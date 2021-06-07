How to Downgrade from the iOS 15 Beta to iOS 14

You can remove the iOS 15 beta from your iPhone and go back to iOS 14 if you don’t like the new features, run into problems, or you need an app that isn’t working right on the beta. Here’s how to downgrade from iOS 15 beta to iOS 14.

This works for going from the iOS 15 developer beta back to the latest iOS 14 release. You will want to make sure that you have a backup from on iOS 14 since you cannot restore an iOS 15 backup to a device on iOS 14.

You can count on this working until the iOS 15 release date in the fall and for a week or so after the official release. The only thing that will change is what version of iOS 14 you can downgrade to.

What Are the Catches of Going Back to iOS 14?

If you created an archived local backup before you joined the iOS 15 beta, you can easily remove the iOS 15 beta and restore the backup to get right to where you were before trying the beta. If you didn’t make a backup, you can still downgrade, but you won’t be able to restore and pick up where you left off.

In most cases, the iOS 15 beta to iOS 14 downgrade comes with no major catches. While Apple isn’t fully supportive of downgrading from official releases, they are on board with this process.

In addition to your archived iOS 14 backup, it’s a good idea to make a backup of your phone on iOS 15 beta before you start the downgrade process so that you are completely covered.

How to Downgrade from iOS 15 Beta

This guide walks you through going from the iOS 15 beta to iOS 14.6, or whatever the current version of iOS is when you are reading this.

The process simply sends you back to the newest official version of iOS. You will restore your iPhone when it is in recovery mode. Here’s how to put your iPhone into recovery mode and downgrade to iOS 14.

Open Finder. Connect your device to the computer with a Lightning Cable. Put the device in recovery mode. This varies based on the device, so follow the instructions for the model you have below. Finder will pop up asking if you Want to Restore. Click on Restore to erase the iPhone. Wait for the restore process to complete and then start fresh or restore to an iOS 14 backup.

You will likely need to turn off Find My iPhone for this to work. To do this, go to Settings -> Apple ID -> iCloud -> Find My iPhone -> Off and enter your password when prompted.

How to Put Your iPhone Into Recovery Mode

The directions to put your iPhone into recovery mode vary from device to device. For this to work, your iPhone must be plugged into a computer. Here’s how to do it:

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus – Press and quickly release Volume Up, press and quickly release Volume Down. Press and hold the Side button until the recovery screen shows up.

– Press and quickly release Volume Up, press and quickly release Volume Down. Press and hold the Side button until the recovery screen shows up. iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus – Press and hold the Power Button and Volume Down button at the same time. Hold the buttons, keep holding when you see the Apple Logo. release when you see the recovery mode screen.

– Press and hold the Power Button and Volume Down button at the same time. Hold the buttons, keep holding when you see the Apple Logo. release when you see the recovery mode screen. iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE – Press and hold the Power button and the Home Button at the same time. Hold the buttons, keep holding when you see the Apple Logo. release when you see the recovery mode screen.

On a Mac running macOS Big Sur or macOS Catalina, open Finder. On a Mac with macOS Mojave or earlier, or on a PC, open iTunes.

When you see a recovery screen on your iPhone and a message to plug your device in, you can go ahead and follow the restore options on your computer. This will take you back to iOS 14.