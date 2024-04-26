AirPods Issues Irritating Users

We’ve been tracking issues with Apple hardware and software in April in an effort to spread awareness and today we want to take a look at AirPods issues plaguing users in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Complaints about issues with Apple’s AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Pro Max have emerged on forums and social media throughout the month.

These issues have left AirPod users frustrated looking for manual fixes and/or a software update from Apple. Unfortunately, updates for AirPods aren’t frequent which means users can’t rely on Apple to solve these issues.

AirPod owners have taken to Apple’s official discussion forums to outline their problems with the earbuds and headset and here are some of the more prominent ones we’ve seen this month:

These are just a few of the problems we’ve seen and there are plenty of other complaints on Apple’s forums and social media sites like X and Reddit.

The good news is many of these problems have manual fixes. And that’s because almost all of these issues have been around since Apple launched these devices.

We’ve released guides with fixes for low volume, disconnection issues, sound issues, and when one AirPod isn’t working.

AirPod users with issues will also want to make sure the device is running the latest firmware. Software releases for the AirPod line aren’t as frequent as iOS, iPadOS, and macOS updates, but they’re still important.

Software updates often include performance improvements and bug fixes though occasionally they’ll bring new features as well.

Here are the latest updates for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max:

AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C): 6B34

AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning): 6B34

AirPods Pro: 6A321

AirPods 3: 6A321

AirPods 2: 6A321

AirPods Max: 6A324

AirPods: 6.8.8

If you don’t know how to upgrade your AirPods with the latest firmware, check out our guide. It will walk you through the process, step-by-step.

We don’t know when Apple will push new software to these AirPods, but the company is planning to release new software for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices in May so we may see new firmware drop next month.