If you want to wipe everything from your iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro and start from scratch, you’ll want to perform a factory reset. Here’s how to do that.

Factory resetting your iPhone 13 will wipe the device’s data and revert it back to its original settings. This is useful if you’re planning to trade-in your device, sell it or donate it, or if you’re having issues and you think starting over might help.

Before you factory reset your iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max, there are some steps you’ll want to take in order to prepare yourself and your device for the process.

The first thing you’ll want to do is update your Mac with the latest version of macOS. This is an optional step, but it could certainly help. If you own a Windows computer, you’ll want to update as well.

If you’re currently running macOS Mojave or older on your Mac, and you don’t want to upgrade, you’ll want to download the latest version of iTunes.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll want to backup all of the information stored on your iPhone. If you don’t want to keep the data saved on your phone, you can skip this step.

Finally, you’ll want to turn off Find My iPhone. Here’s how to do that on iOS 15:

Head into the Settings app.

Tap your name/account at the top.

Tap Find My.

Tap Find My iPhone.

Toggle Find My iPhone to off.

With those steps complete, you’re ready to factory reset your iPhone 13.

How to Factory Reset iPhone 13

If you are using a Mac that’s running macOS Catalina or macOS Big Sur, you’ll now want to open up Finder on your Mac. If you’re running older software, open up iTunes. From there, follow these steps.

Connect your iPhone to your computer.

If you receive a message asking for your device passcode or to Trust This Computer, follow the steps on your screen. You’ll need to complete this before you can initiate the reset process.

Select your iPhone from the sidebar in Finder or iTunes.

Click Restore iPhone.

Click Restore again to confirm that you want to proceed. From here, your computer will erase the data on your iPhone and install the latest version of iOS 15.

Wait for your iPhone 13 to restart.

Once your iPhone 13 restarts, it will have reverted back to its factory settings.

