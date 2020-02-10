iPhone 8 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus owners are dealing with numerous problems including Bluetooth issues, sound problems, and various issues with the device’s setup process.

Many iPhone 8 users are reporting issues with their hardware and the iOS 13 software that powers the two devices. We expect the list of problems to grow as more people buy the iPhone 8 and as Apple releases additional firmware updates throughout the year.

This guide will take you through the current list of iPhone 8 problems. It will also provide you with some resources that will come in handy if you start noticing issues with your new phone.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

It also includes a look at what to expect from Apple and the next version of iOS 13.

iPhone 8 Problems

The latest version of iOS 13 is causing problems for some iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users.

We’re hearing about Wi-Fi issues, Bluetooth connectivity issues, problems with first and third party apps, Touch ID and 3D Touch problems, restore problems, abnormal battery drain, and iCloud issues.

Problems can popup at any time so you’ll want to be as prepared as possible. We recommend periodically backing up the files on your phone to keep them safe.

To assist you, we’ve put together a guide that will take you through the backup process using Apple’s iTunes software. We’ve also released a guide that details the backup process via Apple’s iCloud service.

Apple will eventually release a new version of iOS 13 for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. When it does, you’ll want to prepare your device. New iOS updates always bring trouble and a little prep work will go a long way toward preventing headaches.

We’ve released a pre-installation guide that will take you through some things to do before installing new software on your device. If this is your first iPhone you should get familiar with the process.

Where to Find Feedback

If your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus is struggling, you’ll want to dig into feedback and fixes from fellow users. Here are a few places to do that.

We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for feedback about the iPhone 8’s hardware and its version of iOS 13.

We’ve also released our impressions of the iPhone 8’s iOS 13.3.1 update and it’s worth a look if you’re hunting for additional feedback about iOS 13.

How to Fix iPhone 8 Problems

If you run into problems with the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus your first thought might be to take it back to Apple or the place where you bought it. Before you do that you should try fixing the issue from home.

Before you take your phone down to an Apple Store, take a look at our list of fixes for common iPhone 8 problems. It offers fixes for the most common problems.

We’ve also put together some tips to help you improve your iPhone 8’s overall performance and a guide to improving iPhone 8 battery life.

If you can’t find a fix in those guides make sure you check Apple’s discussion forums. There are a lot of knowledgable active users and you could get a solution to your problem within minutes.

You can also get in touch with Apple on Twitter and see if its support crew can help. You can also get in contact with Apple Support via the company website.

If Apple’s customer service can’t help you solve whatever it is that’s plaguing your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, it’s time to take your phone to an Apple Store (if one is close by) or your local carrier store.

Make a Genius Bar appointment and have them run diagnostics on your device to see if they can pinpoint the problem. Your iPhone 8 is under warranty so they might offer you a replacement if the issue is serious.

How to Downgrade Your iPhone 8

If you move your iPhone 8 to iOS 13.3.1 and you dislike its performance, note that you can downgrade back to an older version of iOS 13.

Apple is currently signing on iOS 13.3 which means you can move back in an attempt to improve your iPhone’s performance.

Unfortunately the company’s stopped signing on iOS 13.2.2, iOS 13.2, iOS 13.1.3, iOS 13.1.2, iOS 13.1.1, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.0, iOS 12.4.1, iOS 12.4, iOS 12.3.1, iOS 12.3, iOS 12.2, iOS 12.1.4, iOS 12.1.3, iOS 12.1.2, iOS 12.1.1, iOS 12.1, iOS 12.0.1, iOS 12.0 and iOS 11.4.1 which means there’s no way to get back to any of those.

Downgrading isn’t a guaranteed way to solve problems, but its worked for many users in the past. If you’re new to the iPhone and iOS, or you’re downgrading for the first time, take a look at our guide to downgrading iOS.

What’s Next

If you’re dealing with bugs or performance issues on your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, you might be on your own for a bit.

Apple is working on an iOS 13.4 update, but the update is currently in beta testing. We don’t have a release date for the update yet, but there’s a very good chance it arrives in March alongside new hardware.

If you can’t wait, you can try downloading the iOS 13.4 beta right now.

For more on the iOS 13.4 update’s changes, the beta, and release date, take a look at our guide.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 13.3.1 & 11 Reasons You Should