If you want to wipe everything from your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max and start from scratch, you’ll need to perform a factory reset.

Factory resetting your iPhone 14 will wipe your phone’s data and revert the software back to its original settings. This is useful if you’re planning to trade-in your device, sell it, donate it, or if you’re having issues and you think a factory reset could help improve its performance.

Before you factory reset your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max, there are some steps you’ll want to take to prepare your iPhone for the process.

The first thing you’ll want to do is update your Mac with the latest version of macOS. This is an optional step, but it could certainly help. If you own a Windows computer, you’ll want to update as well.

If you’re currently running macOS Mojave or an older version of macOS on your Mac, and you don’t want to upgrade, you’ll want to download the latest version of iTunes.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll want to backup all of the information stored on your iPhone. If you don’t want to keep the data saved on your phone, you can skip this step.

Finally, you’ll want to turn off Find My iPhone. Here’s how to do that on iOS:

Head into the Settings app.

Tap your name/account at the top.

Tap Find My.

Tap Find My iPhone.

Toggle Find My iPhone to off.

With those steps complete, you’re ready to factory reset your iPhone 14.

How to Factory Reset iPhone 14

If you’re using a Mac that’s running macOS Monterey, macOS Catalina, or macOS Big Sur, open up Finder. If you’re running older software, open up iTunes. From there, follow these steps.

Connect your iPhone to your computer.

If you receive a message asking for your device passcode or to Trust This Computer, follow the steps on your screen. You’ll need to complete this before you can initiate the reset process.

Select your iPhone from the sidebar in Finder or iTunes.

Click Restore iPhone.

Click Restore again to confirm that you want to proceed. From here, your computer will erase the data on your iPhone and install the latest version of iOS 16.

Wait for your iPhone 14 to restart.

Once your iPhone restarts, it will have reverted back to its factory settings.

