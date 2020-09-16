How to Download & Install iOS 14

This is how to install the. iOS14 update on your iPhone to enjoy new features. The same instructions work to download the iPadOS 14 update to your iPad. Both updates are available today with new features, fixes, and some cool tricks.

Apple didn’t announce the iPhone 12 yet, but this software will be on it or at least a similar version of it, and for now, you can install iOS 14 on your iPhone and start using the features. You need to install this to install watchOS 7.

Make Sure Your iPhone is iOS 14 Compatible

The iOS 14 update works on the following devices;

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone SE (2020)

iPod Touch (7th gen)

The iPadOS 14 update works on the following devices;

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

Back-Up Your iPhone or iPad

Before you install the iOS 14 update you need to back up your iPhone. Do not attempt to install this update without first making sure that your device is backed up.

The odds are very good that you won’t need it, but there is a chance that an update could freeze or an error could force you to do a clean install of iOS 14 your iPhone or iPad and then restore from a backup. Plan for the worst and hope for the best.

To back up to iCloud, you simply need to be connected to WiFi and to power and a backup will initiate. If you aren’t sure, you can follow these steps to see if your device is backed up.

Open Settings. Tap on your name at the top of the screen. Tap on iCloud. Tap on iCloud backup. Tap on Backup Now to start a backup.

If you look at the last successful backup time and date, you will see when your iPhone or iPad fully backed up.

For anyone using their computer to backup, you can use iTunes on Windows and macOS Mojave or Finder on macOS Catalina.

Update iTunes. Plug your iPhone in. If prompted Trust the computer. Click on your iPhone or iPad in iTunes (or in Finder) Choose Encrypt backup if you want to keep your health and activity data backed up. Click Back Up Now.

Once this is done, you’re almost ready to install iOS 14. Here’s a full list of things you need to do before you install iOS 14.

How to Download and Install iOS 14 on Your iPhone or iPad

Now that you are prepared, you can install iOS 14 on your iPhone or iPadOS 14 on your iPad. Using your iPhone or iPad is the easiest way to install the update and the way most users will want to go. On the first day or two, this will take a little longer due to the demand for the download.

Tap on General. Tap on Software Update. Tap on Learn More to see more about this update.

Or, Tap on Download and Install to start.

Enter your passcode. Agree to the terms and conditions twice. Wait for the iOS 14 download to complete. When prompted tap Install.

How to Download and Install iOS 14 from iTunes

If you are on macOS Mojave or Windows, you can install iOS 14 from iTunes. This requires the latest version of iTunes and for you to plug your phone in and install the update.

Click on the iPhone or iPad icon in the upper left. Click on Check for Update. Click Download and Update.

Agree to the terms and conditions. When needed, enter your passcode on the iPhone.

This isn’t faster on its own, but when you do this during the first day or two it may be more reliable.

How to Download and Install iOS 14 from Finder

Once you update to macOS Catalina, you can install the iOS 14 update on your Mac with Finder.

Plug your iPhone in and open Finder Click on the iPhone or iPad icon on the left. Click on Check for Update. Click Download and Update.

Agree to the terms and conditions. When needed, enter your passcode on the iPhone.

That’s all you need to do to install iOS 14 on your iPhone or iPadOS on your iPad. You can use any of these methods, and as long as you have a good backup you don’t need to worry about this process.

