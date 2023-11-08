How to Fix Apple Watch 9 Battery Drain

If your Apple Watch 9 is suffering from abnormal battery drain, here are the steps to take before contacting Apple support or taking your device into an Apple Store.

Battery drain can impact all versions of the Apple Watch, even newer models like the Apple Watch 9. In most cases, it’s a software issue. In rare cases, the rapid drain is caused by faulty hardware.

If you think your Apple Watch 9’s actual battery is at fault, you’ll need to get in touch with Apple. Your device is under warranty and if the company determines it’s a hardware issue, they should issue you a new one.

With that out of the way, here are ways to quickly fix bad Apple Watch 9 battery drain.

Restart Your Watch

First, try restarting your device. Power it down, wait a minute or two, and then power it back on and see if battery life improves.

If the drain is really bad, you might try a force restart/hard reset. If you don’t know how to do that, please check out our walkthrough.

Update Your Watch

Next, make sure your Apple Watch 9’s running the latest version of watchOS 10.

If your device is currently running software older than watchOS 10.1.1, you should upgrade immediately. Apple says watchOS 10.1.1 provided important bug fixes and it addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly for some users.

Update Your Apps

Make sure you keep your applications up-to-date to prevent rapid battery drain.

To do this, ensure your device is set to automatically download updates. Here’s how to check if this function is turned on on your watch:

On Apple Watch

Open the Settings app on your Watch

Scroll down and tap App Store

Make sure Automatic Updates is toggled on

On iPhone

Open up the Watch app on your iPhone

Scroll down and tap App Store

Make sure Automatic Updates is toggled on

Manage the Display

It’s important to manage your Apple Watch 9’s display. The more it’s in use, the more battery life it will drain. Here’s how to get a handle on it.

First, make sure the display is at an appropriate level of brightness for the environment you’re in. To adjust your Apple Watch 9’s screen brightness, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on your Watch

Tap Display & Brightness

Use the slider at the top to adjust the brightness of the display

If you’d prefer to adjust the brightness from your iPhone, here’s how to do it that way:

Open up the Watch app on your iPhone

Tap General

Tap Display & Brightness

Use the slider at the top to adjust the brightness of your Watch display

If you don’t need the watch’s screen to turn on every time you move your wrist, try turning off the “Wake On Wrist Raise” function. You may also want to shut the device’s Always On display feature off to conserve battery.

Use Low Power Mode

Your Apple Watch 9 feature called Low Power Mode and it helps preserve battery life by limiting sensors and Wi-Fi connectivity. It’s useful in a pinch though you can leave it turned on if you’re noticing rapid battery loss.

On Apple Watch

Open up the Settings app

Scroll down and tap on Workout

Toggle Low Power Mode on

On iPhone

Open up the Watch app on your iPhone

Scroll down and tap Workout

Toggle Low Power Mode on

Turn Off Background App Refresh

Apple’s Background App Refresh feature keeps apps data fresh in the background. It can also chew through your device’s battery life. If you don’t need it, turn it off.

On Apple Watch

Open up the Settings app

Tap General

Tap Background App Refresh

Toggle Background App Refresh off

On iPhone

Open up the Watch app on your iPhone

Tap General

Tap Background App Refresh

Toggle Background App Refresh off

Unpair Your Apple Watch 9

If none of these fixes work, and you can’t find any other remedies, you can try unpairing your Apple Watch 9 from your iPhone. This process is fairly involved and it should only be used as a last resort.

If you want to go through with it, you’ll want to check out Apple’s detailed guide for more.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 17.1.1 & 11 Reasons You Should