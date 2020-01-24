Apple
How to Check Battery Percentage on iPhone X
If you just bought an iPhone X you might’ve discovered that there’s no way to add a permanent battery percentage indicator to the phone’s status bar. Some iPhone X users are frustrated, but fortunately there are a few ways to quickly check the exact battery percentage on the device.
It’s unclear why Apple removed this option from the Settings app though there’s speculation that it might have something to do with the lack of real estate in the iPhone X’s status bar. Design decision or not, the change has some iPhone X users wondering how to see the device’s exact battery percentage.
There are a few ways to check the iPhone X battery percentage and we’re going to guide you through four ways to quickly get a read on your device’s battery life.
Use Control Center
One of the quickest ways to check your iPhone X battery percentage is via Control Center.
On older iPhones, Control Center is accessed via a swipe up from the bottom of the screen. This isn’t the case on the iPhone X because a swipe from the bottom of the screen serves as the home button.
To access Control Center on the iPhone X, you swipe inwards from the top right of the screen. If done correctly, you’ll notice the screen above.
Now when you check the top right corner of the display you’ll get an exact battery percentage readout.
Charge Your iPhone X
Another quick method requires a Lightning cable and an outlet or wireless iPhone X charger. While your iPhone X is charging, you can easily check its battery percentage.
Press the Side button on the right side of the iPhone X to get to your lock screen and you’ll notice the phone gives you a precise read out of your battery life.
Ask Siri
If you have Siri enabled on your iPhone X you can quickly ask it for a readout on your iPhone X’s battery.
You can bring up Siri on the iPhone X by pressing and holding the Side button or by using Hey Siri. Simply ask “What’s my battery life?” and Siri will tell you exactly how much battery life you have left.
Check Your Widgets
If your device is connected via Bluetooth to another device you can check your iPhone X’s widgets for your battery percentage.
To check your widgets, go to your iPhone X’s home screen and swipe to the right.
If you are connected to a device, you should notice a battery life percentage readout for both your iPhone X and the other device be it a case, a headset, or a Bluetooth-powered speaker.
Install iOS 13.3 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 13.3 update right away.
iOS 13.3 brings 12 new security patches to your iPhone. You can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iOS 13.3 update also adds support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you skipped a previous version of iOS 13, you'll get security patches from the updates you missed in your iOS 13.3 update.
If you missed iOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.1.1 brought a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue to your iPhone. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iOS 13.1, you get an additional patch with your iOS 13.3 update. You can learn more right here.
If you're moving up from iOS 12, you'll get iOS 13.0's nine security patches with your upgrade to iOS 13.3. Read about those here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iOS 13.3 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 brought 19 security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also now have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
iOS 13 will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
Latest
Featured
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)
With Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out to some devices and new info starting to emerge, we want to...
Best Smart Home Gifts for Your Parents in 2020
Smart home upgrades make the perfect gift for your parents this year. Whether it is a birthday gift or anniversary...