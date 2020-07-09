Android
The Best Apps to Save Money on Everything in 2020
The best apps to save money can help you save every time you need to buy something. These best coupon apps and deal apps can help you save on groceries, new clothes, gas, and even your Amazon purchases. Spending a few minutes as you work on your budget or summer plans in 2020 can save you a ton.
If you’re looking to save up or spend less, you can check out the best budget apps and if you need more money, you can check out the best apps to make money. Most of these apps work on iPhone, iPad, and Android and are free to download.
These apps will keep money in your pocket. If you use them right, you can save a lot of money with these apps. It’s especially useful to look for apps to help you save money on groceries since it is something you buy all the time, but there are many occasions to save money on bigger purchases.
The average family spends $6,602 on food each year, so even if you can use these apps to save 5% on your groceries and on meals out, you can rack up over $300 in savings on food alone.
We aim to help you save money with iPhone apps and Android apps that you can download free of charge. You don’t need any memberships to make this work and you can save on a wide range of items.
We break down the best apps to save money into categories so you don’t need 50 apps to keep more cash in your pocket. Instead, you just need the best of each category.
- Best App to Save Money on Groceries
- Best App to Save Money on Gas
- Best Coupon App
- Best App to Save Money on Hotels
- Best App to Save Money on Flights
- Best App to Save Money on Movies & Entertainment
- Best App to Save Money on Food
- Best App to Save Money on Big Purchases
- Best App to Save on Kids Meals
- Best App to Save on Alcohol & Snacks
- Best App to Save on Prescriptions
- Best App to Save with Price Matching
If you’re looking for more amazing apps, you can check out the best iPhone apps and the best Android apps that will help you round out your iPhone and do more without
Best App to Save Money on Groceries
The best app to save money on groceries will depend on where you buy your groceries, but Coupons.com offers a free app that allows you to print grocery coupons from your phone. You need a printer, which is a disappointment in 2020, but if you use this every week the savings will add up.
The Coupons.com app will allow you to save with manufacturer coupons that you can generally use at any grocery store. This is an essential part of our best money-saving apps since it impacts something that you do weekly.
You should also check out the app for the store you buy groceries at. Kroger, Meijer, and Walmart all offer apps that allow you to click coupons, track rewards or get money back if there is a price drop. With these apps, you can save money on groceries without cutting back or buying something you don't actually like.
Mahesh
09/06/2017 at 1:00 pm
Such a great article. I only knew 3 apps, but now I know that there are better apps to save quite a chunk of money which otherwise, we must have spent it. Thanks for the infp
Stephanie Jackson
01/21/2018 at 7:25 am
I know of a really great app that can be downloaded for free that is easy to use and can save you a good amount of money over time. Here is a link to check it out!
https://collegehustlechick.com
Maha
07/19/2019 at 9:22 am
Oh wow, you make it sound so exciting! I definitely think I’d like it. Ironically, I may have a few days travelling alone in a few months, I’ll be choosing a book boat rentals to take with me based on your recommendations because I should finally get time to read a bit!
Wilson
08/20/2019 at 8:12 am
I often use a side-type application to keep track of my finances. Saving on travel is possible, namely on flights on this site https://mytickets.ae/avia