How to Fix Bad iPhone 8 Battery Life

Some iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users are running into battery life issues. If you start to notice abnormal battery drain on your iPhone 8 try a fix from this guide before taking scheduling an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are still two of the best smartphones money can buy, but they aren’t perfect. iPhone 8 users are running into a myriad of problems including weird battery drain.

Some iPhone 8 users are noticing rapid battery loss in situations where the battery shouldn’t be taking a significant hit. In some cases this may be related to a bad battery. In most cases though, it’s an app gone rogue or simply bad habits from the person behind the wheel.

We expect Apple to roll out frequent iOS maintenance updates but there’s no telling how long you’ll have to wait for the next upgrade. While you wait, you should try and fix these bad battery life issues yourself.

This guide will take you through some potential fixes and some tips that will help if and when you start noticing weird drain on your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus.

Restart Your iPhone 8

Sometimes all it takes is a simple restart. If you start to notice odd battery drain on your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, hold down the power button and power the device down.

Use Low Power Mode

Your iPhone 8 comes with an extremely useful battery saving function called Low Power Mode. Low Power Mode minimizes animations (you can also do this manually) and optimizes your devices performance.

Services like AirDrop and iCloud Sync will be disabled, but you can still make phone calls, receive texts, etc. You can turn Low Power Mode on whenever you want.

To enable Low Power Mode:

Head into your iPhone 8’s Settings.

Tap Battery.

Tap Low Power Mode

Toggle it on whenever you want to save a few battery percentage points and don’t want to turn Airplane Mode on.

You can also put a shortcut to Low Power Mode into Control Center (the menu that pops up when you swipe up from the bottom of your display) for easy access to the toggle.

To do that:

Head to Settings.

Tap Control Center.

Tap Customize Controls.

Tap the green plus sign next to Low Power Mode.

Use Airplane Mode

If you’re in a terrible service area your phone will struggle to pull down a signal. When your phone is working like that, your battery is probably dropping.

When you are in a spotty area flip on Airplane Mode from Control Center or the Settings app. This will disable all of your connections including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular data.

Check Your Apps

There’s a very good chance your iPhone 8’s battery drain issue is related to an application on your device. If you haven’t done so already, you’ll want to investigate your apps.

Applications like Facebook are known battery hogs. They’ll eat up your device’s battery when in use and when they’re working in the background. It’s important to keep tabs on your apps and you can do that from a very simple menu located in your iPhone 8’s settings.

Go into your Settings, tap Battery and take a look at the Battery Usage tool. The tool shows you the apps doing the most damage to your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus’ battery life.

If you notice something out of the ordinary, check for an update on the App Store. Developers have been rolling out iOS 13 support updates and the recent bug fixes could help improve performance.

If it continues to struggle, you might want to delete the app. You can always re-install an app once you determine it’s not at fault.

Manage Your TrueTone Display

The iPhone 8 comes with a beautiful True Tone Display. While gorgeous, the display can do some serious damage to your battery life if you aren’t careful.

If you’d rather not have to deal with managing your display , you can turn on Auto Brightness. Your iPhone 8’s sensors will do all the work and adjust your display based on your lighting conditions.

Sometimes the sensors don’t work right and the device will light up, or dim, in situations where it shouldn’t. If your screen is bright for no reason you’re going to lose some battery.

Try manually adjusting your display to suit your lighting conditions. To do this, you’ll need to turn Auto Brightness off.

To do this:

Go into Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Accessibility.

Tap Display Accommodations.

Go to Auto-Brightness and toggle it Off.

Once you’ve shut it off, you’ll need to manually adjust your screen brightness. This is extremely easy on the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus.

Simply pull up Control Center (swipe up from the bottom of your phone) and adjust the screen as needed. You can also adjust it in the Settings app.

Avoid Extreme Temperatures

Apple recommends avoiding extreme temperatures. Your device is is designed to operate normally between 62° to 72° F. If the temperature exceeds that you might notice some abnormal battery fluctuation.

