates for developers and those in the Beta Software Program in and around 10AM Pacific. The company typically releases new beta updates every 1-2 weeks.

Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install the official version of iOS 14.5, or new iOS 14.5 betas, right away.

iOS 14.5 Update: What’s New

Apple’s x.x updates almost always bring a mix of features, security patches, and under-the-hood improvements and that’s exactly what you can expect from iOS 14.5.

We know that iOS 14.5 includes Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature. Developers are digging through the first iOS 14.5 beta and they’ve found a number of changes. They include:

AirPlay 2 support for Fitness+.

A new option to unlock your iPhone with an Apple Watch while wearing a mask.

Support for joint Apple Card accounts.

Support for PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X Controllers.

Global support for 5G in Dual-SIM mode on iPhone 12 models.

Apple could add, or subtract, from the iOS 14.5 change log as the beta progresses so keep an eye out for changes as the software makes progress behind the scenes.

iOS 14 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 14.5 beta. The only way you can jailbreak a device right now is if it’s running an older version of iOS 14.

We don’t expect them to release a tool that’s compatible with the iOS 14.5 beta.

