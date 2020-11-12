5 Things to Know About the iOS 14.3 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new iOS 14.3 update and the software is heading into beta testing ahead of an official release for iPhone.

iOS 14.3 is yet another milestone release (x.x) fo iOS 14 which means it should bring new features, security enhancements, and bug fixes for lingering issues.

There’s a chance iOS 14.3 serves as iOS 14.2’s successor, but we could also see the company release iOS 14.2.1 before it arrives.

We don’t have an official iOS 14.3 release date yet, but iPhone users who don’t want to wait for the official roll out will be able to try the update out through one of Apple’s beta programs.

With iOS 14.3 on the way, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the next big update for iOS 14 and iPhone.

In this guide to 14.3 we’ll take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iOS 14.3 release date and release time, key information about the iOS 14.3 beta, and more.

iOS 14.3 Beta

If you don’t want to wait for the official version of iOS 14.3 to arrive, you won’t have to.

Apple recently pushed the iOS 14.3 beta to developers though it has since pulled the update. It’s unclear when the software will return. When it does, developers will be able to try the software out ahead of the official release.

The company will also push the iOS 14.3 beta to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program. While a developer account requires you to pay money, Apple’s Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a compatible device and working Apple ID. Most people should install the public iOS 14.3 beta.

Before you download the iOS 14.3 beta onto your phone remember that pre-release software is almost always plagued with bugs and performance issues. These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your device’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes it a less than ideal daily driver.

You should be able to fix some of these problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple down the road.

If you can’t stand the beta’s performance on your iPhone you can downgrade back to iOS 14.2 or iOS 14.1. The downgrade path back to older upgrades is closed.

iOS 14.3 Release Date

Apple hasn’t confirmed an official iOS 14.3 release date for iPhone.

We’ve heard chatter about the iOS 14.3 update coming before the end of the year so there’s a good chance it rolls out sometime in December.

Apple’s also confirmed plans to enable 5G in dual SIM mode on the iPhone 12 series in a software update later on this year. It didn’t call the software update out by name, but a release on board iOS 14.3 seems likely.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

iOS 14.3 Release Time

We don’t have an official iOS 14.3 release date yet, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on whatever day it chooses.

The official version of iOS 14.3 will probably arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see new software right when the clock strikes 10AM.

Apple will also release iOS 14.3 beta updates for developers and those in the Beta Software Program in and around 10AM Pacific. The company typically releases new beta updates every 1-2 weeks.

Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install the official version of iOS 14.3, or new iOS 14.3 betas, right away.

iOS 14.3 Update: What’s New

Apple’s x.x updates always bring a mix of features, security patches, and under-the-hood improvements and that’s exactly what you can expect from iOS 14.3.

Developers digging through the first iOS 14.3 beta have discovered several changes including support for Apple’s ProRAW photo format on iPhone 12 Pro.

It also looks like iOS 14.3 will bring a change to the iPhone setup process. After the release of iOS 14.3, Apple will suggest third-party apps to users when they’re setting up new devices.

iOS 14.3 adds brings support for Sony’s new PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller for the PlayStation 5. There’s also support for Amazon’s Luna controller.

Apple could add, or subtract, from the iOS 14.3 change log as the beta progresses so keep an eye out for changes as the software makes progress behind the scenes.

iOS 14 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 14.3 beta. The only way you can jailbreak a device right now is if it’s running an older version of iOS 14.

We don’t expect them to release a tool that’s compatible with the iOS 14.3 beta.

