iOS 17 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

The iOS 17 beta wiped out some glaring issues, but there are still iOS 17 problems plaguing iPhone users in the early going.

Apple’s finally pulled its long-awaited iOS 17 operating system out of beta testing. The update is available for the iPhone SE, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and newer.

iOS 17 features under-the-hood improvements and some iPhone users are already noticing performance improvements after moving their device up from iOS 16.

On the flip side, some iPhone users have already run into a variety of bugs and performance issues. Some of these issues have carried over from iOS 16, others are brand new.

In this guide to iOS 17 problems we’ll take you through the current state of these issues. We’ll show you where to find potential fixes for the most common iOS 17 problems and provide you with some resources that will help if you run into trouble.

We’ll also touch on the state of the iOS 16 downgrade and outline what you can expect from Apple and iOS 17 software down the road.

iOS 17 Problems

The early list of iOS 17 problems includes some very common issues.

iPhone users are having trouble downloading and installing the new operating system. If your iOS 17 installation gets stuck, try hard resetting your phone. This typically resolves the issue.

We’re also seeing complaints about Bluetooth problems, CarPlay issues, lockups, freezes, and crashes, UI lag, AirPlay issues, Touch ID and Face ID issues, abnormal battery drain, issues with first and third-party apps, iMessage issues, and Wi-Fi problems.

Again, this is an early list and we expect the list of iOS 17 problems to grow as more people transition from iOS 16 to Apple’s latest operating system.

If you haven’t downloaded iOS 17 yet, we recommend preparing your iPhone for the download. Some prep work ahead of time can help you avoid major headaches.

We’ve put together a step-by-step pre-installation process and it will take you through the best way to prepare for the move.

Where to Find iOS 17 Reviews

If you’re currently running iOS 17, or if you’re planning to upgrade, you’ll want to sift through feedback from early adopters. This feedback will alert you to potential problems and performance issues others are having on the same iPhone model.

We’ve released our list of reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 17 update and it’s a good starting point for those of you weighing a move up from iOS 16.

We also recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for additional feedback about iOS 17’s performance.

How to Fix iOS 17 Problems

Some problems might require a fix from Apple in a future iOS 17 update. However, you may be able to fix whatever is ailing your iPhone on your own before the next update arrives.

Before you get in contact with Apple customer support, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 17 problems.

We’ve also released tips that could help you improve your device’s performance and a guide that shows you how to fix iOS 17 battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, you should head on over to Apple’s discussion forums. If the users there can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via the company’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store. They should be able to diagnose your problem in a matter of minutes.

iOS 16 Downgrade

If you run into bugs or performance issues on iOS 17, you might try downgrading your iPhone’s software in an effort to improve its performance.

Apple is currently signing on iOS 16 which means you can drop your iPhone back to the previous operating system if you run into trouble on iOS 17.

Unfortunately, Apple has stopped signing on older versions of iOS 16 which means there’s no way back to anything older than iOS 16.6.1.

For more about how the downgrade process works, take a look at our walkthrough.

What’s Next

If your iPhone is struggling on iOS 17, help is on the way.

Apple is planning to release new versions of iOS 17 in the weeks ahead. The company is testing multiple versions of the software and we expect the company to confirm the first major upgrade soon.

We expect the company to put iOS 17.1 into beta testing in the near future so keep an eye out.

