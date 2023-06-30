How to Fix Apple Watch 8 Battery Life Problems

If you encounter horrible battery drain on your Apple Watch 8, there are some steps you should take before getting in touch with Apple customer service.

The Apple Watch 8 is, alongside the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple’s flagship smartphone. It arrived nine months ago with the company’s latest hardware and software. And while it boasts the latest bells and whistles, it’s not immune to problems.

One of the more common Apple Watch 8 problems we’ve heard about is excessive battery drain. This is an issue that impacts every version of the Apple Watch so it’s not surprising to see Apple Watch 8 users dealing with it.

Now keep in mind, most of these problems are related to watchOS 9, the operating system that powers the device. However, some users may have faulty hardware.

If you can’t fix your issue using the fixes in our guide, you might want to take your Apple Watch 8 into an Apple Store so they can run tests. Before you settle on that though, you’ll want to try fixing the issue on your own.

In this guide we’ll outline the fixes that have worked for us in the past and they may help you alleviate your Apple Watch 8 battery life problems in a matter of minutes.

Restart Your Apple Watch 8

Before you do anything else, try restarting your Apple Watch 8. Restarting your watch could have a profound impact on its performance. And best of all, it takes very little time.

Power down your device, wait a minute or two, and then power it back on and see if your battery life improves. You might want to give it a day or so to let the device stabilize.

If you’re really in a pinch, you might try force restarting your watch. If you don’t know how to do that, please check out our walkthrough.

Update Your Watch

Periodically, Apple will roll out new software to your Apple Watch 8. Note that the device is currently running watchOS 9, but it will move to watchOS 10 in the fall.

Apple’s (x.x) updates are milestone upgrades that typically include outward facing features and enhancements as well as bug fixes and security patches.

The watchOS (x.x.x) upgrades are point updates and they typically focus on making under-the-hood improvements (security patches, bug fixes).

Both types of watchOS updates have the potential to solve your Apple Watch 8 battery drain issues, even if a specific fix isn’t listed in the change log.

If you’re running older software, try updating your Apple Watch and see if that helps.

Update Your Apps

You’ll also want to make sure your Apple Watch 8 has the latest app updates installed. Developers continually upgrade their applications and keeping them updating could help stave off battery life issues.

To do this, make sure your watch is set to automatically download app updates. Here’s how to check if this function is turned on on your device:

On Apple Watch

Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch 8

Scroll down and tap App Store

Make sure Automatic Updates is toggled on

On iPhone

Open up the Watch app on your iPhone

Scroll down and tap App Store

Make sure Automatic Updates is toggled on

You may also want to close apps when you aren’t using them just to be safe, Walkie-Talkie being one in particular.

Use Low Power Mode

The Apple Watch 8 is equipped with a Low Power Mode that saves battery life by limiting sensors and Wi-Fi connectivity on your watch. It’s useful in a pinch though you can leave it turned on if your watch’s battery is really struggling.

You can also turn Low Power Mode on from the Battery section in your Apple Watch 8’s Settings app. Low Power Mode is also available for Workouts.

On Apple Watch

Open up the Settings app

Scroll down and tap on Workout

Toggle Low Power Mode on

On iPhone

Open up the Watch app on your iPhone

Scroll down and tap Workout

Toggle Low Power Mode on

If you frequently use your Apple Watch 8 during workouts, it might be a good idea to toggle it in for the duration.

Manage the Display

If you manage your Apple Watch 8’s display you’ll help the device conserve battery life and avoid unnecessary drain. Here’s how to properly do that.

First, if the display is constantly at max brightness, the battery will drain. So you’ll want to make sure the display is at an appropriate level of brightness for the environment you’re in. There are a couple of ways to adjust your Apple Watch 8’s screen brightness:

On your Apple Watch, open the Settings app

Tap Display & Brightness

Use the slider at the top to adjust the brightness of the display

If you’d prefer to adjust the brightness from your iPhone, you can do that too:

Open up the Watch app on your iPhone

Tap General

Tap Display & Brightness

Use the slider at the top to adjust the brightness of your Apple Watch 8’s display

If you don’t need your Apple Watch 8’s screen to turn on every time you move your wrist, try turning off the “Wake On Wrist Raise” function.

On Apple Watch:

Open the Settings app

Tap Display & Brightness

Toggle Wake on Wrist Raise off

On iPhone:

Open up the Watch app on your iPhone

Tap General

Tap Display & Brightness

Toggle Wake on Wrist Raise off

You may also want to shut the device’s Always On display feature off. Turning it off can increase battery life. Here’s how to do that:

Open the Settings app on your watch.

Tap Display & Brightness

Scroll down and tap Always On

Tap Always On to toggle it on or off

Turn Off Background App Refresh

Background App Refresh keeps your apps data fresh in the background. It can also chew through your device’s battery life if it isn’t managed properly.

Unless you really need it, we recommend toggling it off, or limiting it to certain apps. Here’s how you do that:

On Apple Watch

Open up the Settings app

Tap General

Tap Background App Refresh

Toggle Background App Refresh off

On iPhone

Open up the Watch app on your iPhone

Tap General

Tap Background App Refresh

Toggle Background App Refresh off

Optimize Battery Charging

As your Apple Watch 8 gets older, the battery will start to degrade. If you want to slow down this process, you’ll want to turn Optimized Battery Charging on. Here’s how to do it:

Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch

Scroll down and tap on Battery

Tap Battery Health

Toggle Optimized Battery Charging on

Turning this function on will help reduce battery aging by learning from your daily charging routines.

Unpair Your Apple Watch 8

If none of the above fixes work, you can try unpairing your Apple Watch 8 from your iPhone. This is process is fairly involved and will take time to complete. It should only be used as a last resort.

If you want to go through with it, you’ll want to check out Apple’s detailed guide.