The company says ambient temperatures that are higher than 95° F can permanently damage your iPhone’s battery capacity. Charging your iPhone 8 in high ambient temperatures can do further damage.

Apple also says iPhones operating in extremely cold environments may exhibit decreased battery life.

Turn Off Location Services

Location services like GPS can wreck havoc on battery life. If you’ve used Waze or Google Maps you probably know what we’re talking about. Fortunately, you have a lot of control over the services actively running on your device.

To do this, head into Settings and tap Privacy. At the top you’ll see Location Services. Tap it. You can shut them off entirely if you toggle it off but we recommend going through your apps to determine what apps should be using your services and when.

If an app you barely use is working in the background you’ll want to limit its capabilities. To do that, tap on the app in question and select Never.

Stop Using Live Wallpapers

Animated wallpapers look great on the iPhone 8’s display but they can and will drain the phone’s battery. If you want to save your battery use static backgrounds.

Remove Your Case While Charging

Charging your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus inside of certain cases could generate excess heat and that can affect your device’s battery capacity.

If you start to notice your iPhone getting hot inside of a case while it’s charging, take the case off and charge it naked.

Update Your Phone

If an update is available for your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus try upgrading. Apple might not list a fix in the change log but the update could improve your device’s battery life. Make sure you read reviews first.

Limit Your Notifications

If an app is frequently lighting up your phone’s display with notifications it’s probably draining the battery. Fortunately, you can turn these push notifications off.

Go into Settings and tap Notifications. Tap the app in question and set Allow Notifications to Off. If you have a lot of apps you’ll need to go down the list one-by-one.

Disable Vibrations

When your iPhone 8 vibrates when you receive a phone call or a message it’s working. When your phone has to work it eats up power. If you don’t need vibrations going off every time you get a message, shut then off.

If you’re fine without vibrations go to Settings, tap Sounds, and toggle Vibrate on Ring and Vibrate on Silent off. You’ll also want to go into each individual Sound and Vibration and make sure Vibration (located at the top of the screen) is set to none.

Disable Raise to Wake

Your iPhone 8 comes with a nifty feature called Raise to Wake which wakes your phone up every time you pick it up. Turning it off could save you some percentage points.

If you’re fine manually turning your phone on every time you pick it up, head into the Settings app, tap Display & Brightness and toggle the Raise to Wake function off.

Reset All Settings

If none of those work, try resetting your Settings.

To do this:

Go to Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset All Settings

Enter your passcode if you’ve got one.

The process could take a few minutes and it will restore your device’s settings to their factory defaults so make sure you have all of your Wi-Fi passwords handy. Your device will forget them.

Downgrade

If you can’t fix the issue yourself, can’t wait for the next iOS update, and can’t or don’t want to get in touch with Apple customer service, you can try downgrading back to a previous version of iOS 13.

As of right now, you can downgrade back to iOS 13.6, but we expect Apple to close off the downgrade path in the near future. Once that happens, you won’t be able to move back.

If you were having a good experience on iOS 13.6, downgrading could help. If you don’t know how to downgrade an iPhone, take a look at our walkthrough.

Install the iOS 14 Beta

If you’re desperate, you could try moving your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus to Apple’s iOS 14 beta. For more on how to do that, take a look at our guide.

Buy a Battery Case or Battery Bank

If you’re willing to spend a little money you might want to pickup a battery case or battery bank for some extra juice.

There are already a ton of iPhone 8 case options out there so take a look at the best iPhone 8 cases and iPhone 8 Plus cases to get started.

If you don’t want to cover up the iPhone 8’s beautiful design with a bulky case you might want to buy a battery bank.

Battery banks are small and lightweight gadgets that give you multiple charges. For instance, the RAVPower battery pack can give you six full iPhone charges.

You should also take a look at Mophie’s powerstation mini and the Anker Powercore 20100, both of which are solid and affordable.

